This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
LITTLE RIVER LANES
Brunswick Plantation Early: Frank Naylor 244-664, Bud Naylor 596, Fred Poliniak, Bill Gerber 241-582, Richard Reger 542, Vic Sauvageot 540, Roger Bouchard 531, Mike Hansen 530.
Brunswick Plantation Late: Gary Abbondandelo 227-570, Darrell Ritchie 569, George Tuccinardi 233- 549, Tom Mizell 549, Wayne Henry 526, Darlene Koehler 493.
Coffee & Donut: John Testerman 533, Tom Barry 525, Diane Cramp 506.
Little River Classic: Shane Allsbrook 289-819, Jeff Evans 288-799, Larry Pawlowski 300-780, Clay Huffstetler 300-766, Steven Donahue 742, Tony Todd 741, Alex Shand 724, Ray Ghantt 720, Steve Shaffer 711, Mark Maesano 709, Jonathon Simmons 708, Duck Howard 705, Ken Shealy 704, Carter Reid 703, Kelly Daunno 214-631, Julie Willard 571, Patricia Rudolph 548, Nancy Hayes 526, Alissa Gibson 522.
Mamas Nite Out: Lois Vincent 485, Lynda Callahan 484, Cathy Pascal 480.
Monday Nite Madness: Scott Jenkins 257-733, Mark Maesano 692, Stephen Buck 677, Earl Geary 627, Frank Zimmerman 618, Tom Marangelli 616, Ralph Smith 608, Joyce Freeman 603, Kim Breeden 545, Jennifer Utter 526, Marta VonDoehren 509, Julie Giordano 504, Linda Thomas 214 game.
Recycled Teens: Daniel Harrison 552, John Rogers 224-545, Vicky Rogers 205-484.
Sandpiper Bay: Don Baker 279-654, Mike Spinelli 235-597, John Hannigan 559, Jackie Serretti 480.
State of Confusion: Jimmy Keeler 279-717, Keith Jones 267-692, Michael Ayler 659, David Davis 646, Brad Alexander 645, Paul Lyons 634, Glen Gray 621, Scott Tuthill 620, Lois Vincent 584, Joyce Freeman 205-567, Jennifer Utter 211-541, Quannah Campbell 201-530, Lynda Callahan 523, Angie Holland 503, Carol Mulliger 500.
Survivors: Paul Macchia 229-609, Ron Virgilio 556, David Davis 547, Ed Hullings 539, Salvatore Teta 538, Pat McStravick 502, Barbara Wisniewski 500.
Wholly Bowlers: Jack Vilaca 258-698, Mark Maesano 678, Joe LaBash 655, Bob Briell 256-644, Mike Norman 636, Luis Guzman 257-635, Ed Rogers 630, Don Baker 629, Joyce Freeman 521, Cindy Lynch 504.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 31) Phil Belisle 756, Teresa Holmes 261-734, Nate Goings 277-704, Tom Schwind 687, Josh Wright 664, Steven Richardson 658, Patrick Christenson 652, John Coons 278-645, Brian Miklaszewski 631, Jonathan Vandiver 609, Austin Davis 601, Jay Smith 591, John Steppling 562, Megan Reed 555, Regina Glazer 531
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 30) Rod Taquino 277-748, Jan Dobr 289-633, Jim Thomas 614, Reggie Cox 577, Lenny Budd 573, Ron Kemp 565, Al Wellman 563, Katie Brooks 560, Bill Cooke 557, Charlene Balding 525, Donna Bandura 493, Reva Baer 437, Lyn Haines 433, Jewell Bryant 430, Pamela Barrett 427, Darlene Velie 402
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 32) Arthur Dionisio 289-762, Dave Ferdetta 289-747, Barry Barthelman 730, Sal Marsicano Jr. 728, Daniel Lewallen 728, Teresa Holmes 259-726, Tom Schwind 724, Scott Lewis 278-704, Thomas Willis 695, Sylvester McCoy 691, Todd Whitesides 678, Matt Mahon 675, John Paolini 675, Steve Paulsen 673, Eva Diekmann 277-661, D K Smith 651, Jay Smith 613, Dwayne Holmes 586
COLLEGIATE BOWLERS (Week 11) Les Haga 656,Patrick Christenson 622, Justin Essary 596, Nicholas Rhew 567, Mike Weinreich 527, Randy Treese 441
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 30) Jamie Holliday 739, Tom Pennington 276-714, Harold Haycraft 668, Glenn Leigh 290-656, Bill Funk Sr. 621, Chuck Dickert 610, Rob Willoughby 597, Mac Rawls 591, Mike Paulsen 587, Jim Thomas 583, Jerry Walker 582, Garry Rackley 582, Billie Richardson 576, Laura Conway 546, Lee Funk 515, Jeanne Kohler 490, Linda Goins 457
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 28) Kris Kelly 633, Phil Gilberto 622, Chad Gill 608, Matthew Marks 587, Tim Tomsen 553, Brian Stout Jr. 530, John Bulgarella 524, Paul Latella 490, Paula Stallsmith 42811
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 28) Tony Maturi 601, Al Wellman 580, Ron Kemp 572, Ed McCorkindale 572, Ken Stiegler 496, Millie Van Slaars 488, Chuck Connors 465, Bob Kirk 459, Carol Shea 448
