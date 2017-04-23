Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s golf team continues play in the Sun Belt Championship on Monday and Tuesday.
▪ CCU’s baseball team plays at The Citadel at 5 p.m. Tuesday and hosts Troy for a three-game series Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
▪ Coastal’s women’s lacrosse team plays at Kennesaw State at 3 p.m. Friday and at Mercer at 1 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina track and field teams compete in the Tom Jones Memorial on Friday.
▪ CCU’s softball team plays a three-game series at Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday (doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.).
▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans host the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a three-game series Tuesday through Thursday (all 7:05 p.m. starts) before heading to Lynchburg for a three-game set Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.).
▪ The South Carolina baseball team hosts Kentucky for a three-game set Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1:30 p.m.).
▪ The Clemson baseball team hosts College of Charleston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before heading to North Carolina for a three-game set Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
▪ After being postponed Sunday, the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway is set to run at 1 p.m. Monday. Then, with a short turnaround, the circuit heads to Richmond International Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400 at 2 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Avondale, La., for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ In tennis, the WTA begins play in the WTA Istanbul Cup and WTA Tour Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Monday and the ATP Tour begins play in the ATP Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell and ATP Hungarian Open on Monday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
