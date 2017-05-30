This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
SUMMER YOUTH ADULT (Week 2) Bill Funk Sr 640, Larry McCormick 471, Rhiannan Schlegel 428, Heather Dionisio 410, Jamie Funk 389
BIG BUCKS TRIOS (Week 2) David Hawes 285-810, Alex Shand 300-730, Mikey Anderson 717, Kelly Daunno 267-703, Thomas Willis 703, Dennis Riebesell 697, Robert Eaddy 686, Phil Belisle 682, Sean Harrelson 675, Gary Simmons 673, Barry Barthelman 653, Teresa Holmes 636
COFFEE BREAK (Week 34) Tony Maturi 598, Ted Ackley 570, Lloyd Stevens 503
WEDNESDAY FUN – SUMMER (Week 4) Steven Richardson 672, Dennis Riebesell 647, Bob Bartolomeo 639, Tom Pennington 635, Mike Paulson 603, Jym Emmell 602, Jim Thomas 596, Garry Rackley 577, Alisha Johnson 444
SENIOR ROLLERS (Week 3) Tony Maturi 602, Tom Flinchbaugh 602, Derrell Kicklighter 594, Jim Thomas 592, Wads Campbell 591, Ted Ackley 546, Fred Boros 539, Dennis Moore 538, Russ Sanders 533, Karen Mitchell 531, Phyllis Forbes 499, Jenny Corrow 419
NOTHING BUT FUN – SUMMER (Week 2) Tommy Shifflett 617, Darby Jones 613, Paul Neubert 599, Barry Gray 595, Billie Jo Reidell 572, Kyle Russell 541, Donna Neubert 536, Jessica Reidell 484, Faye Floyd 473, Joe Cloutier 411
Little River Lanes
Little River Scratch (4 games): Mike Albert 257-255-982, Augie Schuyler 300-898, Tom Marangelli 885, James Granger 881, Rick Moyer 879, Carter Reid 878, Don Baker 255-872, Eric Grainger 254-866.
Monday Night Mixers: Frank Zimmerman 597, Brad Alexander 571, Austin Hardee 559, Joyce Freeman 200-557, Duck Howard 550, Jim Farson 545, Jason Kerstetter 535.
Never Give Up: Charlie Jacobs 526, Diana Bergin 520.
Summer Coffee & Donut: Don Armel 237-607, Regina Schliewe 202-575, Pat McStravick 508.
Thursday Ball: (Week 1) Andrew Burns 561, Lois Vincent 205-559, Kary Showers 543, Trey Hewett 531. (Week 2) Andrew Burns 630, Joe Mante 552, Lois Vincent 224-530, Lynda Callahan 522, Ginny Ridinger 202 game.
Wednesday Nite Mixed: (Week 1) David Davis 297-698, Jim Farson 684, Keith Daniels 623, Chris Newman 562, Judy Smallwood 224-560, Biff Evans 545, Gene Prince 545, John Testerman 532, Joyce Freeman 237-518. (Week 2) Lois Vincent 222-635, Blake Henderson 622, John Testerman 600, Chris Newman 256-599, Chuck Lane 582, Jim Farson 570, Joyce Freeman 216-565, David Davis 564, Paul Macchia 556, Judy Smallwood 200 game.
Surfside Bowling Center
Senior Outing Summer: Reggie Cox 236-648, Norm Wiley 600, Dick Corkum 569, Tom Aulerich 235-546, Donna Neubert 518, Debbie Niland 495.
Senior Strikers: George Moran 226-596, Fred Bang 236-578, Russ Sanders 557, Tom Aulerich 540.
Summer Fun Bunch: Austin Smothers 300-749, Dennis Jacques 690, Jay Hillman 266-689, Marcus Collins 650, Pepper Lilly 639, Brandon Deem 638, Thomas Garavito 613, Ginny Duncan 257-590, Robert Cook 581, Rob Adams 577, Tyler Carter 576, Jesse Hechanova 574, Jason Meyer 572, Dave Martin 569, Kyle Burkhart 560, Cameron Carroll 543, Josh Huneault 541, Phil Gilberto 536, George Naumann 536, Trey Lilly 532, Patty Toth 513.