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 30) Tony Maturi 737, Michael Murray 643, Rod Taquino 640, Jessie Harvin 587, Russ Sanders 586, Jerry Arnold 578, Derrell Kicklighter 571, Chuck Wilson 567, Edward Wagner 567, Oscar Livingstone 566, Margie McIver 561, Karen Mitchell 508, T J Smith 496, Vicki Schroeder 477, Joan Silbaugh 476, Emily Lichtmann 413, Carol Sirois 408
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 27) Bob Taylor 676, Rod Taquino 645, Tim Belda 640, Ryan Gasque 626, Alan Nagy 621, Stu Rovin 620, Jimmy Hyatt 606, Sammy Arnette 586, Anthony Ferrara 577, Al Ferrara 550, Kellie Ward 545, Jessica Reidell 514, Wendell Grainger 509, Faye Floyd 477, Linda Pesce 408
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 28) John Hunter 616, Gene Marquette 568, Fred Boros 553, Barb Ammons 536, Debby Kicklighter 535, Charlie Wheeler 526, Karen Mitchell 522, Tina Brown 475, Cindy Fox 458
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 12) Chase Smith 617, Larry Simmons 585, Craig Simmons 551, Tom Wallace 527, Ron Mishoe 524, Bob Latour 489, Craig Medicus 486, Laurene Kuhar 433, Carolyn Inman 406
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 15) Louie Tourloukis 275-673, Byron Gause 647, Rocci Centolanza 617, Bobby Barnes 615, John Vielhauer 542, Bill Murray 534, Jeri Brophy 518, Mina Early 466, Dee Snow 452, Bob Simon 447, Tina Polly DeGraffenreid 435, Mary Jane Vielhauer 410
SURFSIDE BOWLING CENTER
Arch’s Classic: Marcus Collins 265-700, Tommy Moree 267-661, Jimmy Small 646, Glenn Hightower 639, Otis Blakeney 637, Michael Highsmith 636, Wayne Witherspoon 636, Scott Hair 616, Mike Dumas 612, Gerald Jedow 610, Suede Hightower 609, Greg Sellers 603, Cathy Bereths 218-560, Darby Jones 541, Jeri Brophy 521, Sharon O’Donnell 211-508, Marilyn Dumas 506.
Caropine Couples: Jeff Lohmeyer 225-622, Robert Burton 233-608, Tom Flinchbaugh 608, Jerry Arnold 593, George Moran 588, Lovell Clevinger 225-585, Al Wellman 581, Phil Schadt 569, Gail Workman 237-569, Wayne Adamson 556, Jim Hart 555, Leroy Ernst 552, Debra Burton 499, Kathryn Byrd 212-495.
Cimerron Rollers: Robert Pereksta 694, Ted Daudelin 275-672, Bobby Hamlet 671, Pete Rambone 657, Lloyd Spivey 649, Thomas Johnson 645, Otis Blakeney 645, Pete Machtemes 638, Dave Martin 633, John Lawler 628, Jeff Lohmeyer 624, Keith Davidson 624, Kevin Kristick 279-622, Margie Gray 532, Lisa Bradford 521, Rusty Earley 511, Diane Allen 502.
Coffee Klatch: Peggy Wright 515, Karen Clevinger 501, Linda Groover 489, Lydia McCarthy 486.
Fun Bunch: Tom Schwind 268-747, Phil Belisle 735, Patrick Martin 707, Brandon Deem 663, Dave Martin 645, Gary Secrest 639, Guido Burridge 638, Otis Blakeney 609, Tyler Carter 608, Jeff Lohmeyer 600, Deborah Niland 202-552, Lindsay Johnson 516, Debbie Steele 512, Dana Tomko 203 game.
Heritage: Dylan Knapp 267-728, Aaron Thompson 255-697, Karen Brown 256-678, Dave Martin 256-668, Brandon Deem 269-665, Rick Kralovic 660, Shawn Clark 642, Jessie Daniels 638, Chuck Lucas 631, Bruce Ostrander 630, Paul Neubert 612, Bob Kerner 612, Chris Campanelli 601, Jazzy Pomerleau 600, Donna Neubert 226-586, Lynn Youmell 224-572, Betty Brown 212-559, Cecelia Stortzum 535, Irene Dexter 528, Debbie Morris 527, Mary Radebach 503.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: David Ridenour 235-660, Kenny Ryan 619, David Baker 582, Fannye Embry 215-579, James Iannuzzi 570, Rick Rivera 561, Tommy Moree 556, Jerry Campbell 554, Ernest Carson 552, Chris Mach 550, Russ Cirillo 544, Mike Fitzgerald 534, Jim Mayhew 531, Lynda Fitzgerald 207-517.
Oceanside Village: Brandon Deem 237-664, Jeff Lohmeyer 233-661, Danny Wales 643, Anthony DeAngelo 238-605, Luke West 595, Marcus White 237-595, Jim Hamilton 563, Nick Heitzmann 548, John Connolly 539, Cathie Collier 201-534, Karen Clevinger 530, Helen Kalama 495.
Palmetto Ladies: Karen Clevinger 200-502, Pat Pastore 482, Priscilla Swanson 447.
