Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The top-seeded Coastal Carolina baseball team begins play in the Sun Belt tournament against the lowest remaining seed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Should the Chanticleers continue to advance, the championship game is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday.
▪ Several CCU track and field athletes will compete in the NCAA East Preliminary Round from Thursday through Saturday.
▪ The South Carolina baseball team opens the SEC tournament as the No. 11 seed taking on No. 6 Vanderbilt at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Should the Gamecocks make the championship game, they will play at 2 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The Clemson baseball team will begin the ACC tournament as the No. 5 seed against No. 9 Duke at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Should the Tigers make the championship game, they will play at noon Sunday.
▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans conclude at four-game series at Salem with an 11:05 a.m. game Monday before starting a three-game home series with Winston-Salem from Tuesday through Thursday (all 7:05 p.m.). Myrtle Beach then again hits the road for a four-game set at Carolina on Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (5 p.m.), Sunday (6 p.m.) and Monday, May 29 (2 p.m.).
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series remains at Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. Sunday (Fox). … IndyCar revs up for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at noon Sunday (ABC).
▪ The NBA conference finals continue this week.
▪ The NHL conference finals continue this week.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ In tennis, the men continue play in the ATP Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon and begin the ATP Geneva Open on Monday. The women begin play in the WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg and WTA NURNBERGER VERSICHERUNGSCUP on Monday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments