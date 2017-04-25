This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
LITTLE RIVER LANES
Coffee & Donut: (Week 31) Regina Schliewe 203-558, Diane Cramp 508. (Week 32) Marlene Ackley 223-536, Corrina Allen 495.
Little River Classic: (Week 33) Daniel Turner 270-763, Tradd Jones 277-760, Dennis Riebesell 742, Carter Reid 738, Steven Donahue 737, Derek Frink 721, Clay Huffstetler 719, Bruce Wilkinson 715, Ray Ghantt 712, Otis Blakeney 705, Nate Roberts 276-700, Kelly Daunno 259-695, Megan Reed 545, Alissa Gibson 541, Nancy Hayes 511. (Week 34) Jeff Evans 769, Tony Todd 743, Frank Utter 737, Duck Howard 713, Tony Hall 709, Steven Donahue 705, Syndi Webster 214-610, Kelly Daunno 232-610, Dawn Clardy 224-586, Nancy Hayes 541, Alissa Gibson 515, Todd Baker 289 game.
Mamas Nite Out: (Week 29) Laurel Hester 533, Lois Vincent 225-530. (Week 30) Donna Tsiros 516, Barbara Ketcham 513, Susan Fortune 513.
Monday Nite Madness: (Week 30) Mark Maesano 299-754, Tom Marangelli 265-698, Scott Jenkins 683, Rick Brunette 676, Ralph Smith 638, Jim Farson 636, Don Armel 628, Gordon Gallahan 625, Jennifer Utter 539, Jeanette Sabiston 212-527, Donna Bair 522. (Week 31) Mark Maesano 278-699, Frank Zimmerman 689, Hank Beuke 664, Ralph Smith 663, Joyce Freeman 583, Kim Breeden 210-568, Robin Dowd 521, Donna Bair 211-509, Marta VonDoehren 505, Barbara Wisniewski 505.
River Rollers: (Week 30) Donna Tsiros 211-551, Pat McStravick 202-524, Ginny Ridinger 203 game. (Week 31) Ginny Ridinger 238-578, Sherlie Wilson 203 game.
Sandpiper Bay: (Week 18) Mike Spinelli 237-590, Don Baker 567, Paulette Carriker 530, Patty Stonecypher 250 game.
State of Confusion: (Week 31) Jim Mayhew 256-660, Scott Tuthill 256-660, Keith Jones 259-652, Glenn Jones 650, Frank Zimmerman 642, Glen Gray 635, Thomas Thompson 626, Michael Ayler 626, Joyce Freeman 213-593, Gayle Tuthill 210-567, Angie Holland 536, Jackie Long 521, Barbara Wisniewski 514, Carol Horchler 510. (Week 32) Gene Prince 257-690, Keith Daniels 672, Paul Lyons 669, Jimmy Keeler 663, Jed Long 266-656, Lois Vincent 221-598, Gayle Tuthill 222-560, Lynda Callahan 550, Barbara Wisniewski 546, Linda Maher 513, Joyce Freeman 510, Maryann Pastore 210 game.
Survivors: (Week 30) Nick Lopano 635, David Davis 610, Barbara Wisniewski 234-592, Larry Sneed 589, Ron Virgilio 562, Thomas Thompson 548, Marcel Huguenin 541, Steve Madanski 533. (Week 31) Paul Macchia 629, Joe Salvio 576, Nick Lopano 234-559, David Davis 547, Kevin McGrath 544, Barbara Wisniewski 544.
Wholly Bowlers: (Week 29) Scott Jenkins 267-723, Earl Geary 696, Duck Howard 666, Ricky Stanley 654, Mark Maesano 624, Scott Berman 622, James Conner 605, Mike Norman 599, Mark Posten 599, Joyce Freeman 200-572, Jackie Serretti 539, Lisa Hayes 508. (Week 30) Mark Maesano 245-681, Joe LaBash 245-652, Don Baker 629, Mike Norman 625, Joe Tannone 619, Jack Vilaca 614, Luis Guzman 598, Duck Howard 591, Pat McStravick 203-542, Terri Norman 523.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 33) David Ridenour 703, Patrick Christenson 279-701, Robert Rickets 675, Arthur Dionisio 668, Tony Barnhart 668, David Ferdetta 663, Josh Wright 659, Vinny Albanese 659, Nate Goings 654, John Coons 652, Scottie Burk 649, Damon Praefke 644, Billie Richardson 641, Tyler Brooks 636
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 32) Reggie Cox 668, Ron Kemp 578, Fred Boros 538 NO-TAP Tony Maturi 278-822, Al Barnett 730, Rod Taquino 697, Dennis Moore 271-689, Viola Lawrence 300-689, Al Wellman 686, Don Ullmann 681, Bill Cooke 297-680
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 34) Matt Mahon 300-783, John Paolini 730, Sal Marsicano Jr 708, Ron Pascocello 689, Charlie Thornton 671, Sal Marsicano Sr 659, David Hawes 659, Barry Barthelman 656, Paul Doucette 651, Fred Hall 641, Dorothy Fetzer 640, Tammy Seagle 616, Daniel Lewallen 276-610, Solomon Eagles 601
COLLEGIATE BOWLERS (Week 13) Ashley Wilson 553, Brandon Charpied 533, Jon Carter 522, Justin Brown 509, Harrison Weitzel 494, Stephanie Southworth 446, Kay Keene 405
