Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ Coastal Carolina’s Malene Kroboll Hansen represent the Chanticleers while playing as an individual in an NCAA regional in Texas from Monday through Wednesday.
▪ The CCU baseball team hosts UNC Wilmington at 6 p.m. Tuesday before heading to Texas for a three-game set against UT Arlington (6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday).
▪ Coastal’s softball team begins play in the Sun Belt tournament Wednesday.
▪ Coastal Carolina’s track and field teams compete in the Sun Belt Outdoor Championship from Friday through Sunday.
▪ The South Carolina baseball team hosts Presbyterian at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Liberty at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Gamecocks then play at Missouri on Friday (7:30 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.).
▪ The Clemson baseball team plays at Furman on Tuesday (7 p.m.) before hosting Louisville on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (noon).
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Go Bowling 400 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., for The Players Championship from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans play a three-game set (7 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday) before returning home for a seven-game homestand, beginning with three against Lynchburg (7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3:05 p.m. Sunday) and concluding with four against Buies Creek (7:05 p.m. Monday through Thursday).
▪ In tennis, the ATP and WTA tours continue play in the ATP & WTA Mutua Madrid Open through Sunday.
▪ Several area athletes will compete in hopes of earning gold in the S.C. state track and field championships Friday and Saturday at Spring Valley High in Columbia.
▪ The Socastee boys tennis team hosts West Florence at 5 p.m. Monday at Prestwick Country Club in the Class 5A Lower State final. The winner will advance to the state championship match Saturday at Cayce Tennis Center.
▪ Several area baseball and softball teams will continue play in the Lower State tournament this week.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