Summer Rollers: Larry Richards 260-643, Chuck Lucas 628, David Ridenour 619, Shawn Clark 609, Bob Cournoyer 602, Bruce Ostrander 590, Paul Neubert 582, Dave Martin 581, Jimmy Summers 564, Wayne Waddell 558, Lou Maracich 554, Lynn Youmell 220-544, Donna Neubert 228-518.
Turkey Bombers: Bob Bartolomeo 702, Jim Keeler 268-677, Dan Christie 675, Eric Peralta 250-671, Gary Secrest 619, Lloyd Spivey 609, Roger Cunningham 604, Hollie Wicker 596, Dan Martin 595, Ray Cassidy 595, Scott Bellinger 595, Tommy Moree 587, Bruce Ostrander 585, Richard Ray 584, Quentin Anderson 577, Bob Cournoyer 577, Jeff Lohmeyer 576, Kevin Johnson 564, Lovell Clevinger 561, Dick Corkum 550, Thelma Van Housen 202-525, Darlene Harrington 508, Sara Walsh 503, Debi Kubale 208-503, Laurene Kuhar 211 game.
Golf
Blackmoor Ladies
5-25 - Blackmoor Ladies. 9 holes= (2) par 3's, (5) par 4's, (2) par 5's less 1/2 handicap. Flight A: Mindy Bingham 33, Mare Baier 34, Jeanne Donaldson 34. Flight B: Sandi Blood 32, Sharon Shepard 34. Flight C: Kathy Fox 34, Kathy Kiernan 35. Chip-ins: Mare Baier #5, Joanne Kinscherf #15, Mindy Bingham #13,Sharon Shepard #18. Birdies: Mare Baier #5. CTP: none.
Colonial Charters Ladies
5/25 - Even Holes doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Ruth Rein 66, Ann Orman 67 M/C, Judy Pikula 67. Flight B: Carol Gannon 60, Adilia Jurgensen 64, Mary Ann Fitzgerald 66. Flight C: Ellie Anderson 66, Betty Reitzel 69, Sandy Roach 74. Low Putts Ann Orman/Janice McBride/Carol Gannon 29. Chip-ins: Eileen Mastracchio #12, Sharon Bennett #1, Ann Orman #2 & #7, Carol Gannon #3 & #16. Birdies: Ann Orman #7, Eileen Mastracchio #12 & #14.
Flounders League
5/25 - TPC – Modified Texas Scramble 3’s – 3 Flights, Men’s “A” flight 1st place winners with a score of 185, Bruce York, Bill Keyes, Ron Trethric, and Allen Crawford – 2nd place with a score of 191, Gene Janes, Chris Schoffner, John Keyser, and Dave Cormier – 3rd place with a score of 193, Larry Wilkinson, Ed Marsh, Bill Oram-Smith, and Jim Braswell – “B” flight 1st place with a score of 183, John Craig, John Eifu, Mike Chernovetz, and Len Maleschefski – 2nd place with a score of 193, Dennis Cahill, Louis Pippo, John Sinclair, and Jim Mackin – 3rd place with a score of 194, Bruce Belini, Ralph Aiello, Al Dorazio/Al Gunther, and Jim Durham – “Ladies” flight 1st place with a score of 208, Marilyn Marlow, Sandy Wilkinson, Elaine Gately, and Drema Butler – 2nd place with a score of 208, Deb Oram-Smith, Caryn McLean, Marge Prickett, and Gwen King – CTP on Hole # 5, Rick Greenwood, John Smith, and Margaret Cox – Hole # 7, Dennis Cahill and Tom Siegrist – Hole # 13, Gene James, Kevin Brown & Tom Hodges, and Marge Prickett – Hole # 17, Rick Greenwood and Al Gunther.