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 32) Tom Pennington 268-760, Steven Richardson 669, Nick Oliva 621, Tyler Brooks 608, Jim Thomas 598, Garry Rackley 596, Billie Richardson 584, Larry Purnell 563, Rodney Wolf 553, Jeanne Koehler 526, Charlie Adams 521, Gary Woods 517, Erin Ellis 423, Katrena White 406
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 30) Renard Poitier 689, Matthew Marks 668, Kris Kelly 599, Brett Taylor 588, Phil Gilberto 581, Rodney Jewitt 578, Joe Gentile 574, Lou Maracich 573, Bernie Strauss 571, Brian Stout Jr 555, Joe Stallsmith 545, Mickey Drankoski 505, Wendy Bragaw 504, Tom Tiscione 492, Brenda Geiger 459, Linda Kelly 440, Janette Graham 436
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 30) Rod Taquino 621, Tony Maturi 615, Ken Stiegler 540, Nelson Fisher 514, Ed McCorkindale 491, Marie McCorkindale 452, Millie Van Slaars 450, Jane Gardner 440, Pat Fisher 437, Janet McGrady 421
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 32) Dennis Moore 666, Michael Murray 622, John Billey 599, Al Barnett 589, Steve Crist Sr 574, Tony Maturi 571, Lloyd Burtaine 551, Larry Byrd 540, Karen Mitchell 517, Helen Tillman 504, Silas Eisenback 504, Russell Smith 500, Janet MacKenzie 450
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 29) Ryan Gasque 704, Joe Harper 268-697, Hoyt Gasque 652, Stu Rovin 647, Bob Taylor 645, Thomas Willis 612, Darby Jones 590, Chris Holt 567, Billie Jo Reidell 548, Donna Bair 540, Bob Miller 527, Jeri Brophy 508, Tina Redding 485, Pat Belyski 414
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 30) Jason Stack 619, Rod Taquino 615, Phil Cooper 612, John Hunter 603, Pat Forbes 595, Lenny Budd 516, April Holliday 510, Tina Brown 507, Yvonne Cooper 479
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 14) Chase Smith 586, Tom Wallace 578, Zane Folk 575, Dave White 548, Ede Perrone 544, Andrew Wallace 522, Gary Cloutier 521, Sue Morgan 508, Joe Cloutier 508, Craig Medicus 490, Kyle Russell 476, Cheryl Cail 462, Theresa Graham 421, Donna Latour 416
YOUTH ALL STARS (Week 19) Ghassen Green 300-712, Kyle Battin 662, Sayeed Rashad 630, Sam Manausa 626, Jacob Peterson 550, Andrew Elswick 483
SURFSIDE BOWLING CENTER
Arch’s Classic: Otis Blakeney 719, Dave Martin 265-700, David Lloyd 692, Marcus Collins 687, Brandon Deem 665, Scott Hair 663, Larry Avant 649, Kelvin Smith 649, Robert Adams 631, Tracie Collins 226-592, Donna Neubert 552, Billie Jo Reidell 215-551, Darby Jones 532, Julia Avant 513, Wayne Witherspoon 289 game.
Cimerron Rollers: Tom Schwind 278-736, Roger Armistead 711, Richard Ray 672, Dave Martin 633, Jim Gregory 632, Pete Rambone 626, Pete Machtemes 623, Dan Christie 280-623, Dennis Milligan 617, Otis Blakeney 615, Jeff Lohmeyer 613, Paul Godman 608, Lovell Clevinger 605, Donnie Greathouse 278-604, Josh Grodnitzky 601, Pat Pastore 225-558, Margie Gray 535, Lisa Bradford 208-525, Lori Rieder 516.
Fun Bunch: Phil Belisle 268-742, Tom Schwind 675, Robert Ricketts 669, Brent Cole 667, Tyler Carter 253-649, Otis Blakeney 648, Brian Morris 641, Kevin Johnson 630, Skip Stortzum 627, Michael Rourke 615, Tommy Cochran 614, Patrick Martin 601, Ryan Burris 601, John Luxton 601, Deborah Niland 237-547, Patti Merkel 213-538, Debbie Steele 512, Fannye Embry 507.
Heritage: Lynn Youmell 226-669, Robert Cook 661, Rich Porcoro 641, Chuck Lucas 626, Skip Stortzum 626, Mary Radebach 613, Augie Smarra 605, Karen Brown 226-598, Cecelia Stortzum 223-571, Betty Brown 570, Irene Dexter 539, Anne DeMars 222-529, Margie Gray 529, Lisa Graves 508, Larry Richards 251 game.
Oceanside Village: Anthony DeAngelo 255-713, Phil Martin 599, Lovell Clevinger 587, Marcus White 585, Danny Wales 580, Brandon Deem 579, Anthony Colelli 577, Jeff Lohmeyer 577, Rich Kalama 560, Randy Stephenson 555, Larry Borries 554, Susan Volpe 497, Sherry Althoff 496, Luke West 241 game.
South Beach Classic: Jason Holsinger 300-773, Richard Ray 732, Matt Piasecki 728, Steve Reed 726, Chris Strickland 717, Jeff Evans 717, Tom Willis 288-717, Kyle Burkhart 616, Michelle Tully 257-716, Phil Belisle 709, Floyd Prince 705, Brandon Bell 702, Amy Harrelson 277-669, Kelly Daunno 629, Debbie Johnson 558, Karen Brown 554, Dana Tomko 504.
Surfside Classic: Don Parsons 290-777, Chris Campanelli 757, Sal Marsicano Jr 279-751, Rick Moyer 747, Doug Tuz 734, Tim Bradford 724, Austin Smothers 713, Otis Blakeney 699, Brandon Deem 696, Grant Ramberg 686, James Cunningham 682, Bill Martin 681, Rob Strickland 680, Michelle Tully 227-620, Jen Robles 212-549, Marilyn Dumas 533, Patty Toth 524.
Surfside Youth: Chase Cooper 214-598, Ray Lambert 215-504, Seth Harvey 476, Braden Shealy 423.
Golf
Aberdeen
4-19 - Two Low Net: 1st Danny Hause,billy Turner,leo Cyr, Vinnie Barone 2nd Duck Howard, Jerry Reece, Charlie Chapin Bill Lesnick 3rd Roger Norman, Paul Mackie, Jerry Kellogg, Mark Bratt.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
4/20 - Love Course - N.O.S.E. - 1st-Ann Schappell, 2nd-Jane Simpson, 3rd-Shafieka McRae, 4th - Maddie German. Birdies - Jane Perry #7, Joyce Champi #11. Chip-ins - Sue Cebollero #14, #17, Jane Perry #7, Joan Taylor #17, Donna Krohn #8.
Blackmoor Travelers
4/19 - A and B skins and closest to the hole. A skins winners were: Rich Dorosh - #4 - 17. Terry McGinnis - #8 - 11 - 13. Jay Briggs - #15 Closest to the pin on hole #2, Erich Kreher at 8'. B skins winners were: Gary Himstedt - #5. Ken Blood - #6. Ed Hess - #9. Joe Shepard - #12 - 16. Dave Neville - #15. Rich Tino - #17 Closest to the pin was Rich Tino on both. On #2, he was 18' 3 while on #17, he was 10 inches.
Calabash Veterans Golf Association
4/17 - Three Low Nets at the Crown Park Golf Course. First Place was Rick Barnard, Bobby Buttaro, Buster Donahue, Jerry Howard 188, Second Place John Penell, Bill Murray, Rich Michaels, Ken Locatelli 189, Third Place Russ Johnson, Messy Messenbrink, John Yencik, Dennis Miller 193. Low Gross Paul Nehlsen 72 Low Net Jerry Howard and Messy Messenbrink 62. CTP #4 Paul Nehlsen 9'1", #8 Paul Nehlsen 7-5, #13 Andy Pate 7-10, #18 Gary Gutheil 16'.
Chix w/ Stix
4/18 - River Oaks. Mutt & Jeff: 1. S Jones 29.5 2. L Cook 31.5 3. Tied F Podvoyski 34 and F Silvia 34 4. P Hart 34.5; Most Fairways F Podvoyski 12; On the Green #8 P Kopenhaver.
4/23 - Crown Park Pick any 9. 1. G Nelson 2. S Jones 3. M Henley 4. P Hart 5. Tied J Raulins and P Kopenhaver; Most Fairways S Jones; On the Green: #8 S Jones, M Henley; #18 S Jones, G Nelson, S Bachmann. Chip in #11 S Jones.
Colonial Charters Ladies
4/20 - Crossover doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Cheryl Colgan 41, Ginny Taylor 48, Ruth Rein 53. Flight B: Judy Pikula 44, Judy Wills 49, Darlene Nye 53. Flight C: Betty Reitzel/Carol Peterson 45, Gisela Keaton 51. Low Putts Ginny Taylor/Judy Pikula 30. Chip-ins: Pat Mannion #13, Mary Ann Fitzgerald #18. Birdies: Ruth Rein #10, Mary Ann Fitzgerald #5, Judy Pikula #7 & #18.
Crow Creek Ladies Golf League
4/18 - Crow Creek. Game: Crossover. Flight 1 Janet Capuano 56 (MOC); Linda Allison 56; Nancy Pennington 57. Flight 2 Ginny Ridinger 55; Judy Sullivan 57; Claire Travers 58. Flight 3 Ingrid Fallon 54 (MOC); Sharon Hall 54; Angela Callahan 56. Birdies: Janet Capuano #13.
Eastport Cruisers
4/19 - 5 Lowest and 4 Highest Handicap Holes doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Judy Nicoletti 76, Nets Phyllis Welch 63, Mary Ann Goddard 66. Flight B: Gross Sandy Sposato/Judy Hardin 88, Nets Chris Smith/Ginny Ridinger 64. Flight C: Gross Barb Finn 88, Nets Adilia Jurgensen 62, Mary Griffin 63. Flight D: Gross Marcy Mawby 94, Nets Marlene Cleary 68, Barb Uher 70. CTP Barb Dagenais #13, Judy Nicoletti #15. Chip-ins: Jeannie Rosberg #17, Judy Nicoletti #2, Bette Nicol #15, Mary Ann Goddard #2. Birdies: Barb Finn #4, Iris Parr #4, Adilia Jurgensen #14, Mary Ann Goddard #3 & #7, Judy Nicoletti #2 & #4.
Golden Swingers
4/21 - Magnolia Greens - Team Winners (1st) Art Williams & Tom Elias +7 (2nd) Dale Easter & Don McVeigh +2 Individual Winners - Hogan Div. (1st) Art Williams +3 (2nd) John Cameron +2 Palmer Div. (1st) Tom Elias +4 (2nd) Bob Rizzutti +2 1/2 CTP (Azalea)#23 Dale Easter #26 Art Williams (Magnolia) #3 Bob Rizzutti #8 Art Williams.
