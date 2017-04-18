This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 32) Sean Harrelson 279-768, Tom Schwind 278-749, Steven Richardson 716, Arthur Dionisio 699, Vinnie Albanese 691, Dennis Vanderslice 276-684, Tony Barnhart 678, Josh Wright 677, Karen Brown 258-670, David Ferdetta 668, D K Smith 667, Mitch Moncato 654, Robert Rickets 650, David Ridenour 278-649, Ryan Belanger 605, Ken McKinney 567, Rachel Lercari 530
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 31) Reggie Cox 647, Fred Boros 649 9 Pin No-tap: Dennis Moore 290-797, Rod Taquino 766, Paula Eisenback 709, Tom Flinchbaugh 283-707, Karen Mitchell 275-707, Al Wellman 697, Al Barnett 694, Tony Maturi 670, Frank Rocco 622, Phyllis Forbes 614, Don Ullman 605, Rick Fantini 600
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 33) Sal Marsicano Jr 706, Arthur Dionisio 693, Scottie Burk 690, Jammie Dalton 677, Lou Tourloukis 677, Thomas Willis 278-676, David Hawes 674, Teresa Holmes 258-672, Sal Marsicano Sr 671, Todd Whitesides 670, George Whitcomb 667, Scott Lewis 657, D K Smith 652, Jack Wright 649, Rod Taquino 641, Stephen Walker 621, Tyler Lewis 279-617, Jay Smith 602
COLLEGIATE BOWLERS (Week 12) Brandon Charpied 631, Patrick Christenson 611, Les Haga 584, Ashley Wilson 543, Stephanie Southworth 517, Mike Weinreich 504, Harrison Weitzel 461, Linsey Eckles 460, Kay Keene 437, Nikki Miller 431, Gina Domiano 427
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 31) Jamie Holliday 279-707, Tom Pennington 704, Larry Nyers 682, Steven Richardson 677, Tom Karas 670, Jerry Walker 668, Rob Willoughby 668, Nick Oliva 659, Harold Haycraft 657, Larry Purnell 579, Tim Hyman 521, Jeanne Koehler 499, Karin Booth 417
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 29) Joe Gentile 275-742, Renard Poitier 728, Chad Gill 641, Phil Gilberto 633, Kris Kelly 630, Richard Geiger 591, Matthew Marks 589, Bernie Strauss 588, Brett Taylor 578, Ben Shaw 577, Craig Tappen 534, Paul Latella 532, Paula Stallsmith 481, Frank Boyd 479, Brenda Geiger 436
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 29) Al Wellman 664, Tony Maturi 580, Rod Taquino 576, Wayne Southworth 567, George Thompson 565, Bob Bastian 557, Ron Kemp 533, Jerry Campbell 515, Karen Mitchell 512, Jeanie Bastian 415
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 31) Michael Murray 674, Jerry Arnold 631, Dennis Moore 625, Russ Sanders 622, Tony Maturi 620, Ed Taczala 574, Edward Wagner 556, Margie McIver 531, Charlene Balding 512, Tom Propps 485, Juanita Lawson 461
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 28) Pat Chilson 278-708, Stu Rovin 691, Jimmy Hyatt 683, David Bair 670, Thomas Willis 648, Alan Nagy 638, Darby Jones 609, Joe Harper 608, Jeff Davis 594, Billie Jo Reidell 582, Jeri Brophy 547, Al Ferrara 546, Don Belda 507, Jessica Reidell 463, Faye Floyd 457
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 29) John Hunter 645, Beth Abrams 579, Ralph Utermark 578, Derrell Kicklighter 548, Michelle Utermark 545, Jason Stack 535, Lenny Budd 515, Cindy Fox 422, Dylan Allen 407
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 13) Ed Perrone 578, Joseph Cloutier 556, Andrew Wallace 536, Doug Beazley 532, Joey Granic 466, Crista Folk 429, Heather Mishoe 420
YOUTH ALL STARS (Week 17) Carson Mueller 657 (Week 18) Chase Cooper 672, Andrew Elswick 571, Joseph Cooke 570
YOUTH 12 TO 20 (Week 10) Carson Mueller 663, Anthony Gray 597, Lyndsay Ennis 550, Vanessa Palisin 510, Jacob Peterson 485, Rhiannan Schlegel 482, T J Goodermote 476, Ashley Gray 432
(Week 11) Lyndsay Ennis 676, Sam Manausa 674, Kyle Battin 615, Ghassen Green 583, Brianna Holmes 219-570, Jacob Peterson 525, Sarah Weaver 497, Bryana Howard 496, Jamie Funk 449, Vincent Dozier 446, Matthew Cadugan 437
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 10) Mason Hursey 127-345, Raymond Walsh 143-333, Subee Vongsavanh 105-274, Max Vongsavanh 248, Aubrey Mauldin 216, Ava Mauldin 209 (Week 11) Mason Hursey 165-378, Subee Vongsavanh 252, Max Vongsavanh 242, K J Johnson 228
BUMPERS (Week 10) Lucian Elliott 93-169, A J Gibson 146 (Week 11) Henry Dionisio 102-192, Stella Mauldin 107
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 16) Louie Tourloukis 704, Rocci Centolanza 649, Juanita Eagles 589, Darby Jones 586, Solomon Eagles 584, John Vielhauer 543, Jeri Brophy 543, Bill Murray 496, Dee Snow 486, Sharon Murray 474, Michael Parks 473, Carolyn Then 452
Ocean Ridge Bowling League
Individual Average: Men - 1st Charlie Augone 189, 2nd Rich Scaler 177
Individual Average: Women - 1st Chris Macke 164, 2nd Linda Buck 146
High Scratch Series: Men - 1st Dick Goblin 665, 2nd Glen Urek 644
High Scratch Series: Women - 1st Diane Wright 527, 2nd Robin Allen 513
High Scratch Game: Men - 1st Don Masline 277, 2nd Larry Gray 254
High Scratch Game: Women - Emily Walborn 213, Jan Schneider 197
High Handicap Series: Men - 1st Steve Getz 776, 2nd Chuck Maliszewski 756
High Handicap Series: Women - 1st Kim Buckler 745, 2nd Mary Fitzgerald 722
High Handicap Game: Men - 1st Tom Sheie 299, 2nd Terry Bahnik 288
High Handicap Game: Women - 1st Maureen Craik 280, Kathy Keller 275
The top three winning teams are:
1st place - Wild Turkeys (Linda Karaskevicus, Andy Buckler, Ruth Re, and Don Masline)
2nd place - The Cast (Tina Grauerholz, Andy Fescoe, Sharon Benson, Charlie Augone)
3rd place - Split Happens (Ed Sandidge, Chuck Maliszewski, Debbie Lebkicher, Joan Fescoe)
SURFSIDE BOWLING CENTER
Arch’s Classic: Otis Blakeney 701, Charles Becker 268-668, Brandon Deem 659, Tommy Moree 277-650, Tracie Collins 222-640, Tom Flinchbaugh 637, Marilyn Dumas 592, Donna Neubert 536, Tamson Casselman 223-535, Julia Avant 518, Darby Jones 511, Tina Myers 509, Mary Radebach 501.