Seniors Outing: Bruce Ostrander 261-650, Tom Campbell 586, Jeff Kain 574, Rick Lavery 556, Jim Clinton 553, Gene McCormick 548, Chuck Wilson 537, Donna Neubert 529, Deborah Niland 528, Buck Young 526, Pat Pastore 513, Janice Kemp 207-500.
South Beach Classic: Mickey Lincoln 279-752, Barry Barthelman 280-739, Tony Tully 736, Andrew Diley 710, Kelly Daunno 258-710, Ken Shealy 703, Jeff Evans 300-697, Richard Ray 280-688, Tim Bradford 686, Corey Chestnut 682, Matt Piasecki 681, Austin Smothers 681, Brandon Bell 678, Dave Ferdetta 677, Karen Brown 235-634, Debbie Johnson 244-604, Tonya Allen 212-532, Devin Null 280 game.
Surfside Classic: Austin Smothers 728, John Paolini 724, Grant Ramberg 712, Barry Barthelman 707, Tony Todd 705, Sal Marsicano Jr 704, Jim Mayhew 690, Richard Ray 682, Jason Holsinger 279-681, Mickey Lincoln 677, Al Gagliardi 675, Matt Piasecki 671, Steve Shaffer 667, Carter Reid 667, Tom Willis 278-666, Tommy Smothers 660, Steve Mills 657, Mike Albert 654, Tonya Allen 233-634, Marilyn Dumas 560.
Golf
Aberdeen
4-5 - Highland/Meadows, Three Low Net Per Team: 1st Jim Greco,Jerry Perrin,Rink Shupe,Ed Bouvia 2nd Billy Turner, Larry Persing,John Deslaurier, Paul Mackie 3rd Jeff Andrews,Bob Morton, John Minnigh, Blind.
Blackmoor Ladies League
4/6 - Fewest Putts. Flight A: Barbara Charles 25, Dee Forney 29: Flight B: Kathy Keirnan 29, Myra Brown 31. Birdies: Barbara Charles #1, #6, #12, Mary Sawyer #1, #12, Dee Forney #2, #17. Chip-ins: Mary Sawyer #1, Dee Forney #2, #17. Closest to the hole: Mary Sawyer 3'8".
Blackmoor Travelers
4/5 - The Hackler Course. A and B skins and closest to the pin. A skins winners were Bill Staehle - #1 - 15 - 16, Don Geddie - #4 - 12 - 13, Larry Gordon - #5, Joe Garnot - #8, Fuzzy Merenick - #17 - 18. Closest to the pin for the A's were Larry Gordon on #5 at 4'8 and Don Geddie on #10 at 13'. B skins winners were Bret English on #2 - 18, Joe Shepard on #3 - 5, Ed Hess on #10 - 11. Closest to the pin for the B's were Ed Wilbraham on #5 at 2' 9 and Steve Johnson on #10 at 37' 6.
Crow Creek Ladies
4/4 - Crow Creek. Game: Low Gross/Low Net. Scores: Flight 1 Jeanette Pawlik 84; LN Janet Capuano 66. Flight 2 LG Dorine Stoecker 100; LN Joan Zimmerman 72. Flight 3 LG Angela Callahan 104; LN Sue Pennell 74. Birdies: Terri Crowley #6.
Eastport Cruisers
4/5 - Flight Day-Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts. Flight A: LG Judy Nicoletti 82, LN Sharron Tabelle 69, Eileen Reddy 71, LP Gail Wayand 30. Flight B: LG Sandy Sposato 91, LN Linda Mullins 65, Chris Smith 67, LP Carol Szarka 29. Flight C: LG Adilia Jurgensen 97, LN Diane Russini 64, Mary Griffin 65, LP Ann Fiore 30. Flight D: LG Eileen Bowen/Judy Walter 103, LN Cyndi Metzler 66, LP Violet Collins/Barb Uher 32. CTP Judy Nicoletti #7. Chip-ins: Sharron Tabelle #6, Pat Jackson #7, Carol Szarka #2, Diane Russini #6, Eileen Bowen #7, Mary Connelly #2, Cyndi Metzler #6, Ann Fiore #3 & #7. Birdies: Ruth Rein #15, Diane Russini #10, Rita Munn #10, Judy Nicoletti #3 & #10.
Flounders League
4/6 - True Blue – Played 2 plus, count 2 best net scores plus an additional net birdie or better, 3 men’s flights and 1 ladies – “A” flight 1st place with a score of -31, Paul Bliss, Steve Heisler, Dick parsons, and Ken Dimick – 2nd place with a score of -22, Dave Sonius, Fred Tomczyk, Mike Russotto, and Mike Kothe – “B” flight 1st place with a score of -35, John Sinclair, Tom Smith, Barry Schoch, and Steve McRory – 2nd place with a score of -34, Jim Nairn, Neal O’Brien, John Hasenstab, and Bill Keyes – “C” flight 1st place with a score of -44, Paul Zulin, Jack Adams, Dale Cooper, and Randy Williams – 2nd place with a score of -35, Charlie Murray, Joe Macellaro, Tom Hodges, and Angelo Rubano – “Ladies” flight 1st place with a score of -34, Caryn McLean, Carol MacCallum, Marilyn Tague, and Barb Hasenstab – 2nd place with a score of -21, Marilyn Marlow, Marge Prickett, Sandy Desso, and Maggie Sanders – CTP winners on Hole # 3, Steve Heisler, Elliot Mullens, and Maggie Sanders – Hole # 7, Dave Sonius, Jack Doherty, and Kathy Molloy – Hole # 11, Mike Dempsey, Mike Bagley, and Marlene Kurtz – Hole # 14, Bruce Belini, Mike Bagley, and Marge Prickett – Hole # 16, Mike Russotto, Les Jee, and Marilyn Marlow.