Grand Strand Swingers
5/23 - Meadowlands. 2 nets. 1. Joe Garcia, Leroy Fromang, Bob Bestler, John Pusher -26. 2. Steve Lindsay, Danny Arnold, Terry Fletcher, Bob Hall -22. 3. Denny Sierck, Larry Hayes, Chris Melitse, Rick Aubel -22. CTP. #5 Bob Hall 12’3”, #8 Larry Hayes 13’1”, #11 Danny Arnold 2’5”, #15 Earl Dover 5’8”. Low gross, Larry Hayes 74. Low net, Bob Suchy 63.
Grand Strand Women
5/27 - International the game was Odd Holes less half handicap. Winners: 1. Lisa Dragon 31; 2. Barb Azzaretti 34 (MC); 3. Malle Kasprzyk 34 (MC); 4. Beth Griffin 36. CTP: Jamie Fisher, Pam Brazeau.
Hanna Group
5/27 - Flight A - Low Gross - Bobby Stanley 70, Mike Lisewski 77, Randy Jarrell 78, Eric Ault (Blue Tees) 79. Flight B - Jim Colston 84, Jim Hanna 92, Bill Mohr 94, Bill Burchfield 95, Jack Mitchell 99. Flight C - Sam Cannone 96, Warren Wing 99, Rich Mc Andrew 107. Low Net Winners - Flight A - Mike Lisweski 77, Flight B - Jim COlston 66, Flight C - Sam Cannone 71.
Heritage
5/27 - Heritage, Team Quota.1st Place : Peter Allen, Bruce Kulpit, Dick Clute, and Ron Kulakowski (+9) ; 2nd Place : Charles Jones, Harold East, Dick Orr, and Gordon Leslie (+4) ;3rd Place : Mike David, Greg Youngman, Barry Crosby, and Joe Burger (-1) ; 4th place : Gary Wiklund, Andy Davis, and Ron Leach (-2). Low Gross (1st) : Charles Jones - 77 ; (2nd) : Bob D'Alessandro and Peter Allen - 80. Most over Quota (1st) : Harold East (+6) ; (2nd) : Peter Allen at (+4). CTP : Joe McCrorey on # 8.......Brian Barry on # 11.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
5/20 - Blackmoor. Team quota. 1st Place : Ken Graham, Harold East, Gregg Watters, and Joe Burger (+11) ; 2nd Place : Walt Loos, Bruce Kulpit, Harry Koerber, and Steve Lowe (+6) ;3rd Place : Louis Adams, Greg Burchett, Sid Worley, and Jim Wilson (+4) ;4th Place : Joe McCrorey, Anthony Domning, Mike Melville, and Ron Kulakowski (+3). Low Gross (1st) : Walt Loos - 76 ; (2nd) : Ken Graham - 80. Most over Quota (1st) : Walt Loos (+8) ; (2nd) : Joe Burger and Dick Orr (+6). CTP : Ed Clark on # 15.
Hidden Lakes Village
5/23 - Course: River Hills: Format: Individual Net: 1st: Bruce Wehr - 64; 2nd: Dave Stralkowski - 68; 3rd: Joe Nieves, Mike Bahnick, Jim Charest - 71; CTP: Mike Bahnick #5, Bruce Wehr #6, Jim Charest #12 & #15.
5/30 - Crown Park: Format: Blind Draw Partners Net: 1st: Mile Franco & Joe Nieves - 140; 2nd:Wes Westerman & Bob Rigoli - 141: CTP: Dave Stralkowski #8, Bob Rigoli #13 & #18.
Indigo Creek Men
5/22 - Point Quota Results Flt A Bruce Boger +7, Flt B John Anninos +8; Teams Ist Bruce Boger, Frank Wendell +14, 2nd Howard Ward, John Anninos +11, 3rd Dan Burgess, Dave Humes + 10, 4th Charlie Jeter, Lynn Burges +6, %th Tony Cemorelli, Art Cox +5;
5/25-5/26 - PRESIDENT'S CUP CHAMPION Ralph Ives score 135, 2ND (TIE) Guido Burridge, David Jackson 136, 3RD Larry Keefe 137, 4TH Bruce Boger 138, 5TH Charlie Jeter 139, 6TH Walley Kennedy 140.