Caropine Couples: George Moran 232-669, Lovell Clevinger 231-648, Bruce Ostrander 641, Tom Flinchbaugh 592, Dennis Moore 591, Rich Battel 584, Jim Hart 572, Mike Corrow 554, Robert Burton 231-549, Bob Smith 545, Tony Spargal 543, Phil Schadt 543, James Thomas 539, Thomas Johnson 526, Irene Dexter 520, Fannye Embry 207-509 Laverne Jackson 502.
Cimerron Rollers: Lloyd Spivey 279-682, Chuck Lucas 277-675, Justin Bell 268-674, Andrew Echemann 669, Jeff Lohmeyer 666, Dan Christie 654, Roger Armistead 643, Richard Ray 640, Lovell Clevinger 626, Ernie Morrison 624, Dave Martin 278- 621, John Lawler 618, Tim Bradford 617, Paul Godman 615, Bill Loomis 608, Margie Gray 532, Rusty Earley 523, Jo Kropkowski 512.
Fun Bunch: Otis Blakeney 289-699, Patrick Martin 698, Tom Schwind 666, Miguel Antunes 277-655, Robert Ricketts 646, Karen Brown 244-642, Todd Mothershead 639, Brent Cole 632, Bryan Nelson 269-619, Phil Belisle 613, Gary Secrest 612, Jeff Lohmeyer 608, Mary Ellen Scalice 557, Vern Bender 537, Darlene Harrington 532, Sharon Kain 513, Lindsay Johnson 512, Kelly Moore 501.
Heritage: Chuck Lucas 290-759, Aaron Thompson 697, Tom Ferrara 265-687, Frankie Fisher 664, Karen Brown 246-655, Barry Barthelman 649, Russ Speziale 634, Shawn Clark 628, Jessie Daniels 617, Rick Kralovic 617, Lynn Youmell 232-605, Betty Brown 210-573, Irene Dexter 224-554, Debbie Morris 529, Cathy Bereths 515, Melissa Clark 512.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: Corky Ross 675, Ray Cassidy 256-665, Tommy Moree 650, David Ridenour 594, Kenny Ryan 593, Glenn Hightower 579, Tim Self 577, Russ Cirillo Shawn Keller 566, Fannye Embry 224-533, Shirley Thibodeau 202-532.
Oceanside Village: Jeff Lohmeyer 649, Brandon Deem 635, Lovell Clevinger 236-621, Anthony Colelli 604, Danny Wales 592, Phil Martin 586, Tom Flynn 578, Doug Layman 572, Randy Stephenson 570, Jimmy English 557, Helen Kalama 531, Cathie Collier 210-522, Karen Clevinger 510.
Palmetto Ladies: Pat Pastore 201-566, Lynn Stiriz 471, Jeanne Koehler 461.
South Beach Classic: Sal Marsicano Jr 279-794, David Ridenour 299-771, Mickey Lincoln 762, Andrew Diley 726, Phil Belisle 279-726, Tradd Jones 721, Austin Smothers 718, Michelle Tully 248-718, Richard Ray 717, Darryl Reed 710, Jason Holsinger 279-706, Steve Reed 705, Brandon Bell 703, Bob Peterson 696, Bob Pereksta 279-695, Tonya Allen 246-621, Kelly Daunno 217-591, Karen Brown 563, Amy Harrelson 207-551.
Surfside Classic: Mickey Lincoln 300-787, Alex Shand 299-780, Andrew Diley 713, Sal Marsicano Jr 703, Michelle Tully 257-700, Richard Ray 696, Steve Shaffer 692, Dennis Jacques 692, Chris Collins 688, Lloyd Spivey 671, Matt Piasecki 666, Al Gagliardi 660, Jason Holsinger 656, Edsel Mishoe 650, Jen Robles 210-505, Tonya Allen 501, Marilyn Dumas 500.
Golf
Aberdeen
4/12 - Format 1on 5/s 2on 4/s 3on 3/s: 1st Mike Zierk, Billy Turner Jerry Kellogg, Ed Bouvia; 2nd Roger Norman,jerry Perrin, Rink Shupe, Vinnie Barone.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
4/13 - Norman Course Crier's Golf 1st place Maddie German net 60, 2nd place Dru Kownacki net 61, 3rd place Theresa Dubreuil net 63,4th place Safieka McRae net 64. Chip-ins: Shafieka McRae #7,Theresa Dubreuil #7, Linda Kunsman #15, Donna Krohn #7. Birdies: Shafieka McRae #7, Mary Hardy #4.
Blackmoor Ladies League
4/13 - Blackmoor Ladies. Low Gross/Net. Flight A: Dee Forney low gross (80), Jeanne Donaldson low net (65), Mary Sawyer low net (65); Flight B: Timmy Hutchinson low gross (96), Kathy Fox low net (65); Flight C: Sandi Blood low gross (101), Kathy Kiernan low net (64). Birdies: Pat Byerly #1, Patt Handleman #1. Chip-ins: Pat Byerly #1, Sandi Blood #1, Joanne Kinscherf #5, Mindy Bingham #9. Closest to the hole: Myra Brown 18".
Blackmoor Travelers
4/12 - Blackmoor Travelers at Arcadian Shores. A and B skins and closest to the pin. A skins winners Martin Saia - #3 - 4. Fuzzy Merenick - #5. Don Sears - #10. Dave Mannion - #11. Jack Bobko - #14 - 15. Closest to the pin Andy Lewis on #5 at 8'1 and Jay Briggs on #17 at 23'1. B skins winners Ken Blood - #3 - 7 - 11. Frank Morea - #2. Dave Neville - #1. Gary Himstedt - #9. There was only one closest to the pin, Jim Petruzzi on #5 at 13' 7.
Chix w/ Stix
4/16 - River Oaks Random 9: 1. F Silvia 2. Merrily Henley #3 Tied J Norwood and P Norment; Most fairways P Kopenhaver; On the green #8 P Norment, P Kopenhaver and S Jones; On the green #12 P Norment, P Kopenhaver and S Jones.
Colonial Charters Ladies
4/13 - Best 2 par 3’s, 2 par 5’s, 5 par 4’s-double score less full handicap. Flight A: Adilia Jurgensen 49, Cheryl Colgan 53, Ann Orman 55. Flight B: Judy Pikula 46, Judy Wills 49, Jolaine Beadle 53. Flight C: Darlene Nye 48, Carol Peterson 55, Sandy Roach 62. Low Putts Ann Orman/Judy Pikula 28. Chip-ins: Judy Pikula #13, Cim Johnson #7. Birdies: Adilia Jurgensen #7, Judy Pikula #13, Darlene Nye #5, Ann Orman #13 & #18.
Calabash Veterans Golf Association
4/10 - Two Man Scramble at River Hills Golf Course. First Place Art Williams and Buster Donahue 65 (moc), 2nd Place Paul Nehlsen and Patrick Marron 65, 3rd Place Rich Michaels and Will Sealock 66. CTP #3 Ron Lavoie 10'2", #6 L. McPherson 6-8, #12 Paul Nehlsen 9-5, #15 Tom Proctor 8 feet.
Crow Creek Ladies Golf League
4/18 - Crow Creek. Game: Crossover. Flight 1 Janet Capuano 56 (MOC); Linda Allison 56; Nancy Pennington 57. Flight 2 Ginny Ridinger 55; Judy Sullivan 57; Claire Travers 58. Flight 3 Ingrid Fallon 54 (MOC); Sharon Hall 54; Angela Callahan 56. Birdies: Janet Capuano #13.
Crow Creek Women’s Golf Association
4/11 - Seventh annual President’s Cup. Flight 1: Low Gross – Terri Crowley 87; Low Net - Kathy Hepfinger 69. Flight 2: Low Gross - Ginny Ridinger 93; Low Net - Carol Hickey 65. Flight 3: Low Gross - Ingrid Fallon 99; Low Net - Sue Pennell 66. Birdies: Kathy Hepfinger #1; Marsha Krug #6; Bev Ibbott #6; Jeanette Pawlik #9; Joan Zimmerman #11; Pat DiRisio #11; Sandi Pilney #13. Overall President’s Cup Winner: Linda Allison with a net 65.
Gold Tees
4/12 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side: 1st. Place-Frank D’Amato/Brian Kramer/Jef Sturm/Deiter Wegner (-4); 2nd. Place-John McLaughlin/Charlie Crump/John Evans/Dale Guzlas (-3); Winners Back Side: 1st. Place-Phil Fleiss/Bob Fulton/Doug Waikart/Charlie Colones (-13); 2nd. Place- Al Britsch/Charlie Colones/Jay Jones/Ron Kemper (-11); Closest to the Pin:#2 Vinnie Esposito #5 Dan Goodell #12 Phil Fleiss # 16 John Melzer.
Golden Swingers
4/12 - Crown Park -Match Play Winners- Gary Cohen, Jim Smyka & Rocco Gangemi.
4/14 - Moorland - Match Play Finalist Points (1st) Rocco Gangemi 55 (2nd) Jim Smyka 54 (3rd) Gary Cohen 53. Individual Winners- Hogan Div. (1st) Steve Gerych +11 (2nd) John Cameron +5 1/2 - Palmer Div. (1st) Ron George + 4 1/2 (2nd) Chip Hopkins + 2 - Two Man Team Winners Steve Garych & Jack Haught +11 1/2 - Three Man Team Winners (1st) Buddy DeJosia , Steve DeJosia & Moe Clapp -1 1/2 (2nd) John Cameron, Bob Butler & Joe Lux -2 CTP # 5 Steve Garych # 7 Steve Zielinski #13 Steve Garych # 17 Rocco Gangemi.
Grand Strand Senior Men’s Golf Association
4/10 - Colonial Charters Golf Course. 77 golfers finished in six flights. "A" flight: Chips Woody (74 Gross), Tony Giresi (68 Net). "B" flight: Jim Harlow (78 Gross), Ralph Johnston (63 Net). "C" flight: Gene Chiarella (86 Gross), Dave Barilla (64 Net). "D" flight: Bruce Shamyer (90 Gross), Steve Anthony (64 Net). "E" flight: Chuck Meyers (84 Gross), Bob Lewis (58 Net). "F" flight: Gary Crumling (89 Gross), Dan Bylsma (57 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #4-Chips Woody (5' 6"), #9-Billy Rigby (12' 3"), #10-Billy Rigby (4' 3"), #14-Tony Giresi (8' 3"), #17-Norm Fay (11' 8"). Gold/Red Tees: #4-Rick Wolff (2' 6"), #9-Rick Wolff (2' 3"), #10-Rich Finotti (12' 2"), #14-Rich Finotti (6' 1"), #17-Neil Clem (14' 5").
4/17 - Oak Island Golf Course. 60 golfers finished in four flights. "A" flight: Jerry Pruski (82 Gross), Bill Calvert (65 Net). "B" flight: Bill Jones (81 Gross), Ralph Johnston (66 Net). "C" flight: Ken Rheault (90 Gross), Ron Rainey (67 Net). "D" flight: Fred Welch (89 Gross), John Iredell (66 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #3 - Dennis Downes (19' 8"), #7 - Bill Calvert (11' 4"), #12 - Austin Overby (18' 9"), #17 - Dave Mannion (23' 5"). Gold/Red Tees: #3 - Frank Cala (5' 10"), #7 - Ron Rainey (30' 0"), #12 - Dave Salisch (2' 2"), #17 - Joe Lux (23' 1").
Grand Strand Swingers
4/11 - International. 2 nets on 4’s, 3 nets on 3’s 4 nets on 5’s and flaggies. 1. Archie Williams, Larry Sterling, Mark Burke, Harvey Eisner -40. 2. Joe Garcia, Fred Oteri, Bob Bestler, Ed Powelson -36. 3. Danny Arnold, Yogi Arnold, Chris Melitse, Dave Nevil -33. CTP. #3 Ben Hough 11’, #6 Tommy Upchurch 7’5”, #11 Leroy Fromang 11’, #14 Archie Williams 9’8”. Low gross, Bob Hall 70. Low net, Phil Wright.
Grand Strand Women
4/5 - Arrowhead the game was throw out a par 3, par 4 and par 5 less half handicap. Winners:Lakes/Waterway1. Kristen Fries 57.5, 2. Karen Wedam 59, 3. Pat Calder 59.5, 3. Beth Hunt 59.5. Cypress/Lakes 1. Carol Watters 56.5, 2. Andra Montagna 59.0, 3. Barb Cleghorn 59.5 CTP Lakes #8 Pat Calder, Waterway #3 Kristen Fries, Cypress #6 Carol Watters
4/8 - Hummingbird the game was least 3 putts. Winners:.1. Karen Wedam 1, 2. Kristin Fries 2,3. Carla Kessels 3 CTP:Kathy Hane #3
4/12 - Arowhead the game was First 5 and Last 5 holes less half handicap. Winners: Cypress/Lakes 1. Beth Hunt 37.5, 2. Teresa Cleland 39, 3. Sue Trythall 42, Sue Asteris 43. Waterway/Cypress 1. Carol Gray 37 (mc), 2. Diane Coons 37 (mc), 3. Kay Pierson 39, 4. Jan Wooddy 39.5. CTP: Cypress #3 Teresa Cleland, Cypress #6 Beth Hunt, Lakes #5 Beth Ehlen, Waterway #3 Diane Coons
4/15 - Crow Creek the game was Best 9 Holes (2 Par 5's, 5 Par 4's, 2 Par 3's) less half handicap. Winners: 1. Louise Goodman 25.5, 2. Verna Watts 27, 3. Janis Ortmeyer 28, 4. Vicki Acri 28.5, 5. Diane Coons 30 (mc), 6. Kathy Hane 30 (mc). CTP: Mary Ann McCann #6 and #13, Louise Goodman #8, JOanne Scidmore #16.
Hanna Group
4/14 - Flight A, Low Gross - Bobby Stanley 82, Tom Sullivan 87, Woody Woodward 89, Bill Martin 90, Sandy Cianci 91. Flight b - Low Gross - Bill Mohr - 85, Frank Emerson 91, Milt beneke 92, Mike Remington 97, Ken Palermo 99. Flight C - Low Gross - Warren Wing 99, Rich McAndrews 100, Jeff Musiker 101, Judy McAndrews 106, Warren Quinn 116. Low Gross Winners - Flight A - Bobby Stanley 72, Flight B - Bill Mohr 60, Flightr C - Warren Wing 69.
4/15 - Whispering Pines. Flight A - Low Gross - Bobby Stanley 77, Al Bockhaus 80, Bill Martin 84, Randy Jarrell 84, Ken Murphy 84. Flight B - Len Rota 90, Frank Emerson 90, Jim Hanna 91, Milt Beneke 91, Jerry Armstrong 92. Flight C - Emil Hvizdak 96, Ron Rhea 101, Jeff Musiker 102, Bob Behrens 103, Warren Quinn 108. Low Net Winners Flight A - Bobby Stanley 68, Flight B - Len Rota 65, Flight C - Warren Quinn 68.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
4/15 - Heritage. Team quota. 1st Place : Emerson Treffer, Dennis Murphy, Henry Jernigan, and Joe Burger (+16) ; 2nd Place : John Briggs, Jim Herndon, Harry Koerber, and Ernie Dozzi (+6) ; 3rd Place : Ken Graham, Paul Torok, Don Yager, and Paul Barnes (+1) ;4th Place : Bruce Kulpit, Greg Youngman, Dick Orr, and Ed Clark (-1). Low Gross (1st) : John Briggs - 73 ; (2nd) : Bob D'Alessandro - 79. Most over Quota (1st) : Henry Jernigan (+7) ; (2nd) : Greg Youngman and Joe Burger (+5). CTP : Gary Wiklund on # 8........Paul Torok on # 13.
Hidden Lakes Village Golf
4/11 - Course: Sea Trail Byrd: Format: Individual Stableford: 1st: Ed Stotski +10, 2nd Al Bise + 5, 3rd Dave Stralkowski, Hank Domyslawski, Ray Dowling, Jim Charest +3. CTP: #2 Butch Cretara, #12 Jim Charest, #16 Mike Franco.
4/18 - Course: Crow Creek: Format: Partners Net - Blind Draw: 1st: Jim Charest & Don Womble - 129, Bill Gansman & Rich Gallman - 129: CTP: #6 & 13 Jim Charest, #8 Rich Gallman, #16 Bob Rigoli.
Indigo Creek
4/14 - Indigo Creek - Low Net - B. Cairns 59, G. Buntzen 62, D. Buchanan 64, R. Martin 68, 4-3,4-5,& #12 M. Lanzer 281/2, P. Secondino 30 mc, J. Thomson 30mc, E. Martin 31 1/2, CTP - #3 D. Buchanan 18-9, #6 P. Secondino 16-5, #11 E. Martin 8-4, # 15 K. Mcgrath 13-3.
Indigo Creek Men
4/13 - Point Quota Results Flt A; Frank Yelinko +11, Flt B; Flt A; Dave Humes +9; Teams 1st Greg Temperino,Dick Messier +12; 2nd tie Bob Kingman, Frank Riso +8, 2nd tie Bruce Boger, Lynn Burges +8; 3rd tie Dvae Jackson, Dave Humes +7; 3rd tie Paul Desautels, John Anninos +7.
4/13 - Teams 1 BB net 1-6 2BB net 7-12 3BB net 13-18; 1st John Anninos, Dan Burgess, Dave Moore, Scotty Legget -21; 2nd Dave Ayotte, Ken Rogers, Leon Homan, Blind -20; 3rd Dick Messier, Frank Yelinko, Greg Temperino, Bill Bellinzoni, -19; 4th Paul Desautels, Larry Keefe, Geofrr Higgins, Tom Ruane -16.
Inlet Women’s Golf
4/10 - Inlet Women's Golf at Indigo Creek. Best 9 Front or Back. Flight A: Nancy Martin 33.5, Marsha Brong 35; Flight B: Candy Anderson 32.5, Nancy Heagle 33, Deb Paiva 33.5. Birdies: Candy Anderson #6, Nancy Martin #17, Peggy Robinson #6. Chip-Ins: Nancy Martin #2. Closest to the Hole: Margie Rogers#11.
Lady Islanders
4/11 - Wachesaw East - 3 low net,2 low net,1 low net - Scores: 1. Carmen Sutcliffe,June Schubert,Helen Gervais,Maureen Willis - 134 2. Sandra Panetta,Judy Thomas,Debbie Reed,Judy Bachand - 136.
Legends Men
4/10 - Moorland-Flag: 1st Tony Posillico/Mike Pomara/Jim Kemmerling/Karl Loney -24; 2nd Frank Monteforte/Jim Helfgott/Elliot Popper/Blind Draw -24; 3rd Jerry Chiolero/Bill Vondervor/Jake Cox/ Bob Coco -18.
Litchfield Ladies Golf Association
4/11 - Game: Teams Points - 1 on Even, 2 on Odd: 1st Place/Tie Martha Smith 64; Dee Kramer; Marlene Lazzara; 1st Place/Tie Ellen Greco 64; Adrienne Molloy; Margaret Smith; Birdies: Martha Smith #2.
Loomis Gang
4/10 - Willbrook - 1 ball from A/B, 1 ball from C/D, 4 balls par 3's - 1st = Mike Deal, Terry Lane, Pat Davis, Janet Ramsey = +6; 2nd = Cliff Marcum, Barry Kuhn, Brian McMahon, Bill Loomis = +22; 3rd = JD Lee, Hugh Schrowang, Ted Volante, Al Gunsten = +24.
4/12 - Brunswick Plantation - All the 7's - 1st = Scott Bagg, Dick ONeil, Pat Davis, Bill Loomis = +24; 2nd = JD Lee, Tom Franchine, Brian McMahon, Terry Lane = +33; 3rd = Cliff Marcum, Hugh Schrowang, Yak Yak, Al Gunsten = +35; 4th = John Edlich, Bob Cirigliano, Ted Volante, Guy = +36.
4/14 - Indian Wells - 2 balls handicap holes 1-9; 3 balls handicap holes 10-18; 4 balls par 3's - 1st = Tom Ramsey, Lee Benneett, Bill Loomis, Janet Ramsey = +15; 2nd = John Edlich, Bob Corrigan, Ron Gierisch, Draw = +21; 3rd = JD Lee, Dick Oneil, Ted Volante, Draw = +23; 3 teams tied for 4th at +24.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies
4/10 - Meadowlands. Game: Crossover. Scores: Flight 1 Jan Santos 53; Gail Fathergill 57; Karen Kennedy 59 (MOC). Flight 2 Chris Faust 52; Mary Jane Labant 57; Sue Gratto 59. Flight 3 Eileen Bowen 58; Linda Stewart 60; Bev Farmarco 61. Birdies: Gail Fathergill #12; Karen Kennedy #17; Jan Santos #11; Eileen Reddy #5; Karen Hertling #15. Chip-ins: Denni Maynard #16; Coralea Lander #8; Roberta Mackey #13.
4/17 - Farmstead. Game: NOSE X 2 minus handicap. Flight 1 Jane Glemming 61; Eileen Reddy 68; Jeanette Pawlik 74. Flight 2 Chris Faust 65; Ginnie Bradley 69; Mary Jane Labant (MOC) 72. Flight 3 Nancy Griffin 65; Pat Dirisio 68; Eileen Bowen 69. Birdies: Roberta Mackey #3; Dorothy Belanger #5; Nancy Griffin #5; Jane Glemming #13. Chip-ins: Bev Farmarco #2; Claire Travers #15; Grace Kim #17.
Meadowlands Men’s League
4/11 - Farmstead, Modified Stableford, Shamble: First Place: Front (Tie) Bob Butler, Adam Peters, Dan Green, Russ Thompson;Henry Desjarlais, Jim Williams, Larry Zub, Ed Synowiec; Chris Gratto, Harry Boggs, Joe Fioravanti, Curtis Brenk (+18) Back: Bill Favro, Terry Cox, Gordon Much (+14) Overall: Gratto, Boggs, Fioravanti, Brenk (+30) Second: Back: Gratto, Boggs, Fioravanti, Brenk (+30) Overall: Desjarlais, Williams, Zub, Synowiec.
Murrells Inlet Elks
4/14 - Arcadian Shores GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Sam Weiss 67, Jim Cooksey 67, Fraser O”Neil 68, Nick Rollins 68, Ron Johnston 69, Greg Wimmer 69, Len Schmidt 69, Jim Vitale 69. B FLIGHT; Larry Egger 63, Joe Soukup 67, Tom Dewey 68, Larry Johnson 68, Barry Chanonich 69. C FLIGHT; Nils Lambert 66, Bruce Ridgely 67, Dave Hargett 68, Andy Sturzell 69, Paul Brown 69, Randy Korniciewicz 69. D FLIGHT; Wes Sides 58, John McCarthy 64, Woody Pencille 67, Ray Arsenault 68, Don Stauder 68. Low Gross; Sam Weiss 80, Jim Cooksey 80, Fraser O’Neil 80. Low Net; Wes Sides 58. CTP; # 2 Skip Sialiano 11’ 1,” # 8 Greg Wimmer 8’ 10”. # 15 Mike Colley 6’ 2”. # 17 John Evans 6’ 8”.
Myrtlewood Senior Men's Golf Association
4/12 - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Pine Hills. Low Gross/Low Net. Low Gross - Dick Albert (81). T-1st Low Net - Frankl Hess & Bill Duvall (65), T-2nd - Roger Murray & Bill Dickson (66), 3rd - Ed Schoepfel (67), T-4th - Bob Pahmeier & Mike Browning (68), 5th - John Neely (69), 6th - Rick Frank (70), T-7th - George Willis & Mike Stonefield (71).
Myrtle Beach All Stars
4/13 - Pearl West. 3 man teams, 2 nets. 1. Bob Hall, Joe Garcia, Ben Hough -17. 2. Larry Hayes, Earl Dover, Bob Suchy -12. CTP. #2 Larry Hayes, #4 Gaylee Strickland, #17 Larry Hayes. Low gross, Bob Hall 72. Low net, Bob Hall 65.
Ocean Ridge Ladies
4/12 - Tigers Eye. Format: Hate Em. Before teeing off, each team will choose one Par 3, one Par 4 and one Par 5 that they hate. Scores of these holes do not count. Count 2 nets on remaining holes. Gimmies 12”. Winning Team with a score of -24 was Maureen Craik, Karen Orejuela, Laura Wheaton, Mickie Undersell. Second Place with a score of -21 was Sharon Benson, Sue Kane, Betty Coffini, Carol Dunham. Chip-In - Carol Dunham #11. Birdie: Karen McCloskey #8 and Nancy O’Connell #1. Low Gross: Karen McCloskey 91 and Nancy O’Connell 91. Low Net: Sheree Seben 68.
Ocean Ridge Ladies Golf Association
4/5 and 4/10 - Spring Member-Member Tournament: Flight 1 - First Place: Sharon Benson/Maureen Craik with a score of 121. Second Place: Sharon Giblin/Donna Shank with a score of 130. Third Place: Kathy Stuart/Kathy Wicke with a score of 133. Flight 2 - First Place: Mary K Donahoe/Diane Wright with a score of 129. Second Place: Kathy Giancarlo/Pam Hartman with a score of 132. Third Place: Carol Dunham/Sue Kane with a score of 133. Flight 3 - First Place: Pat Ronay/Margie Talley with a score of 129. Second Place: Sonja Farr/Lorraine Crosby with a score of 134. Flight 4 - First Place: Debbie Lebkicher/Jan Schneider with a score of 131. Second Place: Phyllis O’Connor/Kathy Beadnell with a score of 136. Closest to the Pin: Donna Shank - #11 and Linda Johnston - #17.
4/12 - Panthers Run. Format: Two nets on Par 4’s and Par 5’s. 1 Low Net and “Special Lady” net on Par 3’s. Winning Team: Jan Henson, Mary Lou Atkinson, Margaret Talley and Debbie Lebkicher with a score of -13. Second Place: Lori Bonnington, Joyce Edwards, Val Ratchford, Kathy Beadnell with a -11. Chip-In’s: Debbie Lebkicher #4, Kathy Beadnell #10, Shirley Lukas #10, Carol Schuster #15, Patti Dugan #16. Birdies: Sue Carano #6. Low Gross was Jan Henson with a 92 and Los Net was Grace Loyack with a 71.
4/17 - Lions Paw. Format: Easter Frolic - Team of 4 counts 2 best nets per hole. In addition, everyone plays with a ball that has a bunny drawn on it. Play the entire round with this ball, if you still have it at the end of the round, subtract from the team’s score. Deduct team score for hole #10, if you lost the bunny ball on this hole, you can draw a bunny on another ball and continue the round. Winning Team: Maureen Craik, Peggy Jones, Laura Wheaton, Nicki Underhill with a -36. Second Place: Sue Carano, Karen Orejuela, Phyllis LaClair and Colleen Plebanek (BD) with a score of -29. Birdie: Laura Wheaton #16. Chip In’s: Peggy Jones #14 and Maureen Craik #8. Low Gross - Sue Carano with an 86. Low Net was tie Laura Wheaton and Mickie Underhill both with a 65.
Ocean Ridge Men’s League
4/10 - 28 Players. Panther's Run. 4 Man Red Dot game, count the net score of the player assigned to each hole, plus one net. (1) Peter Crocitto, Kevin Fitzgerald, Bob Larkin, Dan Pallen. (2) Greg Lipscomb, Mike Lebkicker, Bill Bonnington, Doug McDonald. (3) Bernie Powers, Bob Plebanek, Ed McCloskey, Chuck Maliszewski
4/12 - Tiger's Eye. 28 Players. 2 Man Easy Game to Keep Score, count 1 low net per hole. (1) Joe Coffini, Ron Kishbaugh. (2) Bob Plebanek, Walt Stachura. (3) Roy Andersch, Rick Wheaton. (4) Mike Ratchford, Charlie Augone.
Palmetto Women’s Golf
4/10 - Burning Ridge. Three Little Pigs. Flight 1: Kay Pierson-56, Mary Sawyer-57, Heidi Cherry-58. Flight 2: Janet Ebert-Green-60.5, Carolyn Mims-63.5, Annette Whitcomb-64.5. Flight 3: Gae Riddleberger-62.0, Sue Creegan-64. Birdies: Heidi Cherry #1 & #8, Kay Pierson #17. Chip Ins: Dianne Bohler #15, Janet Ebert-Green #16, Vivian Watkins #16.
Players Golf Association
4-13 - Meadowlands -Stapleford individual . Bob Lange +8, Andy Pate +7.5, Dave Coates +6.5, Bob Butler +5.5.CTP #5 Andy Pate12"2", #8 Bob Butler 10"6:, #11 Bob Butkevicius 8', 15 Daave Coates 14'4".
Renegades of Carolina Shores
4/13 - Carolina Shores Golf Course: Game was collect points (easter eggs) with fairway tee shot on Pars 4 and 5, GIR for Par 3’s, birdies and chip-ins. Winners: Karen Hertling 20 points, Dawn Giles 19 and Sharon Clark 18. Birdies: Julie Farrell on Hole 1, Dawn Giles on holes 3 and 11, Linda Mullins on 9. Chip-ins: Cindy Baker and Sharon Clark on 10, Elaine Friedman on 18 and Donna Watkins on 8. Low Putts tied with 31: Julie Farrell, Sharon Clark and Karen Hertling.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
4/17 - Burning Ridge. Easy Does It. Places: 1. Isobel Nemetz; 2. Sally Hebert; 3. Linda Aptt & Lin Buxton; 5. Jane Caterina. Low Putts: Pat Paxson 30; Pat Gartrell 32. Chip-Ins: Sally Hebert #1. Birdies: Lin Buxton #15.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
4-10 - Stableford 1- Tie Craig Rarick, Charlie Schuler+6 2-Tie Will Schoedler, David Livingstone +3 Closest to the pin : #3 George Rickard #15 Regis Stanley.
4-12 - Captains Choice 1- Bob Lind, Ray Canapini, Charlie Schuler, George Lewis; Closest to the pin: #6 Bernie Hasting #15 Craig Rarick.
Sea Trail Men’s Golf Association
4/11 - Sea Trail Resort Jones course, four-man team, 3 net balls on par 3’s, 2 on par 4’s, 1 on par 5’s. A flight: Bill Jones, Gary Fagan, Tony Imondi and Mike Trescak, -21; Bill Schnorenberg, Alan Suvalle, Larry Hershoff and Don McDevitt, -21; Ed Apalinski, Mike Bennett, Vince Brown and Bob Miller, -19. B flight: Ron Dubas, Jack Law, Don Cope and Earl Geary, -21; Charlie Hanlon, Rick Kimbler, Bo Sellers and Bob Forrester, -20; Gene Scheck, Jim Halla, Lee Sutton and Howard Van Dusen, -18.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
4/12 - Whispering Pines. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Johnny Whitlock, 67; 2. Bob Martin, 69; 3. Bob Johnson, 70; 4&5. Lee Steinberg and Ken Youmans, 71. Flight B: 1. Fred Rinehart, 65; 2&3. Len Schmidt and Barry Chanonich, 70; 4&5. Jim Beecher and Ron Comperchio, 71. Flight C: 1. OJ Gray, 66; 2&3. Chuck Rist and Ray Bail, 69; 4&5. Joe Wanovich and Larry Johnson, 70. Flight D: 1. Bob Holloway, 64; 2. Jerry Lucido, 72; 3. Walt Mitchell, 74; 4&5. David DeSorcy and Ernie Rose, 75. CTP: Fred Scott, #2, 12’7”; Ken Youmans, #6, 11’6”; Ron “Rocket” Comperchio, #11, 19’6”; Bob Johnson, #17, 5’9”.
Surf Club Eagles
4/11 - Surf Club. 3bb net of 4: 1st Pro Campbell, Mayor Bard, Intruder Hinson, Spanky Brownstein, 2nd, Rod n Riehl, Rain Spainhour, Soupy Hawes, Homer Simpson, 1st, Rod n Riehl, Rain Spainhour , Soupy Hawes, Homer Simpson, 2nd, Crumb Bun, Slim Coleman, Statue Liberty , Col. Lawson; Low Gross: Rick Sylvester 79, Michael Hinson 79, Bill Campbell 77.
4/13 - Surf Club. 3 bb of 4 net: 1st, 1st Degree Burns, Scribe Doino, Statue Liberty, Duke Hodrick, 2nd, Bull Jack, Cotton Kunda, Dr. Stubbs, Col. Lawson, 1st, JAMartin, Mayor Bard, Slim Coleman, Soupy Hawes, 2nd, Bull Jack, Cotton Kunda, Dr. Stubbs, Col. Lawson; Low Gross; Cecil Hawes78, Bob Jack 78, Rich Doino 75, James Martin 75, Paul Willoughby 74
4/14 - Surf Club. 3 bb net of 4 total: 1st. Jimbo Hultquist, Rod n Riehl, Cotton Kunda, Buck Novak, 2nd, Mullah Hassett, Tech Goodall, Statue Liberty, Marvelous Gobles, 3rd, Commish Westerman, Mary Jane Harelson , Dr. Stubbs, Blind Ray; Low Gross. Wayne Riehl 79, Jim Hultquist 79, Terry Westerman 78, Hap Pruitt 77, Bob Jack 76, Mike Hassett 75.
Surf Club Men
4/14 - Low net 66 Bill Keenum, Team low net 62 Dave Hughes, Tom Aldridge, C.T.P.# 6 Daryl Byrum, # 13 Tom Aldridge, #18 Skins Joe Trahan two, Bill Keenum three, Tom Aldridge three.
Timberlake Men’s Golf
4/17 - Oyster Bay. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Dan Sawyer +6, 2. Dave Strohl +3, 3. Joe Rogers +1. B Flight: 1. Dave Russell +6, 2. Gwyn Harris +5, T3. Dave Hall and Mike Schnur even. C Flight: 1. Emil Nagy +9, 2. John McGlone +5, 3. Buddy Jenkins +2, T4. Larry Young, Jay Hoffman and Boyd Cornel even. CTP #6 Dave Russell, #8 Dave Russell, #15 Joe Rogers, #17 Dave Russell.
Tradition Men
4/18 - 2 Low Nets on Par 3 & 4’s and 3 Low Nets on par 5’s. Eric Muller, Dan Ingram, Bob Thompson, Gary Clifford (-27). Henry Woltman, Al Britsch, Dave Philips, Jim Conway (-26). Craig Monaghan, Dan Goodell, Al Federaro, Bill DiGuadio (-25). Bud Phillips, Allan MacDonald, Jim Lewis, George Gabelman (-23). Ron Mokrynka, Tim Mandroc, Marion Culpepper, Frank Hawkins (-21). CTP Hole # 2 Dick Baughman, # 5 Hawkins, # 12 Bill Renault, # 15 Neal McKelligan. Low Gross Muller & McKellegan (71). Low Net Gabelman (91-28=63).
Wachesaw East Members
4/11 - Stuarts Swingers @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Man Low Net: 1. Murphy, Hentz –13 2. Flood, Sharp –10 M/C 3.Stuart,Forte -10 M/C 4. Talaska, Bachand -8 M/C 5. Ferrigno, Sorrentino –8 6. Johnson,Cantor –5 7. Kearns,Clancy –5 8.Helbing, Grizmala –4 8. Thompson, DeCaprio –3. CTPS: #4 Cantor #8 Forte #12 Clancy #15 Hentz Low Gross: Hentz 81,Talaska 82, Murphy,Stuart,Forte 84 Low Net: Forte 62,Hentz 65,Ferrigno,Grizmala 67,Sharp 68,Murphy,Talaska,Sorrentino,Stuart 69. Birds: Flood #2, Hentz #18, Clancy #12.
4/13 - Rambo’s Raiders @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Man Low Net: 1. Talaska, Sharp 82 2. Vecchio, Bachand 74 3. DeCaprio, Schubert 71 4. Murphy,DeCaprio 68 5. Ferrigno, Forte 65 6. Thompson, Sorrentino 64. CTPS: #4 Bachand, #12 Talaska Birds: Murphy #6, Vecchio #13. Low Gross: Vecchio 78,Murphy 83, Talaska, Schubert 84. Low Net: Sharp 63, Vecchio 67, Sorrentino 68. Most Points Over Amount: Vecchio 29,Talaska 25, Murphy 23, Schubert 22, Sharp 21.