Grand Strand Swingers
4/18 - Farmstead. 3 nets, 4 nets on 18.1. Ray Park, Bob Bestler, Gaylee Strickland, Larry Hayes -30. 2 Earl Dover, Lowell Ashe, Ed Powelson, Don Feller -26, Don Rust, Mark Burke, Tommy Upchurch, Bill Gibson -23. CTP. #3 Lowell Ashe 7’6”, #6 Harvey Eisner 12’, #12 Gaylee Strickland 3’, #15 Denny Sierck 20’, #17 Don Frye 9’10”. Low gross, Bob hall 71. Low net, Bob Bestler, Bob Hall, Tommy Upchurch 65.
Grand Strand Women
4/19 - Arrowhead the game was Low Net less handicap. Winners Flight A: 1. Barb Cleghorn 62; 2. Bev Keyes 70; Flight B: 1. Carla Kessels 68; 2. Nancy Martin 70; Flight C: 1. Lisa Bryant 60; 2. Barb Azzaretti 65; 3. Malle Kasprzyk 66. Closest to the Pin: Flight A: Margie Rogers , Waterway #6; Flight B: Beth Griffin, Waterway #6; Flight C: None; Flight D: Malle Kasprzyk, Waterway #3.
4/22 - Brunswick Plantation the game was T's and F's less half handicap. Winners: Dogwood/Azalea: Lisa Dragon 30; Janis Ortmeyer 31; Kristin Fries 37; Robin Chater 38. Azalea/Magnolia: Mary Ann Stiles 31; Malle Kasprzyk 32; Judy Shanahan 33; Diane Atkinson 35.
Hanna Group
4/22 - Flight A - Low Gross - Bobby Stanley 78, Eric Ault 81, Bill Martin 82, Ken Murphy 82, Tom Sullivan 84. Flight B - Len Rota 88, Jim Hanna 90, Carl Ostuni 90 Mike Remington 91, Sam Cannone 92. Flight C - Glenn Olf 95, Warren Wing 100, Jeff Musiker 102, Sandra Cannone 104, Ron Rhea 105. Low Net Winners - Flight A Ken Murphy 67, Flight B - Mike Remington 67, Flight C - Glenn Olf 65.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
4/22 - Indigo Creek. Team quota. 1st Place : Ken Graham, David Morman, Jim Miller, and Ernie Dozzi (+12) ; 2nd Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Mike David, Walt Loos, and John Paglio (+11) ; 3rd Place : Kevin Barry, Arlin Jividen, Greg Burchett, and Harold East (+8) ; 4th Place : John Briggs, Dick Clute, Walt Grady, and Gordon Leslie (+6). Low Gross (1st) : John Briggs - 76 ; (2nd) : Ken Graham - 79. Most over Quota (1st) : Walt Loos (+8) ; (2nd) : Paul Torok (+7). CTP : Joe McCrorey on # 6. John Briggs on # 11.
Indigo Creek
4/21 - Indigo Creek - Low Net - J. Stankos 60- M. Lanzer 66mc-D. Kobs 66 mc- T. Albright 70mc- Even holes R. Martin 31 1/2 - K. Mcgrath 34 1/2 mc - S. Beal 34 1/2 mc - G. Buntzen 36 1/2 mc - CTP - #3 R. Martin 2-3, #6 T. Albright 11-3, #11 M. Lanzer 7-10 #15 B. Cairns 6-11.
Indigo Creek Men
4/18 & 4/20 - Indigo Cup; 2 day tournament consisting of 10 two men teams from team Buffington & team Kingman. included 9 holes each, best ball point, scotch point, scramble point and aggregate point. Team Kingman defeated team Buffington 19 points to 17 points. Team Kingman members were Bob Kingman, Paul Desautels ,Bill Golden, Dave Jackson, Geophey Higgins,Charlie Jeter, Bob Collins, Ken Rogers, Scotty Legget, Frank Wendell, Al Lobalbo, John McCullogh, Dave Moore, Dick Messier, Pete Secondoni, Tom Ruane, Gary Williams, Ed Healey.
Inlet Men’s Golf
4/17 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Ron Comperchio 63. 2.Ralph Ferrara 68. 3. Lee Steinberg 69. B Flight. 1.George Keeler 67. 2.Bill Wrenn 68. 3.Tom Stricker 68. C Flight. 1.Dave Murrin 65. 2.Kitt Beaty 69. 3. Les Brunda 71. D Flight. 1.Bill Mulligan 67. 2.Jack Banfield 67. 3.Clem Gagne 69. Closest to pin # 11. 1.Ike Vinson 11’ 2 “. 2.George Keeler 25’ 5”. Closest to pin # 17. 1.Jerry Bohdanowicz 18’ 6”. 2.Ron Comperchio 22’ 7”.
Inlet Women’s Golf
4/17 - Inlet Women's Golf at Indigo Creek. Best 2-3's,2-5's & 5-4's minus 1/2 HC. Flight A : Bev Ives 28, Janine Metcalf 29.5, Brenda King 29.5; Flight B: Carolee Smith 27.5, Deb Paiva 28.5, Sharon Wells 29, Carol Cooksey 29; Flight C: Peggy Robinson 27.5, Candy Wendell 28.5, Patsy Dent 29. Birdies: Nancy Martin #6, Brenda King #9, Candy Wendell #11, Nancy Garin #14, Carolee Smith #3, Janine Metcalf #18,#15. Chip-Ins: Deb Paiva #18, Janine Metcalf #18, Candy Wendell #11. Closest to the Hole: Nancy Martin #6.