Inlet Men’s Golf
5/29 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Bob Peck 70. 2.Jim King 70. 3.Don Mims 73. B Flight. 1. Tom Stricker 69. 2.Ron Campus 69. 3.Barry Franklin 73. C Flight. 1.Kitt Beaty 70. 2.Les Brunda 72. 3.Bill Knox 73. D Flight. 1.Dennis Gambuzza 70. 2.Woody Pencille 72. 3.Bill Mulligan 73. Closest to pin # 2. 1. Tom Stricker 25’ 2”. 2. Dick Ferchak 35’. Closest to pin # 6. 1.Jim King 3’ 11”. 2.Ted Derendall11’ 1”.
Loomis Gang
5/15 - Southcreek - 3 best balls net, 4 nets on the par 3's - 1st = Cliff Marcum, John Edlich, Ron Gierisch, Draw = -16; 2nd = JD Lee, Bob Henretty, Dick ONeil, Bill Loomis = -15; 3 teams tied at -9.
5/17 - Legends Parkland - 3 best balls net, 4 ball net on the par 3's - 1st = JD Lee, Hugh Schrowang, Terry Lane, Ron Gierisch = -9; 2nd = Will Estanich, Bob Henretty, Charlie Dickerman, Jim Carroll = -3; 3rd = Scott Bagg, Barry Kuhn, Joe Farrell, Bill Loomis = +1.
5/22 - Indian Wells - 3 balls net, 4 balls net on the par 3's plus low net and low gross - 1st = JD Lee, Bill Loomis, Terry Lane, Joe Farrell = -24; 2nd = Scott Bagg, Will Estanich, Bob Hagan, Al Gunsten = -22; 3rd = Cliff Marcum, Charlie Dickerman, Al Cooper, Draw = -15; Low Gross = Will Estanich = 75; Low net = Terry Lane and Joe Farrell = 64.
5/26 - Arrowhead = 3 balls net, 4 ball net on the par 3's plus low gross and low net - 1st = JD Lee, Hugh Schrowang, Ted Volante, Yak Yak = -20; 2nd = Jared Lane, Terry Lane, Al Cooper, Randy Harper = -10; 3rd = Bill Driscoll, Dick ONeil, Charlie Dickerman, Al Gunsten = -8; Low Gross - Cliff Marcum - 76; Low Net = Hugh Schrowang - 65.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies
5/22 - Farmstead. Game: Hardest 9 holes X 2 minus handicap. Flight 1 Eileen Reddy 82; Denni Maynard 83; Mary Ellen Smith 84. Flight 2 Jane Glemming 84; Anna Merritt 86; Pat DiRisio 87. Flight 3 Chris Darvas 82; Linda Stewart 86; Dottie Belanger 89. Birdies: Marcia Faris #1; Denni Maynard #9; Eileen Reddy #14; Mary Ellen Smith #15.
5/29 - Meadowlands. Game was low net. Flight 1 Eileen Reddy 63; Marge Roach 71 (MOC); Maureen Grant 71 (MOC); Gail Fathergill 72 (MOC). Flight 2 Nancy Griffin 68; Sue Gratto 70; Bev Farmarco 71 (MOC); Eileen Bowen 71 (MOC). Birdies: Karen Kennedy #5; Maureen Grant #5; Eileen Reddy #5; Karen Hertling #11.
Memorial Day Scramble
5/29 - Captains Choice Scramble w/Team Handicap Strokes. Blue Flight (Mostly Men): 1st: Robert Leeper, Bury Pugh, Bill Gillespie, and Shawn Poole (55); 2nd: Mike and Will Mahoney, Ellen Miller and Gifford Shaw (MOC 56); 3rd: Kevin and Jackson Kaylor, Micheal and Mike Quinn (56). Red Flight (Mixed): 1st: Sherry Tarnok, Carrie Koontz, Norman and Renee Eckley (MOC 56); 2nd: Barry and Leslie Teague, Art and Alice Gallagher (56); 3rd: Tom and Liz Secrest, Jim and Cissy Knapp (57). Longest Drive: Ellen Miller (Ladies); John Hurt (Men). Closest to Pin: Ellen Miller (Ladies); Michael Heaton (Men).