Wachesaw Plantation Club 18 Hole Lady Golfers
4/13 - Wachesaw Plantation Club. Individual Nassau Front, Back, Overall. Scores: Overall Flight One: Judy Shadman; Front Carol Sacco; Back Gayle Hall. Overall Flight Two: Marlene Kurtz. Front Andrea Kalat. Back Patty Kolencik. Birdies: Diane Hicks #15; Judy Shadman #17; Peggy Martz #17.
Wachesaw Plantation Club Lady Golfers
4/13 - Wachesaw Plantation Club. Final 2017 Match Play. Winners and Champions: Barb Hasenstab & Judy Shadman.
Whispering Pines Men
4/12 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Dan Sawyer +12, 2. Sam Gruber +5, 3. Fred Rauh +2. B Flight: 1. Gary Crowder +9, 2. Joe Rogers +5, 3. John Wilson +4. C Flight: 1. Steve Witt +4, 2. Mike Basmagy +2, 3. Juan Estrada even, 4. Gwyn Harris even. D Flight: 1. Richard Marseglia +9, 2. Curt Lancaster +4, 3. Joe DiPrima +3, 4. Larry Young +3. CTP #2 Steve Witt, #6 Dan Sawyer, #11 Mark Morrison, #17 Mark Morrison.
Highlights
Bowling
Surfside Bowling Center
300 GAME
Mickey Lincoln: Lincoln bowled a perfect game in the Surfside Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
290 TO 299 GAME
Alex Shand: Shand was one pin shy of perfection when he bowled a 299 game in the Surfside Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
David Ridenour: Ridenour was one pin shy of perfection when he bowled a 299 game in the South Beach Classic at Surfside Bowling Center.
Chuck Lucas: Lucas, after sparing in the first frame, bowled 11 strikes in a row for a 290 game in the Heritage League at Surfside Bowling Center.
LADIES 700 SERIES
Michelle Tully: Tully bowled games of 257, 234 and 209 for a 700 series in the Surfside Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center. Also, Tully bowled games of 248, 246 and 224 for a 718 series in the South Beach Classic.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
11 STRIKE GAMES
Sean Harrelson 279
Jamie Holliday 279
Tyler Lewis 279
270 GAMES
Tom Schwind 278
David Ridenour 278
Thomas Willis 278
Pat Chilson 278
Dennis Vanderslice 276
Joe Gentile 275
From the scoresheets: In the Wacky Wednesday League, Joe Gentile was 154 pins over average with a 742 series. In the same league, Renard Poitier was 137 pins over average with a 728 series. In the Youth Leagues, Andrew Elswick was 133 pins over average with a 571 series, Brianna Holmes was 132 pins above average with her 570 series and Lyndsay Ennis was 130 pins over with her 676 series. In the Wednesday Fun League, Larry Nyers was 127 pins over average with a 682 series and, bowling in the Nothing But Fun League, Stu Rovin topped his average by 127 pins with a 691 series.
Golf
Hole in one
Bill Jones: Jones, of Sunset Beach, N.C., scored a hole in one on April 7 on the 140-yard, par-3 11th hole on the Maples Course at Sea Trail.
Ed Boyer: Boyer scored a hole in one on April 12 on the 142-yard 12th hole at Tidewater using an 8-iron.
Dave Philips: Philips scored a hole in one on April 16 on the 135-yard, par-3 second hold at Tradition using a Wedgewood 9-iron.
Eagle
Bob Jack: Jack scored an eagle on the 450-yard, par-5 10th hole at Surf Club using a TaylorMade driver, RBZ 3-wood and TaylorMade Daddy Long Legs putter.
Shoot your age
Peter Delich: Delich, 70, shot his age on April 5 at Tidewater Golf Course.
Calendar
Bowling
April 23: Battle at the Beach at Myrtle Beach Bowl. Sign in at Noon – Bowl at 1 p.m. For info, call 843-236-1020.
Golf
April 29: North Strand Housing Shelter fourth annual tournament, Crown Park Golf Club, four-person captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $75 includes breakfast, lunch, prizes, a $20 PGA Tour Superstore gift certificate, door prizes, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. The tournament benefits the homeless of Horry County. Contact Jo Harvey at 571-643-9533.
May 10: Veterans Committee 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. Byrd Course at Sea Trail. Captain’s choice format. 7 a.m. registration with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $100 per golfer includes golf and cart, lunch and gifts. Lunch with a cash bar at 2 p.m.
May 13: Annual Beachcomber Shootout, River Oaks Golf Plantation, Registration begins at 7 a.m. and play begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team and includes greens fee, cart, additional round of golf, refreshments and food. Prizes for winning teams, longest drive and closest to the pin will be rewarded as well as door prizes. Contact Greg Bullock (843-446-5811), Rusty Watson (843-685-5540 , Cameron Batten (843-449.5491) or Greg Barsnica (910.813.5641 or for further information.
May. 20: Myrtle Beach Cares second annual Folds of Honor Tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, 9 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. On Armed Forces Day, entry fee of $70 per player in March and $80 per player in April includes food and prizes. Hole-in-one prizes include trip for two to the Masters Tournament and $8,513 in cash. Entry deadline is May 15. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of military service members killed or disabled while serving. Contact Gil Dudrow at 843-333-3445 or 1gillyd@msn.com.
May 25: Military Officers Association of America “Grand Strand Chapter” Golf Tournament at Heritage Golf Club. Event sponsored by Military Appreciation Days will hold registration and free lunch from noon to 2 p.m., when a shotgun start will occur. Format is captain’s choice with a team low net score (top three). Longest drive contests for men and women and a hole in one contest will be held. Four-person teams are $80 per person or $300 per team with veterans receiving a $5 discount. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Reservation deadline is May 11. Contact Greg Youngman (gyounman@sc.rr.com and 843-314-0079) or John Short (jshort1020@aol.com and 843-251-4051) for more information.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
Tennis
May 5-7: Registration for the Field Insurance Spring Classic Tennis Tournament. Tournament includes T-shirts, food, beer and more. Register at http://tinyurl.com/kokl9ls, using tournament ID (700046417). Registration closes April 30.
