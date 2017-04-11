Cristian Azcona wins PBA tourney at Myrtle Beach Bowl

With a barrage of strikes, Cristian Azcona of Lake Wales, Fla., blasted his way to the championship of the PBA Brighton Construction Myrtle Beach South Open tournament April 2 at Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Starting on the bottom rung of the stepladder final, Azcona rolled 29 strikes on 35 shots on his way to an 805 series.
In the first match, he bested Jeremy Mooney of West Palm Beach, FL, 299 to 223. Next, he edged Mike Byers of Charleston 258 to 226, when Byers was unable to strike out in the 10th frame. Finally, Azcona met the top qualifier, Anthony DeStasio of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who averaged 247 for his 17 qualifying games. Once again, the strikes kept coming and Azcona took the title, 248 to 210.
An outstanding field of 93 bowlers produced five perfect games including 300s by DeStasio and Byers. Several local bowlers competed in the tourney including Adam Monks who made the cut following the eight-game qualifying block.
