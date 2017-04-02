Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team begins play in the College Basketball Invitational finals as it hosts Game 1 of the best-of-three series against Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 is at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Wyoming and Game 3, if necessary, is at 7 p.m. Friday at Wyoming.
▪ The CCU baseball team plays at North Carolina at 6 p.m. Tuesday before against hitting the road for a three-game series against Georgia State. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
▪ Coastal softball hosts Winthrop in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, then hosts Louisiana-Monroe for a three-game series Saturday (DH, 1 p.m.) and Sunday (noon).
▪ Coastal Carolina’s men’s tennis team hosts Delaware at 3 p.m. Tuesday and plays at Elon at 3 p.m. Friday.
▪ CCU’s beach volleyball team plays a doubleheader at Mercer that begins at 3 p.m. Thursday and then hosts South Carolina (9 a.m.) and Stevenson (2:30 p.m.) on Saturday and Mercer (10:30 a.m.) and College of Charleston (noon) on Sunday.
▪ The CCU women’s lacrosse team hosts Central Michigan at 5 p.m. Friday and plays at Detroit at noon Sunday.
▪ Coastal Carolina’s track and field team competes in the VertKlasse Meeting on Friday and Saturday.
▪ Coastal’s women’s tennis team hosts Emory at 3 p.m. Saturday.
▪ CCU’s women’s golf team begins play in the Hawkeye El Tigre Invitational on Sunday.
▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team takes on Gonzaga in the Final Four on Saturday.
▪ The USC women’s basketball team takes on Florida State in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament at 9 p.m. Monday.
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the STP 500 at 2 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Houston for the Shell Houston Open from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ The MLB season begins Sunday with three games on the slate: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.), San Francisco at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) and Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (8:35 p.m.).