Murrells Inlet Elks
5/26 - Tradition GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Hug Huggins 65, Tom Stricker 65, Bob Martin 67, Bill Brynildsen 68, Fraser O’Neil 69. B FLIGHT; Barry Chanonich 65, Len Schmidt 66, Dick Chamblin 66, Larry Johnson 67, Rick Lavery 67. C FLIGHT; Henry Marchetti 59, Tony Ricci 63, Andy Stuerzel 66, Les Brunda 67, Leon Raab 67. D FLIGHT; Mike Smith 61, Ron Azzola 62, Leo Flynn 64, Walt Betyeman 64, John McCarthy 66 . Low Gross; Al Foley 76. Low Net; Henry Marchetti 59. CTP; # 2 Al Foley 4’ 0”, # 5 Al Foley 7’ 10”. # 12 Dick Chamblin 3’ 2”. # 15 Phil Emery 10 ‘ 6”.
Myrtle Beach All Stars
5/25 - Carolina Shores. Two man scramble. 1. Denny Sierck, Dave Nevil -19. 2. Archie Williams, Larry Sterling -18. 3. Sherwood Hayes, Danny Arnold -16. 4. Larry Hayes, Joe Garcia -15. 4. Johnny Calhoun, Ben Hough -15. CTP. #3 Bob Hall, #7 Sherwood Hayes, #17 John Petilla.
Myrtlewood Senior Men’s Association
5/24 - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Palmetto. Memorial Shootout - Low Net. Low Net - Rick Frank (67), 2nd - Dick Albert, T-3rd - Jim Williams, Mike Stonefield, Roger Murray and Bill Dickson (68), 4th - Bob Pahmeier (70), T-5th - John Bartlett and Frank Hess (71), 6th - Ken Huber (72), T-7th - John Kost, Paul Julian, Paul Meunier and Brian P'Pool (73).
Ocean Ridge Ladies Golf Association
5/17, 5/22, 5/24 - Patsy Mays Carolina Cup. Winning team Rosie’s Ringers with 11 1/2 points over Phyllis’s Follies with 6 1/2 points, consisted of Rosie Savoia (team captain), Holly Brenneman, Lucy Ozvat, Kathy Beadnell, Carole Schuster, Nancy Liggera, Juli Miller, Anita Andersch, Judy Harlow, Susan Carano, Sharon Benson, Sue Kane, Ginny Ward, Di Gruver, Deb MacFarlane, Peggy Jones, Beth Grunewalder, Patti Dugan, Judy Keegan, Patti Lawson, Ginny Alger, and Kathy Wicke. Anita Andersch scored her first hole-in-one during this event on May 24th, on Panther’s Run number 6, a Par 3, using a pitching wedge on the 74 yard hole.
Ocean Ridge Men’s Golf Association
5/22 - Lion's Paw. 20 Players. Four man teams. Summer Fun: 2 gross scores on par 3s, 1 gross and 1 net score on par 4s, 2 net scores on par 5s. 1st Place (-13) Dan Pallen, Bill Hall, Bill Bixler, Tom O'Connell. 2nd Place (-12) Rich O'Connor, Andy Carden, Rick Wheaton, Roger LaClair. 3rd Place (-10) Jim Story, Joe Coffini, Ed McCloskey, Robert Talley.
5/24 - Panther's Run. 39 Players. Four man teams. ONE-TWO-THREE: count 1 net score on par 5s, 2 net scores on par 4s, 3 net scores on par 3s. 1st Place (-30) Bob Plebanek, Dennis Miller, Hugh Carano, Julian Nevetsky. 2nd Place (-26) Bill Gulya, Charlie Roberts, Mike Lebkicher, Bob Larkin. 3rd Place (-24) Dave Janowski, Rich Rudnicki, Bill Bixler, Pete Williams.
Okun Tour
5/28 - Caledonia Golf and Fish Club. Modified tour Stableford points: Chad Barnes, Carl Meyer, +4; Mario Severino, +3; DeAnna Davis-Okun, John Lindley, +1; Michael Whipp, Even; Herb Bleck, Marion Pacic, Mike Shiess, -1; Dan Meyer, -2; Vince Ditchkus, Mike Milne, John Morris, -3; Bill Chancellor, Paul Fallon, -4; Ernie Blankenship, -5; Steve Franzi, -7; Hank Buchanan, -8; Bob Okun, -11; Gordon McCutcheon, -12. Closest to the pin: #3 Paul Fallon; #7 Andy El; #9 Chad Barnes; #11 Herb Bleck; #17 Mike Milne.
Pawleys Plantation Men
5/22 - Two Man Teams in a Stableford format counting one best score each hole. First was the team of John Grosskortenhaus and Dennis Wahl at 56, second, third and fourth places were all at 48 and their finish was determined by a show of cards: second - Paul Amthauer and Bob Umble, third - Peter Aubrey and Byron Chinn, and fourth - Larry Judge and Pat Rogers. CTP: #3 Larry Judge, #7 Bob Umble, #13 Marion Parsons, and #17 Sandy Burns.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
5/22 - Burning Ridge. 9 Consecutive. Scores: 1. Linda Aptt 28.5; 2. Trudy Biden 30.5; 3. Jane Caterina 31.0. Low Putts: Pat Paxson 31; Brenda Skeen & Robyn McCauley 33.
5/29 - Burning Ridge. Low Gross/Low Net. Scores: Low Gross; 1. Mary Radebach 91 & Pauline Thomas 96. Low Net; 1. Jane Caterina 67; 2. Diane Powell 68. Low Putts: Juanita Spoon 33 & Trudy Biden 33. Chip-Ins: Jane Caterina #14. Birdies: Mary Radebach #7 & #9.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
5-22 - Stableford: 1- Bert Yap +10 2- Doug Schenk +9 3- Tony Piana +6; Closest to the pin: #3 Tony Piana #15 Craig Rarick.
5-24 - Captain's Choice. Tie 1- Jim Olin, Tony Piana, Ed Peebles Bob Lind 1- Dave Livingstone, Herb Roselle, Bert Yap. Closest to the pin #6 Dave Livingstone #15 Vince DeCaria.
Sea Trail Men
5/23 - Sea Trail Resort Maples course, two-man teams, better net ball. A flight: Mike Hargreaves/Don Partrick, -15; Mike Luff/Mike Jerome, -14; Charlie Hanlon/Blind Draw, -12. B flight: Vince Brown/Paul Laputka, -16; Dick Saunders/Bill Bradley, -16; chuck Galuppo/Blind Draw, -15.
Surf Club Eagles
5/26 - 1 Gross 1 net of 4. 1st; Cat Sylvester, Cotton Kunda, Happy Hawes, Doc Golibers; 2nd, Mullah Hassett, Scribe Doino, Tax Man Slapnick, Spanky Brownstein, 3rd, Bull Jack, Rod n Riehl, Pot Porri, Buck Novak.
Surf Club Men
5-26 - Low Net 65 Larry Oliphant, Team low net 55 Mike Hinson,Joel Sshoenkopf, Larry Oliphant, C. T. P. #6 Don Fish, # 13 Bill Serues, # 18 Mike Hinson Skins J.J. Cook, Larry Oliphant,Mike Hinson, Bill Serues two.
Timberlake Men’s Golf
5/29 - Legends Heathland. Modified Stableford. A Flight: T1. Mike Basmagy and Keith Broadbelt +7, 3. Dave Strohl +6, T4. Fred Rauh and John Abercrombie +3. B Flight: 1. Frank Maag +8, 2. Dave Russell +6, 3. Curt Lancaster +1, 4. Joe Bartomeo even. C Flight: 1. Richard Marseglia +8, 2. Fred Hall +3, 3. Clayton Arnott +2. CTP #3 Joe Bartomeo, #8 Dave Strohl, #12 Bill Dietzel, #17 Tony Menich.
