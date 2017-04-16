Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina women’s golf team will make its debut in the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Monday through Wednesday.
▪ CCU’s softball team plays at College of Charleston at 5 p.m. Tuesday and at UT Arlington on Saturday (doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
▪ Coastal’s baseball team plays at College of Charleston at 6 p.m. Wednesday and hosts Georgia Southern on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
▪ Coastal Carolina’s women’s tennis team plays in the first round of Sun Belt Conference tournament Thursday.
▪ The CCU men’s tennis team plays in the first round of Sun Belt Conference tournament Thursday.
▪ Coastal’s women’s lacrosse team hosts Jacksonville at 4 p.m. Friday and Stetson at noon Sunday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina track and field teams compete in the War Eagle Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
▪ CCU’s men’s golf team begins play in the Sun Belt Championship, which runs through Tuesday.
▪ The Myrtle Beach Pelicans host the Buies Creek Astros Monday through Wednesday (all 7:05 p.m. starts) before heading on the road for a four-game set against the Down East Wood Ducks from Thursday through Sunday (7 p.m., 7 p.m., 6 p.m., 2 p.m., respectively).
▪ The South Carolina baseball team hosts Davidson at 7 p.m. Tuesday before heading to Florida for a three-game series Thursday through Saturday (7:30 p.m., 7 p.m., noon, respectively).
▪ The Clemson baseball team plays at Florida State at 7 p.m. Monday to wind up a three-game series before hosting Georgia on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) and Wake Forest from Friday through Sunday (6:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 1 p.m., respectively).
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Food City 500 (2 p.m., Fox).
▪ The PGA Tour heads to San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open that runs from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ In tennis, the ATP Tour begins play in the ATP Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters on Monday. The WTA Tour begins play in the WTA Zhengzhou Women’s Tennis Open on Monday.
