Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. Gail Burton AP Photo

Sports

May 20, 2017 11:07 PM

Castillo leads Orioles past Blue Jays 7-5

By TODD KARPOVICH Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Welington Castillo hit a go-ahead home run for the second consecutive game to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Saturday night at sold out Camden Yards.

The Orioles improved to 15-3 at home — the best mark in the majors — and can complete a three-game sweep Sunday. Baltimore took over first place in the American League East by a half-game over the New York Yankees, who lost to Tampa Bay earlier Saturday.

Jose Bautista had given Toronto a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer off winning pitcher Mychal Givens (5-0) in the seventh. Baltimore responded in the bottom half when Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo hit one-out singles. Castillo followed with the biggest blow when he hit an 0-2 pitch from Danny Barnes (0-2) over the fence in left.