Tradition Golf Club
5/28 - Tradition Golf Club , Pawleys Island. Flight A 1st Craig & Amy Monaghan/Harry & Joanne Stewart( 57), 2nd Bud Knittel, Gary Knittel, Jay Taylor, Norman Steele (57.5), 3rd Frank & Pat D’Amato/Paul & Maureen Lempert (58.5), flight B 1st Jim & Ellen Spataro /Paul & Jan Hayes (54.5), 2nd Danny Ingram, Robyn Heath, Tom Billings, Jan Jennings (57), 3rd Larry & Daune Barksdale/Henry Woltman & Pat Horak (57.5 moc) 4th Washburn & Bernadette Wright/John & Leesa Ruscio (57.5moc), flight C 1st Tom Strasser, Dennis Murphy, Donna Culver, Lucy Hajec (56), 2nd Jim Kutch, Peggy Tudryn, Al Britsch, Eddy Crawford (57), 3rd Alan & Ann Carline/Ron & Nancy Mokrynka (59), 9 hole flight 1st Bob Keller, Suzanne Edone, Ernie Heilberg, Dot Ellison (29.5), 2nd Bill & Jeanette Renault/Marion & Mildred Culpepper (32). Closest to the pin winners were; hole #2 Ron Mokrynka & Joan Sheldon, hole #5 Craig Monaghan & Joan Sheldon, hole #12 Vinnie Esposito & Jan Jennings, hole # 15 Ernie Heilberg & Carolyn Pacella.
Tradition Gold Tees
5/24 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place-Dave Philips/Marion Culpepper/Phil Fleiss/Bill DiGardio (-2) 2nd. Place-Jim Cronin/Al Britsch/John Cronin/Glen Campbell (-1) Winners Back Side-1st. Place-Dan Goodell/Larry Barksdale/Jef Sturm/Roy McSorley(-4) 2nd. Place- Jim Spatarto/Tom Swanson/Charlie Muratore/Roy McSorley (blind) (-2) Closest to the Pin-#2 Dave Philips #5 Jim Conway #12 Jay Jones # 16 Charlie Cocores.
Tradition Men
5/22 - One Gross & One Net Flighted. “A Flight”, (-17) Bud Phillips, Dan Goodell, Dave Philips, Tom Swansom. (-14) Paul Hayes, Tim Mandroc, Dick Baughman, Jim Spataro. “B Flight” (-9) Ron Eaglin, Bob Caufield, George Gableman, Frank Hawkins. (-3) Jim Conway, Bill Renault, Jim Lewis, Jim Jackson. CTP Hole # 2 Henry Woltman, # 5 Paul Lempert, # 12 Jackson, # 15 Lewis. Low Gross Baughman (71), Low Net Gableman (88-27=61).
5/29 - 3-2-1 Waltz. (-24), Bob Pacholski, Frank D’Amato, Jim Conway, Jim Jackson. (-23) Ron Mokrynka, Bill Keyes, Tom Swanson, Frank Hawkins. (-22) Vinnie Esposito, Ed Sheldon, Paul Lempert, Al Britsch. (-20) Eric Muller, Jim Spataro, Jim Lewis, Phil Fleiss. CTP Hole # 2 Paul Hayes, # 5 and #15 Muller # 12 Lewis. Low Gross Neal McKellegan (71), Low Net Hawkins (88-24=64) and Britsch (85-21=64).
True Lies
5/27 - Sea Trail/Maples: Format 3 nets; 1st Rich Segotta, Bob Rigoli, Colin Cuddy and Dennis Sullivan, 200; 2nd Ed Bier, Dan Serra, Charlie Dugan and Jerry McAvoy, 209.
Wachesaw East Member
5/25 - Rambo’s Raiders @ Wachesaw East G.C. Captain’s Choice Except Par 3s-must use all balls- 1. Thompson,Flod,Lucas –2 2. Ferrigno,Cain, Sharp –1 M/C 3. Forte, Weyand, DeCaprio –1 4. Talaska, Bachand, Stuart E. CTPS: #8 Lucas #15 Thompson.
5/28 - DeCaprios Duffers @ Wachesaw East G.C. Low Front,Back,Overall Nets: Low Front: 1. Muncie 32 2. Ferrigno 33 3. Johnson,Flood,Campbell 35 Low Back: 1. Clancy 33 2. Forte,Stuart 33, 3. Ferrigno 34 Overall: 1. Ferrigno 2.Muncie 68 3, Johnson 70. CTPS: #4 Campbell #12 Hart. Birds: #1 Ferrigno #10 Hart.
5/30 - Stuart’s Sluggers @Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Low Net + Blind: 1.Linda Ferrigno,Mike Ferrigno, John Flood –30 2. Fred Grizmala, George Schubert, Claude Bachand M/C –17 3. Bill Clancy,Walt Heilbing,Bob Thompson –17 4.Pat Forte,Jum Muncie,Mike Talaska –13. Low Gross: John Flood 79, JimMuncie 81,Walt Helbing 83. Low Net: John Flood 63, Bob Thompson 64, Roger Lucas 65, Jim Muncie 67 Walt Helbing 68, fred Grizmala 68, George Schubert 69, Mike Ferrigno 69. Birds: Pat Forte #9, Jim Muncie #16 , Bill Clancy #9, Bob Thompson #4, John Flood #1, Mike Ferigno#6,George Schubert #3.
Whispering Pines Men
5/24 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Fran Dzwilewski +12, 2. Mike Stalvey +1, 3. Keith Broadbelt +1. B Flight: 1. Joe Rogers +7, 2. Frank Maag +3m 3. Steve Witt even. C Flight: 1. Larry Young +8, 2. Curt Lancaster even, 3. Joe DiPrima even. CTP #2 Joe DiPrima, #6 Fran Dzwilewski, #11 Tom Hanlon, #17 Keith Broadbelt.
Wachesaw Plantation Club
5/25 -Wachesaw Plantation Club. Front or Back. Scores: 1. Peggy Martz-Back; 2. Sophia Hansen-Front; 3. Marlene Kurtz-Front; Ann Rogers-Back. Chip-Ins: Jane Petrone #6.
Highlights
Bowling
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
300 GAME
Austin Smothers: Smothers bowled a perfect game in the Summer Fun Bunch League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Augie Schuyler: Schuyler bowled a perfect game in the Little River Scratch League at Little River Lanes.
290 – 299 GAMES
David Davis: Davis bowled 11 strikes in a row for a 298 game in the Wednesday Nite Mixed League at Little River Lanes.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
800 SERIES
David Hawes 278-285-247-810
300 GAME
Alex Shand
LADIES 700 SERIES
Kelly Daunno 703
From the Scoresheets of Myrtle Beach Bowl: Bowling with the Big Bucks Trios League, David Hawes was 144 pins over average with an 810 series. Jenny Corrow bowled 419 in the Senior Rollers League which was 131 pins over her average.
Golf
Holes in one
Gunnar Hicks: Hicks scored a hole in one on May 24 on the 168-yard 17th hole at Tidewater Golf Club using a 5-iron.
Anita Andersch: Andersch scored a hole in one on May 24 on the 74-yard sixth hole at Panther’s Run using a pitching wedge.
Jane Serues: Serues scored a hole in one on May 25 on the 151-yard third hole at Surf Golf and Beach Club using a Tour Edge 4 Hybrid.
Eagles
Steve Dornby: Dornby scored an eagle on May 20 on the 454-yard, par-5 sixth hole at Crown Park using a driver, 9-wood and wedge.
Calendar
Bowling
June 18: Battle at the Beach at Myrtle Beach Bowl. Sign in at Noon – Bowl at 1 pm. For info, call 843-236-1020.
Golf
June 17: The Ancient Order of Hiberians Charity Tournament, Wild Wing Plantation, 9 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $75 per player includes breakfast, lunch, beer, water, soda, prizes for top teams and par-3 closest-to-pin contests, silent auction. GMC Terrain hole in one prize. Contact Bill Frank at 843-249-5097 or wrbsfrank@frontier.com, or Kevin Black at 843-995-2900 or kblack7505@gmail.com.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
