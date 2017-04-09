Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s golf team competes in the Gary Koch Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.
▪ CCU’s baseball team plays at Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Tuesday and at South Alabama on Thursday (6:30 p.m.), Friday (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).
▪ The Coastal softball team hosts South Carolina at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Georgia State for a three-game series beginning with a doubleheader Friday (1 p.m.) and game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina women’s tennis team hosts Charleston Southern at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
▪ CCU’s women’s lacrosse team hosts Howard at 4 p.m. Thursday and Delaware State at noon Saturday.
▪ The Coastal beach volleyball team hosts North Florida (10 a.m.) and Jacksonville (2 p.m.) on Friday before playing both again Saturday (Jacksonville, 10 a.m.; North Florida, 4 p.m.).
▪ Coastal’s men’s tennis team plays at Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. Saturday.
▪ The CCU track and field teams compete in the Gamecock Invitational on Saturday.
▪ The South Carolina baseball team hosts North Carolina at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Mississippi State for a three-game series Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m.).
▪ The Clemson baseball team hosts Charleston Southern at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before heading to Florida State for a three-game series Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.) and Monday (7 p.m.).
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series is off this week before heading to Bristol Motor Speedway on April 23 for the Food City 500 (2 p.m., Fox).
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head Island for the RBC Heritage from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ The NHL playoffs begin Wednesday.
▪ The NBA regular-season comes to a close Wednesday and the playoffs begin Saturday.
▪ In tennis, the ATP Tour begins play in the ATP Grand Prix Hassan II and Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships on Monday. The WTA Tour begins play in the WTA BNP Paribas Katowice Open and WTA Copa Claro Colsanitis on Monday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments