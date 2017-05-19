Baseball Capsules

Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night for their 10th straight victory.
Nick Martinez (1-2) gave up one unearned run and four hits over five innings, ending an 11-start winless streak that dated to Aug. 5, 2015. Matt Bush earned his fifth save in six chances, striking out Alex Avila with runners on the corners and two outs.
Daniel Norris (2-3) allowed five runs and seven hits while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings.
RAYS 5, YANKEES 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Evan Longoria got four hits, including a tiebreaking single off Tyler Clippard (0-2) in the eighth inning.
Danny Farquhar (2-1) induced an inning-ending double play from Aaron Judge in the eighth, and Alex Colome got three outs for his 11th save.
Matt Holliday tied it at 4 on a two-run homer in the eighth off Ryne Stanek
BREWERS 6, CUBS 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Jett Bandy and Domingo Santana hit two-run singles.
On an afternoon with a 46-degree temperature and 37 wind-chill at the start, Bandy walked and scored on Orlando Arcia's bases-loaded infield single for a 4-3 lead in the fifth. The game was delayed 1 hour, 59 minutes in the top of the sixth, and Santana boosted the lead with his single just after the delay.
Arcia had three hits and an RBI single off Mike Montgomery (0-3) as the NL Central leaders won for the 10th time in 12 games.
Chicago dropped to 21-20 as Cubs pitchers walked 10.
Wily Peralta (5-2) struck out five over two scoreless innings, and Carlos Torres worked the ninth for his first save.
PHILLIES 7, PIRATES 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeremy Hellickson (5-1) allowed two runs — one earned — and two hits over six innings, then left after grabbing his right side while running out an RBI double in the seventh. Philadelphia which ended a four-game losing streak, had lost 15 of its previous 18.
Maikel Franco and Freddy Galvis had two hits each for the Phillies, and Cameron Rupp hit a three-run homer in the ninth.
Trevor Williams (2-3) gave up allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings
METS 3, ANGELS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom (3-1) dominated until dealing with a torn callous on the ring finger of his throwing hand in the seventh, then escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam that inning to help New York avoid what would have been its first eight-game skid since losing 11 straight in 2004.
After multiple visits by Mets coaches and a trainer, DeGrom survived the seventh with a strikeout, a juggling catch by shortstop Jose Reyes on Ben Revere's bloop into short left and Cameron Maybin's flyout. Jerry Blevins got two outs in his major league-leading 25th appearance, Paul Sewald recorded an out in the eighth and Addison Reed pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
Ricky Nolasco (2-3) allowed two runs, one earned, over six innings. Los Angeles had won four straight.
Michael Conforto led off the seventh with his team-high 11th homer.
ROCKIES 12, REDS 6
CINCINNATI (AP) — Alexi Amarista hit a three-run homer off Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2) and a run-scoring single during Colorado's eight-run, sixth-inning rally. The Rockies lead the NL in wins at 27-16, their best mark through 43 games.
Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer off Wandy Peralta. Amarista kept it going with an RBI single during his second at-bat in the inning, matching his career high with four RBIs. Colorado sent 14 batters to the plate and piled up nine hits overall.
The Reds have lost seven straight, their longest skid since they dropped 11 in a row last May.
Left-hander Tyler Anderson (3-4) allowed allowed two runs, including Eugenio Suarez's homer, in six innings.
BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead single off Enny Romero (2-2) in the eighth inning and Kurt Suzuki added a two-run homer. Suzuki tied the score 4-4 with a fifth-inning RBI double off Gio Gonzalez.
Arodys Vizcaino (2-1) got three straight outs, two on strikeouts, in the eighth, and Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.
INDIANS 5, ASTROS 3
HOUSTON (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer and Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall had solo shots.
Trevor Bauer (4-4) gave up three runs and five hits while striking out a season-high nine in 5 2/3 innings to improve to 7-0 in seven career starts against the Astros. Cody Allen got three straight outs to remain perfect in 11 save chances.
Encarnacion's home run off Charlie Morton (5-3) tied it at 2-all in the fourth and Kipnis gave the Indians the lead with his home run in the fifth.