Golden Swingers
4/7 - Myrtle Beach National South Creek - Match Play Winners - Jim Smyka, Moe Clapp, Rocco Gangemi, Gary Cohen, Bob Butler & Jeff Fahey - Team Winners (1st) Jim Smyka & Moe Clapp +11 (2nd) JimMcAfee & Dan Boarman +7.5 (3rd) Rocco Gangemi, Jack Haught & Gary Cohen +5 - Individual Winners (1st) Moe Clapp +7 (2nd) Tie Andy Snyder & Dan Boarman +5.5 (4th) Gary Cohen +5 - CTP #4 Jim Smyka #8 Andy Snyder #13 Gary Cohen #17 Bill Blanchfield.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
4/8 - Tradition. Team quota. 1st Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Don Yager, Jim Miller, and Dick Clute (+14) ; 2nd Place : John Briggs, Harold East, Ross Lenhart, and Jim Wilson (+6) ; 3rd Place : Bruce Kulpit, Gary Wiklund, Sid Worley, and Regis Milan (+5) ; 4th Place : Walt Loos, Kevin Barry, Frank Baker, and Jerry Kennerly (-3). Low Gross (1st) : John Briggs - 75 ; (2nd) : Ken Graham - 81. Most over Quota (1st) : Jim Miller (+9) ; (2nd) : Ken Graham (+7). CTP : Gary Wiklund on # 2 and on # 12.
Hidden Lakes Village
4/4 - Course: Diamond Back: Format: Individual Net: 1st: Bob Rigoli & Joe Nieves - 64, 2nd Rich Gallman - 65: CTP: #4 Don Wolford, #8 Butch Cretara, #12 Joe Nieves, #16 Al Bise.
Indigo Creek
4/7 - Indigo Creek - Low Net - R.Walczak 67 - B.Cairns 70 mc - D. Buchanan 70 mc- Hdcp holes 10 -18 - M. Lanzer 30 - G. Buntzen 32 1/2 - J. Gribbon 33 - CTP - #3 G. Buntzen 24-3 - #6 E. Pesato 26-7 - #11 E. Pesato 2-5- #15 M. Lanzer 22-10.
Indigo Creek Men
4/4 - Point Quota Flight A; Paul Desautels +13; Flight A Teams 1st Wally Kennedy, Paul Desautels +21; 2nd Charlie Jeter, Wayne Paiva +11; Flight B Dick Messier; Flight B Teams 1st Tony Cimorelli, Gary Williams +13; 2nd Kevin McGrath, Dick Messier +12; 2nd tie Dave Humes, Dan Burgess +12.
4/6 - 2 Best Balls plus Bonus 100% Handicap 1st Place Paul Desautels, Bill Almony, Lynn Burgess, Dave Hume ... -30 Winning Count Back 2nd Place Dave Ayotte, Frank Riso, Don Amarosso, Blind ... -30 Losing Count Back3rd Place Bob Lambert, Dan Burgess, Greg Temporino, John Anninos ... -23; 4th Place Bob Collins, Kevin McGrath, Joe Gribbon, Blind ... -16.
Inlet Men’s Golf
4/10 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Sam Gruber 67. 2.Don Mims 69. 3.Lee Steinberg 70. B Flight. 1.Sal Farina 61. 2.George Keeler 65. 3.Paul Mudd 66. C Flight. 1.Dave Murrin 65. 2.Ron Crooks 72. 3.Les Brunda 72. D Flight. 1.Jack Banfield 65. 2.Dennis Gambuzza 68. 3.Dave Fox 68. Closest to pin # 2. 1.Sal Farina 16’ 3”. 2.Les Brunda 25’ 10”. Closest to pin # 6. 1.Sam Gruber 3’ 10”. 2.Sal Farina 11’ 3”.
Inlet Women’s Golf
4/3 - Inlet Women's Golf at Indigo Creek. Cross Country minus 1/2 HC. Flight A: Kathy Buffington 29, Lori Uhazie 29.5; Flight B: Carolee Smith 25.5, Barb Sobolewski 27.5, Nancy Martin 28.5, Karen Lombardi 28.5; Flight C: Marlene Stricker 27.5, Barb Zizka 29.5. Birdies: Barb Sobolewski #10. Chip-Ins: Barb Sobolewski #10. Closest to the Hole Brenda King #3.
Lady Islanders
4/4 - Wachesaw East. Crossover: 1st low net - Sue Helbing - 27.5; 2nd low net - Maureen Willis - 28; 3rd low net - June Schubert - 28.5; 4th low net - Pat St Denis - 30; 5th low net - Jane Schwartzman - 31.5.
