May 28, 2017 4:25 PM

Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

▪ The Coastal Carolina baseball team will find out if it makes it into the NCAA tournament during the selection show, which begins at noon Monday (ESPN2).

▪ The South Carolina baseball team will find out if it makes it into the NCAA tournament during the selection show, which begins at noon Monday (ESPN2).

▪ The Clemson baseball team will find out if it makes it into the NCAA tournament during the selection show, which begins at noon Monday (ESPN2).

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans complete at four-game series at the Carolina Mudcats at 2 p.m. Tuesday before returning home Thursday, Friday and Saturday for a three-game set against the Down East Wood Ducks (all games 7:05 p.m.).

▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway for the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at 1 p.m. Sunday.

▪ The NHL’s Stanley Cup finals – pitting the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Nashville Predators – drops the puck with Game 1 on Monday at 8 p.m. (NBC). Game 2 is at 8 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSN) and Game 3 is 8 p.m. Saturday (NBCSN).

▪ The NBA Finals – featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors – tips off with Game 1 at 9 p.m. Thursday (ABC). Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday (ABC).

▪ The PGA Tour heads to Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament from Thursday through Sunday.

▪ In tennis, the ATP and WTA tours continue play in the French Open.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