Lady Islanders of Wachesaw East
4/18 - Wachesaw East - Tee to Green Scores: Flight A - low gross - Helen Gervais Low net - Norma Cain; Flight B - low gross June Schubert Low net - Judy Bachand Flight C - low gross - Pat St.Denis Low net - Maureen Willis.
Litchfield Ladies Golf Association
4/18 - Team Points - 1 on 5’s, 2 on 4’s, 3 on 3’s: 1st Dianne Smith 93; Janet Smart; Chris Pikaart; Blind; 2nd Lillian Johnson 83; Ellen Greco; Marlene Lazzara; Margaret Smith/Blind.
Loomis Gang
4/17 - River Hills - 1 ball from A/B, 1 ball from C/D, 4 balls par 3's - 1st = Gary Brown, Bill Loomis, Harvey Carbaugh, Janet Ramsey = +15; 2nd = Cliff Marcum, Bob Cirigliano, Pat Davis, Draw = +16; 3rd = Delwyn Smith, Ray, Terry Lane, Draw = +19.
4/19 - Legends Moorland - 1 ball from A/B, 1 ball from C/D, 4 balls par 3's = 1st = Mike Deal, Tom Franchine, Ted Volante, Hugh Schrowang = +12; 2nd = Mike Dunleavy, Hank Chambliss, Yak Yak, Guy = +17; 3rd = Cliff Marcum, Bob Cirigliano, Brian McMahon, Terry Lane = +22; 4th = Ross Everett, Scott Bagg, Charlie Beers, Arnold = +25.
4/21 - Colonial Charters - 3 best balls net, 4 balls net on the par 3's - 1st = Ross Everett, Tom Franchine, Ted Volante, Pat Davis = -16; 2nd = Delwyn Smith, Ray, Terry Lane, Harvey Carbaugh = -14; 3rd = tie = Tom Ramsey, Hank Chambliss, Hugh Schrowang, Janet Ramsey = -11; Lee Bennett, Bob Cirigliano, Yak Yak, Al Gunsten = -11.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies
4/17 - Farmstead. Game: NOSE X 2 minus handicap. Flight 1 Jane Glemming 61; Eileen Reddy 68; Jeanette Pawlik 74. Flight 2 Chris Faust 65; Ginnie Bradley 69; Mary Jane Labant (MOC) 72. Flight 3 Nancy Griffin 65; Pat Dirisio 68; Eileen Bowen 69. Birdies: Roberta Mackey #3; Dorothy Belanger #5; Nancy Griffin #5; Jane Glemming #13. Chip-ins: Bev Farmarco #2; Claire Travers #15; Grace Kim #17.
Murrells Inlet Elks
4/21 - Crown Park GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Phil Emery 65, Nick Rollins 67, Nick Cappola 68, Lonny Bryant 68, Bill Brynildsen 69. B FLIGHT; Larry Johnson 64, Tom Stricker 66, Rick Lavery 67, Chet Homicki 67, Bob Alexander 69. C FLIGHT; Richard Chamblin 65, Kitt Beaty 68, Paul Brown 68, Steve Hart 69, John Evans 69. D FLIGHT; Ernie Rose 64, Whitey Burdick 65, Ray Arsenault 65, Don Stauder 66, Barry McDonald 66. Low Gross; Phil Emery 76. Low Net; Larry Johnson 64, Ernie Rose 64. CTP; # 4 Phil Emery 7’ 3” # 8 Phil Emery 2’ 8”. # 13 Whitey Burdick 7’ 3”. # 18 Larry Johnson 2’ 9”.
Myrtle Beach All Stars
4/20 - Burning Ridge. 1, 2, 3 nets and repeat. 1. Bob Suchy, Sherwood Hayes, Don Frye, Don Rust -25. 2. Ron Palucki, Jay Brown, Chris Melitse, Del Worden -23. 3. Denny Sierck, Leroy Fromang, Fred Oteri, Walt Hornbeck -22. CTP. #2 Ron Palucki, #5 Sherwood Hayes, #12 Lou Orawski. Low gross, Don Frye 72. Low net, Don Frye 63.
Ocean Ridge Men’s Golf Association
4/17 - Pay the Tax Man game. One gross, One net per hole. Two scores per hole. (1) (-12) Guy Giancarlo, Mike Ratchford, Matt Sanchez. (2)(-11) George a Brooks, Mike Lebkicher, Jerry Walborn, Glenn Hess. (3)(-10) Julian Nevetsky, Dan Pallen, Rich Kane, Peter Crocitto.
4/19 - Red Dot Game. Count two net scores per hole. Must count the score of the player with the red dot on the score card. (1) Kevin Fitzgerald, Mike Ratchford, John Harlow, George Cassidy. (2) Skip Lacey, Chuck Maliszewski, Bob Plebanek, Bob Krzywicki. (3) George Brooks, Frank Burianek, Ron Sisk, Ray Beadnell.