Legends Men
4/3 - Moorland-Two Low Net: 1st Jake Cox/Jim Kemmerling/Tony Posillico -16; 2nd Jerry Chiolero/Norm Schneider/Frank Monteforte -12; 3rd Keith Holden/Karl Loney/Mike Pomara -8. 5 April-Parkland- Par 3's One Low Net; 4's Two, 5's Three: 1st Jake Cox/Jerry Chiolero/Tony Posillico/Bob Coco; 2nd Keith Holden/Bill Vondervor/Frank Monteforte/Blind Draw -16.
Litchfield Ladies Golf Association
4/4 - Team Points, 2 on par 4's, 1 on par 5's, 3 on par 3's, winners, Betty Dortch, Adrienne Molloy, Marlene Lazzara, Dee Kramer-blind. Chip -Ins, Adrienne Molloy, Martha Smith.
Loomis Gang
4/3 - MB National West - all the 7's - 1st = Ross Everett, Bob Cirigliano, Dick ONeil, Yak Yak = +11; 2nd = George Myers, Scott, Chris, Bill Loomis = +13; 3rd = Gary Brown, Bob Corrigan, Lee Bennett, Ted Volante = +16; 4th = Scott Bagg, Bob Henretty, Tom Franchine, Pat Davis = +17.
4/5 - Legends Heathland - 1 ball from A/B, 1 ball from C/D, 4 balls par 3's - 1st = George Myers, Delwyn Smith, Dick ONeil, Al Gunsten = +6; 2nd = Cliff Marcum, Hugh Schrowang, Tom Franchine, Sam Licata = +8; 3rd = JD Lee, Hank Chambliss, Braxton Brown, Bill Loomis = +9; 4th = Scott Bagg, Will Estanich, Terry Lane, Pete Beatham = +10.
4/7 - Aberdeen - 2 balls even holes, 3 balls odd holes, 4 balls par 3's - as the card lies - 1st - Bob Corrigan, Yak Yak, Peter Beatham, Draw = +24; 2nd = Ross Everett, Terry Lane, Bill Loomis, Draw = +27; 3rd = Mike Deal, Hank Chambliss, Ted Volante, Al Gunsten = +31.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies
4/10 - Meadowlands. Game: Crossover. Scores: Flight 1 Jan Santos 53; Gail Fathergill 57; Karen Kennedy 59 (MOC). Flight 2 Chris Faust 52; Mary Jane Labant 57; Sue Gratto 59. Flight 3 Eileen Bowen 58; Linda Stewart 60; Bev Farmarco 61. Birdies: Gail Fathergill #12; Karen Kennedy #17; Jan Santos #11; Eileen Reddy #5; Karen Hertling #15. Chip-ins: Denni Maynard #16; Coralea Lander #8; Roberta Mackey #13.
Meadowlands Men’s League
4/4 - Farmstead, Modified Stableford: First: Front Nine: Bill Favro, Joe Gadowski, Adam Peters, Mike Summa (+8) Back Nine: Keath Sames, Joe Farmara, Rick Rickert, Russ Thompson(+9) Overall: Don Boudreau, Duane Durbin, Eric Wagner (+12) Second Place: Front: (Tie) Don Boudreau, Duane Durbin, Eric Wagner ; Bill Tencza, Jim Poole, Dick Carter, Larry Sheeron (+6) Back Nine and Overall: John Crowder, Tony Mantini, Mike Naudus, Paul Hourigan (+8 1/2, +9) Third Place: Overall: Bill Favro, Joe Gadowski, Adam Peters, Mike Summa (+8); Flights: A Flight: Ed Hobgood (+9 1/2) B Flight: Bob Butler (+4 1/2) C Flight: Adam Peters (+2) D Flight: Larry Sheeron (+7).
Murrells Inlet Elks
4/7 - International GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Rich Barnhorst 66, Bill Brynildsen 67, Tom Jasonis 70, Len Schmidt 70, Nick Cappola 71, Nick Rollins 71, Warren Bassett 71, Lonny Bryant 71. B FLIGHT; Randy Engel 65, Charles Curto 67, Bob Alexander 70, Tom Stricker 70, Mike Colley 70. C FLIGHT; Les Brunda 68, Gene McGlone 70, Nils Lambert 70, Jim Hill 70, Ron Costigan 71, Joe Mann 71, Steve Hart 71. D FLIGHT; Leo Flynn 69, Don Stauder 70, Barry McDonald 70, Mike Priester 72, John McCarthy 72. Low Gross; Bill Brynildsen 79. Low Net; Randy Engel 65. CTP; # 3 Nil Lambert 8’ 5” # 6 Pat Symon 4’ 10”. # 11 Nick Cappola 10’ 5”. # 14 Dave Hargett 1’ 5”.
Myrtlewood Senior Men's Golf Association
4/4 - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Pine Hills. Low Gross/Low Net. Low Gross - Rick Frank (80). 1st Low Net - George Willis (67), 2nd - Dan Baker (68), 3rd - Ron Mackey (70), 4th - Vic Rogers (71), T-5th - Joe Phillips & Ed Schoephel (72), 6th - Dick Albert (73), 7th - John Mauro (74), 8th - Bob Pahmeier (75).
Ocean Ridge Men
4/3 - Tiger's Eye, April Fool's Game Two low Gross, 16 players: 1. George Brooks, Paul Dascoli, Gordon Wicke, Kevin Fitzgerald 2. Ed McCloskey, Chuck Maliszewski, Rick Wheaton, Roger LaClair 3. Ralph DiVito, Joe Coffini, Mike Savoia, Paul Crocitto 4. Rich Kane, Bernie Powers, Kevin Cotter, Bob Dugan.
4/5 - Lion's Paw, Individual Flighted Low Net, 44 players: Flight A 1. Guy Giancarlo (62) 2. John Hill (66) 3. Jim Miller (68). Flight B 1. Dick Giblin (64) 2. Pete Williams (65) 3. Ron Kishbaugh (67). Flight C 1. Rich Rudnicki (63) 2. Matt Sanchez (64) 3. Rich Kane (66).
Palmetto Women
4/3 - Burning Ridge. Select The Best. Flight 1: Mary Sawyer-24.0, Sue Durbin-26.5, Rachel Brown-29.0. Flight 2: Carolyn Mims-26.5, Sandi Kande-l 27.5, Mary Lewis- 28.0. Flight 3: Gae Riddleberger- 24.0, Sue Creegan-27.0, Cheryl Trudeau-28.0. Birdies: Sue Durbin# 5, Sandi Kandel #12, Carolyn Mims #13. Chip Ins: Carolyn MIms #13, Laurel Montano #11.
Piperettes of Sandpiper Bay GCC
4/4 - Sandpiper Bay GCC. Cha, cha, cha. Count one net score on the first hole, two net scores on the second hole, 3 net scores on the 3rd hole. Repeat for all 18 holes. Lowest team score wins. 1. Bernice McRoberts, Barb Bartholomew, Nora Sullivan and Mary Stern 112. T2 Judy Nicoletti, Betty Swain, Sue Campbell and Lorraine Dobson and Bernice Morris, Ann Adams, Judy DeStefon and Pat Hannigan 118. Chip-in birdie Mary Featherstone Piper #6, Bernice McRoberts Sand #3; Birdies Bernice Morris Sand #2; Beverly Sarkisian Sand #6; Chip-ins Bernice Morris Sand #9, Bernice McRoberts Sand #4.
4/11 - Low Putts – only count the putts once a player is on the green. Lowest number wins. Piper-Bay - 1st Place – Bernice Morris – 33, 2nd Place – Ro Martere – 34, 3rd Place – Charlene Barno – 35, 4th Place – Tie – Laurie Maesano, Ann Pollock, Debbie Smith, Nancy O’Shea – 38. Bay-Sand - 1st Place – Tie – Shirley Brennan, Bernice McRoberts – 30, 3rd Place – Elaine Reardon – 32, 4th Place – Judy Nicoletti – 33. Eagle – Barb Bartholomew – Bay 6, Birdies – Mary Featherstone – Bay 6, Shirley Brennan – Bay 4, Laurie Maesano – Bay 5, Ella Mae Brooks – Piper 3, Chip ins – Barb Bartholomew – Bay 2, Judy Nicoletti – Sand 4, Ann Pollock - Piper 6.
Ridge Runners Golf Association
4/10 - Burning Ridge. Even Holes. Places: 1. Carol Konrad & Isobel Nemetz; 2. Pat Paxson. Low Putts: Diane Feeney 28; Brenda Skeen & Lin Buxton 31. Chip-Ins: Carol Konrad #5; Lin Buxton #12; Jane Caterina #16; Diane Feeney #17. Birdies: Carol Konrad #5; Pat Paxson #6; Lin Buxton #12.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
4/3 - Stableford: 1- Jim Olin +7 2- Tie Dennis Milano, Bob Hiltzheimer +5 3-Tie Rod Orem, a George a Rickard +4 Closest to the pin: #3 Bernie Hasting #15 Ed Peebles.
4/5 - Team Play 2 Low Nets: 1- Jim Olin, Bob Hiltzheimer, George Pravata. Closest to the pin: #6 Bob Hiltzheimer #15 Bert Yap.
River Oaks
4/2 - Low net: Tied 1st P Cook S Jones; Tied 3rd J Raulins P Holdsworth; 5th P Hart; 6th P Kopenhaver; Most Fairways A Hodge J Raulins; Chip in S Jones; On the green #8 P Holdsworth; On the green #12 J Norwood.
4/4 - Low net: 1st F Silvia; 2nd P Hart; 3rd L Cook; 4th F Podvoyski; 5th J Norwood; Most Fairways J Raulins; On the green #8 F Silvia; On the green #12 F Podvoyski J Norwood.
Sea Trail Men’s Golf Association
4/4 - Sea Trail Resort Byrd course, four-man team, 3 best nets. A flight: Mike Luff, Charlie Hanlon, John Barton and Bill Jones, -23; Jack Phillabaum, John Edmunds, Eric Schultz and Bill Huxley, -20; Cliff Dahlen, Steve Wilson, Steve Page and Niels Kaas, -18. B flight: Bob Forrester, Mike Trescak, Blind and Bill Bradley, -26; Bill Joerger, Bob Kakos, Earl Geary and Blind, -23; John Riesser, Don McDevitt, Guy Mulford and Jack Lambert, -21.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
4/5 - Wachesaw East. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Lee Steinberg, 65; 2. Warren Bassett, 69; 3. Fred Scott, 70; 4. Don Mims, 71; 5. Bob Martin, 70. Flight B: 1&2. Jim Schadlich and Barry Chanonich, 65; 3&4. Ken Youmans and Bob Alexander, 70; 5. Greg Wimmer, 71. Flight C: 1. Dennis O’Brien, 70; 2. Ernie Gonzales, 71; 3. OJ Gray, 72; 4. Joe Brunner, 73; 5. Chuck Rist, 75. Flight D: 1. Gary Ebosh, 69; 2. Ernie Rose, 74; 3. Al Undly 75; 4&5. Ron Crooks and Robert Lodeski, 76. CTP: Rich Dietrich, #4, 4’; Bob DeJohn, #8, 3’2”; Nick Cappola, #12, 12’1”; Lee Steinberg, #15, 3’7”.
