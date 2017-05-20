Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas 4) tries to move the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas 4) tries to move the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James

Sports

May 20, 2017 6:19 PM

Celtics' Thomas out for rest of playoffs with hip injury

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the playoffs because of a hip injury.

The team made the announcement on Saturday, a day after Thomas left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland in the second half.

Thomas injured the hip in March and aggravated it in Game 6 of the East semifinals against Washington. Team doctor Brian McKeon says if he continues playing, he could have "more significant long-term damage to his hip."

Thomas did not travel with the team to Cleveland for Sunday's third game of the best-of-seven series. The Cavaliers lead the top-seeded Celtics 2-0.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ramon Sessions talks NBA free agency

Ramon Sessions talks NBA free agency 2:19

Ramon Sessions talks NBA free agency
Kobe Bryant's record breaking NBA career 2:33

Kobe Bryant's record breaking NBA career
CCU basketball team ready to leave for Cuba 6:37

CCU basketball team ready to leave for Cuba

View More Video

Sports Videos