Palmetto Women’s Golf
4/16 - Burning Ridge. "Ones". Flight 1: Mary Sawyer -29.0, Vivian Watkins -35.5, Julie Abrahamson -37.5. Flight 2: Dianne Bohler -36.0, Janet Ebert-Green -36.5. Flight 3: Sue Creegan -33.0, Cookie Belarge -35.0. Birdies: Janet Ebert-Green #2, Cheryl Trudeau #12. Chip Ins: Julie Abrahamson #7, Sue Asteris #17, Sandi Kandel #9, Gae Riddleberger #17.
Piperettes of Sandpiper Bay GCC
4/18 - Sandpiper Bay GCC. ONES. Count only the holes that begin with O, N, E, and S. 1/2 handicap. Low net wins. Bay-Sand Flight: 1. Angela Nicholson 32.5; 2. Nancy O'Shea 33; 3. Ella Mae Brooks 34.5; T.4 Peggy Donawick, Laurie Maesano and Jacquie Bridge 35.5. Sand-Piper flight: 1. Bernice McRoberts 32; 2. Bernice Morris 32.5; 3. Ro Marterre 33; 4. Ann Pollock 34.5. Chip-in birdie Ella Mae Brooks Sand #2; Birdies Jacquie Bridge Sand #8; Bernice McRoberts Sand #2 and Sand #8; Bernice Morris Sand #3 and Sand #8. Chip-ins Elaine Reardon Piper #1; Karen Spinelli Piper #6, Shirley Brennan Bay #5, Angela Nicholson Bay #8, Marilyn Schenck Sand #2, Barb DeMore Bay #5 and Bay #9, Bev Sarkisian on Bay #1.
Players Golf Association
4-20 - Farmstead. Two man team low net. Ray O'Donnell & Jack Haught 65, Bob Lange & Joon Kim 67, Dave Coates & Bill Kasper 67, Andy Pate & Dominic Cersosimo 68, Gary Cohen & Howard Ratcliffe 69, Dale Easter & Dave Deakin 71. CTP #3 Gary Cohen 10" 5", #6 Bob Lange 16' 3", #12 Ray O'Donnell 6' 8", #15 Andy Pate 12'2", #17 Andy Pate 8' 9". Low Gross Andy Pate 81.
Renegades of Carolina Shores
4/20 - 2 low net per team. First place with a 135 was Sharon Clark, Dawn Giles, Jane Jordan and Dolores Sanborn. Second place with a 136 was Sue Keck, Julie Farrell, Debbie O’Dell and Martha Hannon. Birdies : Debbie Creamer on hole 2. Chip-ins: Dolores Sanborn on 7 and 16, Debbie O’Dell on 4, Julie Farrell on 10, Deb Courtemanche on 3, Jinna Toussaint on 10 and Sharon Clark on 9. Low putts at 31: Debbie O’Dell, Dolores Sanborn and Blanch Johnson.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
4-17 - Stableford 1- Vince DeCaria +4 2- Will Schoedler +2 3- Ken Hoffmann +1. Closest to the pin: #3 Bob Lind #15 Will Schoedler.
4-19 - Team Löw Net: 1- Jim Olin, Bob Hiltzheimer, Bob Lind, George Lewis. Closest to the pin: #6 Ken Hoffmann #15 Bob Lind.
Sea Trail Ladies Golf Association
4/18 - Odd Holes Only – Half Handicap. 1st Bobbie deLagarde net 28, 2nd Loretta DeVita net 28.5, 3rd Maureen Foley net 29.5, 4th Madeline Dubas net 30 (MOC), 5th Gloria Wimmer net 30, 6th Sharon Winter net 30.5 (MOC), 7th Georgia Brockway net 30.5 and 8th Mary Fox net 30.5. Birdies: Bobbie deLagarde and Mary Lou Dunbar no. 2, Paula Higgins no. 13, Sharon Winter no. 9 and 14. Chip-ins: Kaye Evans no. 1, Pat Gooding no. 12 and 13, Linda Perna no 8, and Sharon Winter no. 9.
Sea Trail Men’s Golf Association
4/18 - Sea Trail Resort Byrd course, four-man team, 2 net balls minimum. Phil Brown, John Barton, Bo Sellers and George Bartley, -29; Charlie Hanlon, Bert McGoff, Don Cope and Earl Geary, -28; Bill Shovlin, Alan Suvalle, Dick Saunders and Guy Mulford, -27; Jack Phillabaum, Gary Fagan, Jim Foley and Jerry Tanner, -27; Ed Apalinski, Greg Barratt, Paul Laputka, and Bob Craig, -27.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
4/19 - International Club. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Nick Rollins, 64; 2. Phil Emery, 70; 3&4. Fraser O’Neil and Sam Weiss, 71. Flight B: 1. Fred Scott, 64; 2,3&4. Ken Youmans, Tom Stricker and Barry Chanonich, 71. Flight C: 1. OJ Gray, 67; 2. Gary Wycker, 71; 3. Ernie Gonzales, 72; 4. Larry Johnson and Ray Gallant, 73. Flight D: 1. Ernie Rose, 68; 2&3. Dave Kenney and Walt Mitchell, 72; 4. David DeSorcy, 73. CTP: Ken Youmans, #3, 4’7”; Ray Gallant, #6, 5’8”; Tom Stricker, #11, 6’9”; Mike Butler, #14, 9’.
Surf Club Eagles
4/18 - 3 bb of 4 Stableford: 1st, Pro Campbell, Bullet Bethel, Montgomery Ward, Marvelous Gobels, 2nd, Imposter Deluca, Slim Coleman, Liberty Valence, Ref Buchner, 1st, Scribe Doino, 1st Drgree Burns, Coach Simmons, Col Lawson, 2nd, Pro Campbell, Bullet Bethel, Montgomery Ward, Marvelous Gobles. Low Gross: Bill Campbell 72, Bob Bethel 77, Rich Doino 78, Ken Kunda 79.
4/20 - 3 bb of 4 net: 1st, Bullet Bob Bethel, Mary Lou Harelson, Soupy Hawes, Coach Simmons, 2nd, Bull Jack, My Man Sampson, Tax man Slapnik, Col Lawson, 1st, Bull Jack, My man Sampson, Tax Man Slapnik, Col Lawson, 2nd, London Bridges, Cotton Kunda, Liberty Valence, Tax Man Slapnik. Low Gross: Bob Bethel 79.
4/21 - 3bb of 4 net: 1st. Mike Hassett, Cotton Kunda, Tax Man Slapnik, Marvelous Gobles, 2nd, Bull Jack, Scribe Doino, Tricky Dick Harding, Coach Simmons, 3 rd, Commish Westerman, Crumb Bun, Liberty Valence, Trump Tagtmeyer. Low Gross;Mike Hassett 77, Cecil Hawes 78, Hap Pruitt 78, Ray Handy 78.
Surf Club Men
4-21 - Low Net tie 67 Jan Gunter & Joe Trahan, Team Low net Witt Brown, David Hughes Larry Oliphant & Joe Trahan, C. T. P. # 6 John Sill # 13 John Sill. SkinsWhit Brown, David Hughes two,Larry Oliphant two,John Sill ,Jan Gunter three, Joel Sschoenkopf, & Joe Trahan two.
Tradition Gold Tees
4/19 - Weekly Game. Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place-Paul Lempert/Larry Barksdale/Bob Fulton/Martie Robic (-13) 2nd. Place-Dan Goodell/Bill Renault/Ed Wercynski/Ernie Heilberg (-10) Winners Back Side-1st. Place-Frank D’Amato/Jim Spataro/John Bartha/Charlie Muratore (-8) 2nd. Place- Dave Philips/Jef Sturm/Ron Eaglin/Jay Jones (-7) Closest to the Pin- #2 Craig Monaghan #5 Vinnie Esposito #12 Jim Spataro # 16 Jim Spataro.
Tradition Ladies Golf League
4/21 - Two person team, two week Ringer tournament at Tradition Golf Course on 4/13 and 4/20 . The leaders the first week were; Pat Kemper & Sally Russell(54), Judy Gambeski & Maureen Lempert (54) and Daune Barksdale & Donna Culver (57). Birdies the first week were made by Pat D’Amato holes #2 & 15 and Joan Sheldon hole #18. The second week low net tournament winners were; 1st place Sally Russell & Pat Kemper (47moc) , 2nd Maureen Lempert & Judy Gambeski (47 moc), 3rd Daune Barksdale & Donna Culver (52). Most improved over the two weeks, by 7 strokes on a moc, were Joan Sheldon & Dot Franco (61 to a 54). Birdies the second week were made by Pat D’Amato hole #1, Debbi e Massie #1, Joan Sheldon #14, Pat Kemper # 2, Maureen Lempert # 7.
True Lies
4/22 - Sea Trail/Maples: Format 3 Nets; 1st,Ed Bier, Colin Cuddy, Rich Scheiber and Carmen Federico, 197; 2nd , Bob Rigoli, Charlie Dugan Ron Gagner and Bart Conlon, 200; 3rd, Dan Serra, Dennis Sullivan, Vinnie Stich and Rick Joy, 206. Closest to pin: Carmen Federico, Bob Rigoli and Ed bier.
Wachesaw East Members
4/18 - Stuart’s Swingers @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Man Low Net: 1. Stuart, Lucas –17 2. Sharp, Stuart –16 3. Hetrick, Clancy –12 4. Rodgers, Forte –11 5. Ferrigno M. Ferrigno L. –8 6. Bachand,Kearns –7 7. Schubert,Grizmala –4 8. Murphy, Thompson –3 9. Sorrentino, DeCaprio –1. CTPS: #4,#12 Lucas. Low Gross: Stuart 78, Lucas 82,Hetrick 85 Low Net: Stuart 63, Rodgers 64, Clancy 66, Bachand,Lucas, Ferrigno 68. Birds: #3 Lucas, Kearns #11, Stuart #13, Hetrick #15.
4/20 - Rambos’s Raiders 4 Man All 4 Low Nets: 1.Thompson,Hetrick,Forte,Bachand –24 2. Ferrigno, Kearns,Schubert, Sorrentino +7 3. Talaska,Lucas,Darcy,DeCaprio +18. CTPS: #4 Talaska,#8 Thompson,#12 Forte,#15 Darcy. Low Gross: Hetrick 82 Low Net: Bauchand 59 Ferrigno 66,Forte,Hectrick 67. Birdies: #8 Hectrick #12 Forte.
Wachesaw Plantation Club Lady Golfers
4/20 - Wachesaw Plantation Club. 1BB on 4, 2BB on 3, 3BB on 5. Scores: 1. Sophia Hansen, Carole Cole, Judy Shadman, Ann Rogers; 2. Karen Newsome, Peggy Martz, Lenore Darrah, Liza McKenzie. Birdies: McKenzie #13; Letzler #4: Sacco #17.
Whispering Pines Men
4/19 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Gary Crowder even, 2. Dan Sawyer -1, 3. Mike Stalvey -1. B Flight: 1. Keith Broadbelt +2, 2. Tom Cornea +1, 3. Tom Hanlon +1. C Flight: 1. Steve Witt +8, 2. Charles Evans +7, 3. Gwyn Harris even. D Flight: 1. Joe Bartomeo +8, 2. Lenny Delacroix +8, 3. Larry Young +1. CTP #2 Len Delac, #6 Dan Sawyer, #11 Jakes Grimm, #17 Frank Maag.
Highlights
Bowling
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
300 GAME
Jason Holsinger: Holsinger bowled a perfect game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
11 IN A ROW
Mark Maesano: Maesano fell one pin short of perfection when he bowled a 299 game in the Monday Nite Madness League at Little River Lanes.
Zack Willard: Willard bowled the first 11 strikes for a 298 game in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
Tony Tully and Chris Strickland: Tully bowled the first 11 strikes for a 298 game and Strickland, after opening in the first frame, bowled 11 strikes for a 279 game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Richard Ray and Don Parsons: Ray bowled the first 11 strikes for a 298 game and Parsons, after sparing in the first frame, bowled 11 strikes for a 290 game in the Surfside Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
LADIES 700 SERIES
Michelle Tully: Tully bowled games of 257, 236, and 223 for a 716 series in the South Beach Classic at Surfside Bowling Center.
From the Scoresheets of Surfside Bowling Center: In the Arch’s Classic League, David Lloyd was 146 pins over his average when he bowled a 692 series and Wayne Witherspoon was 100 pins over his average when he bowled a 289 game…In the Surfside Classic League, Doug Tuz was 173 pins over his average with a 734 series, Don Parsons was 162 pins over his average with a 777 series and Chris Campanelli was 145 pins over his average with a 757 series…In the Fun Bunch League, Bassam Zeineddine was 178 pins over his 114 average with a 520 series and Patti Merkel was 148 pins over her 130 average with a 538 series.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
300 GAMES
Matt Mahon, Ghassen Green (youth)
11-STRIKE GAMES
Patrick Christenson 279
270 GAME
Daniel Lewallen 276
From the scoresheets: In the Youth All Star League, Ghassen Green was 166 pins over average with a 712 series. Bowling with Marie’s Odd Couples, Jason Stack was 151 pins over average with a 619 series. Dennis Moore, bowling in the Double Nickels League, was 129 pins over average with a 666 series. Bowling in the Journey Church League, Zane Folk topped his average by 128 pins with a 575 series and Donna Latour was also 128 pins above her average with her 416 series.
Golf
Hole in one
Bruce Jurcisin: Jurcisin, 66 of Surfside Beach, scored a hole in one on April 11 on the 133-yard, 12th hole at Heathland using a 5-iron.
Jim “Jimbo” Hultquist: Hultquist scored a hole in one on April 22 on the 177-yard 18th hole at Surf Club using a TaylorMade 3 Hybrid.
Shoot your age
Bill Harelson: Harelson, 72, shot his age on April 18 at Surf Club.
Calendar
Golf
April 29: North Strand Housing Shelter fourth annual tournament, Crown Park Golf Club, four-person captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $75 includes breakfast, lunch, prizes, a $20 PGA Tour Superstore gift certificate, door prizes, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. The tournament benefits the homeless of Horry County. Contact Jo Harvey at 571-643-9533.
May 10: Veterans Committee 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. Byrd Course at Sea Trail. Captain’s choice format. 7 a.m. registration with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $100 per golfer includes golf and cart, lunch and gifts. Lunch with a cash bar at 2 p.m.
May 13: Annual Beachcomber Shootout, River Oaks Golf Plantation, Registration begins at 7 a.m. and play begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team and includes greens fee, cart, additional round of golf, refreshments and food. Prizes for winning teams, longest drive and closest to the pin will be rewarded as well as door prizes. Contact Greg Bullock (843-446-5811), Rusty Watson (843-685-5540 , Cameron Batten (843-449.5491) or Greg Barsnica (910.813.5641 or for further information.
May. 20: Myrtle Beach Cares second annual Folds of Honor Tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, 9 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. On Armed Forces Day, entry fee of $70 per player in March and $80 per player in April includes food and prizes. Hole-in-one prizes include trip for two to the Masters Tournament and $8,513 in cash. Entry deadline is May 15. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of military service members killed or disabled while serving. Contact Gil Dudrow at 843-333-3445 or 1gillyd@msn.com.
May 25: Military Officers Association of America “Grand Strand Chapter” Golf Tournament at Heritage Golf Club. Event sponsored by Military Appreciation Days will hold registration and free lunch from noon to 2 p.m., when a shotgun start will occur. Format is captain’s choice with a team low net score (top three). Longest drive contests for men and women and a hole in one contest will be held. Four-person teams are $80 per person or $300 per team with veterans receiving a $5 discount. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Reservation deadline is May 11. Contact Greg Youngman (gyounman@sc.rr.com and 843-314-0079) or John Short (jshort1020@aol.com and 843-251-4051) for more information.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
Tennis
May 5-7: Registration for the Field Insurance Spring Classic Tennis Tournament. Tournament includes T-shirts, food, beer and more. Register at http://tinyurl.com/kokl9ls, using tournament ID (700046417). Registration closes April 30.
