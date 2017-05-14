Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina baseball team plays at Clemson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Appalachian State for a regular-season finale three-game series Thursday (2 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).
▪ The South Carolina baseball team hosts USC Upstate at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Georgia for a regular-season finale three-game series Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.).
▪ The Clemson baseball team hosts Coastal Carolina at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before playing at N.C. State in a regular-season finale three-game series Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).
▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans hosts Buies Creek for a four-game series Monday through Thursday, with all games starting at 7:05 p.m. They then hit the road Friday for a four-game series at the Salem Red Sox.
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at 8 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Irving, Texas, for the AT&T Byron Nelson from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ In tennis, the men and women compete in the ATP & WTA Internazionali BNL d’Italia beginning Monday.
▪ The NBA conference finals continue this week.
▪ The NHL conference finals continue this week.