Surf Club Eagles
4/4 - 3 bb of 4 net: 1st, scribe Doino, Doc Goliber, Sheriff Stone, Marvelous Gobles; 1st, Mayor Bard, Slim Coleman, Montgomery Ward, Homer Simpson; 1st, Scribe Doino, Doc Goliber, Sheriff Stone, Marvelous Gobles, 1st, 1st Degree Burns, Leshock, Duke Hodrick, Montgomery Ward; Low Gross:Steve Frost 78, Rich Doino 78.
4/6 - Individual low net: 1st, Marvelous Gobles, Statue Liberty, 3rd, 3rd Degree Burns; 1st, Peanut cup Reese, 2nd, Coach Simmons. Low Gross: Bill Campbell 77, John Reese 78.
4/7 - 3 bb net of 4: 1st, Frost Frost, Crumb Bun, Tax Man Slapnik, Duke Hodrick, 2nd, Mullah Hassett, Scribe Doino, Mary Harelson , Spanky Brownstein, 3rd, Chef Handy, Mets Gannon, Tex Schiller, Doc Goldberg. Low Gross: Ray Handy 72.
Surf Club Men
4/9 - Low net 65 LARRY oliphant , team low net 54 Joel Schoenkopf, Larry Oliphant, Rich Hornfeck,, & Joe Trahan,C. T. P. #6 Bob Chandler # 13 Jan Gunther, #18 Dave Hughes, Skins Larry Oliphant, Joel Schoenkopf, Bob Chandler, Rich Hornfeck three.
Timberlake Men’s Golf
4/10 - Legends Moorland. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Mike Basmagy +8, 2. Joe Rogers +3, 3. Ron Spencer even, T4. Gary Crowder and Keith Broadbelt -2. B Flight: 1. Curt Lancaster +7, 2. Frank Maag +3, T3. Al Chamberlain and Joe Bartomeo even. C Flight: 1. Charles Evans +9, 2. Jay Hoffman +1, 3. Ken Anderson even. CTP #5 Jim Bates, #7 Al Chamberlain, #13 Mike Basmagy, #17 Lenny Budd.
4/10 - Legends Parkland. Modified Stableford. 1. Dan Sawyer +10, 2. Joe Orlowski +6, T3. Dave Strohl, Bill Dietzel and Mike Stalvey +3. CTP #13 Bill Dietzel, #16 Dan Sawyer.
Tradition Gold Tees
4/5 - Texas Scramble-Winners Front Side:1st. Place- Dan Goodell/Al Britsch/Bob Fulton/Charlie Muratore(-7MC) 2nd. Place-Ed Sheldon/Al Federaro/Jef Sturm/Jim Davis (-) Winners Back Side:1st. Place-Tom Swanson/Jim Sparataro/Bob Keller/Deiter Wegner (-6) 2nd. Place- Bill Mitchell/Bob Caufield/Tom Sandham/Steve Boggess (-5) Closest to the Pin: #2 Craig Monagham #5 Vinnie Esposito #12 Jim Spartaro # 16 Frank Hawkins.
Tradition Men
4/9 - Round Two of the annual Tradition Men’s Club “Masters Tournament” was played on Monday April 3rd. The format was individual Stableford points. One point for net bogie, two for net par, three for net birdie and four for net eagle with full handicaps and the two round total points. Frank Hawkins (37-43=80) and Bill Mitchell (41-39=80) tied for first place. Bud Phillips (37-42=79) and Dick Pacella ( 39-40=79) were second, Rudy Schwarz (40 –37=77) third and Eric Muller (38-38=76) fourth. CTP Hole # 2 Bill Diguardio, # 5 Pacella, # 12 Dan Molloy, # 15 Tim Mandroc.
4/10 - two low nets using the “Chocker Rule”. The game was flighted. “A”Flight, Ron Mokrynka, Paul Hayes, Ed Sheldon, Don McDowell (-26). Vinnie Esposito, Patrick Tole, Tim Mandroc, Tom Swanson, (-22). Eric Muller, Dan Molloy, Gary O’Dell, George Baker (-18) “B” Flight, Jim Conway, Bill Renault, John Melzer, Dave Krepps, (-20). Phil Fleiss, Dick Culver, Al Britsch, Frank Hawkins, (-18). CTP Hole # 2 Mokrynka, # 5 Swanson, # 12 McDowell, # 15 Krepps. Low Gross, Craig Monaghan (71). Low Net Krepps (85-25=60).
True Lies
4/8 - Eagles Nest: Format 2 nets; 1st, Dan Serra, Rich Scheiber, Colin Cuddy and Ron Gagner, 115 (on tie break). 2nd,Bob Rigoli, Carmen Federico , Rick Joy and a blind, 115. 3rd, Bill Meadows, Dennis Sullivan, Allen Butterfass and a blind, 116.
Wachesaw East Members
4/4 - Stuart’s Swingers @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Man 1 Low Net: 1. Ferrigno, Helbing –13 2. Talaska, Forte –13 M/C 3. Stuart, Clancy –10 4. DeCaprio, Lucas –9. CTPS: #4 Johnson #12 Forte. Low Gross: Helbing 82, Stuart 83, Flood 84, Talaska 85. Low Net: Forte 63, Clancy 63, Helbing 64, DeCaprio 68, Ferrigno 68,Stuart 68,Flood 68.Birds: Forte #1/9/12, Talaska #5.
Whispering Pines Men’s Golf
4/5 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Fred Rauh +5, 2. Fran Dzwilewski +1, 3. Jake Grimm -2. B Flight: 1. Tom Corneau +10, 2. Frank Maag +5, 3. Gary Crowder +4. C Flight: 1. Ron Spencer +7, 2. Curt Lancaster +4, 3. Steve Witt +1. D Flight: 1. Len Delac +10,2. Buddy Jenkins +8, 3. Joe Bartomeo +6. CTP #2 Joe DiPrima, #6 Len Delac, #11 Dan Sawyer, #17 Mike Stalvey.
Highlights
Bowling
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
800 SERIES
Shane Allsbrook: Allsbrook bowled an 819 series, which included a 289 game, in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
300 GAME
Jeff Evans: Evans bowled a perfect game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Clay Huffstetler and Larry Pawlowski: Huffstetler and Pawlowski bowled perfect games in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
LADIES 700 SERIES
Kelly Daunno: Daunno bowled games of 258, 229 and 223 for a 710 series in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
LADIES 700 SERIES
Teresa Holmes 734 & 726
290 GAME
Glenn Leigh
280 GAMES
Jan Dobr 289, Arthur Dionisio 289, Dave Ferdetta 289
11-STRIKE GAME
Patrick Christenson 279
270 GAMES
John Coons 278, Scott Lewis 278, Nate Goings 277, Rod Taquino 277, Eva Diekmann 277, Tom Pennington 276, Lou Tourloukis 275
From the scoresheets: In the Tuesday Trios League, Ron Taquino was 217 pins over average with a 748 series. Tony Maturi, bowling in the Double Nickels League, was 167 pins over average with a 737 series. In the Collegiate Bowlers League, Les Haga was 131 pins over average with a 656 series.
Golf
Hole in one
Elaine Austin: Austin scored a hole in one on April 4 on the fourth hole at Myrtle Beach National’s West Course.
Steve Stein: Stein had a hole in one on the 142-yard, par-3 18th hole at Crown Park using a 5-iron.
Calendar
Bowling
April 23: Battle at the Beach at Myrtle Beach Bowl. Sign in at Noon – Bowl at 1 p.m. For info, call 843-236-1020.
Golf
April 29: North Strand Housing Shelter fourth annual tournament, Crown Park Golf Club, four-person captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $75 includes breakfast, lunch, prizes, a $20 PGA Tour Superstore gift certificate, door prizes, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. The tournament benefits the homeless of Horry County. Contact Jo Harvey at 571-643-9533.
May 10: Veterans Committee 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. Byrd Course at Sea Trail. Captain’s choice format. 7 a.m. registration with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $100 per golfer includes golf and cart, lunch and gifts. Lunch with a cash bar at 2 p.m.
May 13: Annual Beachcomber Shootout, River Oaks Golf Plantation, Registration begins at 7 a.m. and play begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team and includes greens fee, cart, additional round of golf, refreshments and food. Prizes for winning teams, longest drive and closest to the pin will be rewarded as well as door prizes. Contact Greg Bullock (843-446-5811), Rusty Watson (843-685-5540 , Cameron Batten (843-449.5491) or Greg Barsnica (910.813.5641 or for further information.
May. 20: Myrtle Beach Cares second annual Folds of Honor Tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, 9 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. On Armed Forces Day, entry fee of $70 per player in March and $80 per player in April includes food and prizes. Hole-in-one prizes include trip for two to the Masters Tournament and $8,513 in cash. Entry deadline is May 15. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of military service members killed or disabled while serving. Contact Gil Dudrow at 843-333-3445 or 1gillyd@msn.com.
May 25: Military Officers Association of America “Grand Strand Chapter” Golf Tournament at Heritage Golf Club. Event sponsored by Military Appreciation Days will hold registration and free lunch from noon to 2 p.m., when a shotgun start will occur. Format is captain’s choice with a team low net score (top three). Longest drive contests for men and women and a hole in one contest will be held. Four-person teams are $80 per person or $300 per team with veterans receiving a $5 discount. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Reservation deadline is May 11. Contact Greg Youngman (gyounman@sc.rr.com and 843-314-0079) or John Short (jshort1020@aol.com and 843-251-4051) for more information.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
Tennis
May 5-7: Registration for the Field Insurance Spring Classic Tennis Tournament. Tournament includes T-shirts, food, beer and more. Register at http://tinyurl.com/kokl9ls, using tournament ID (700046417). Registration closes April 30.
