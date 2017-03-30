Sports

March 30, 2017 4:10 PM

Coastal Carolina University cheerleaders suspended

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

The Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team has been suspended.

The suspension is indefinite pending a conduct investigation, Vice President of University Communications William Plate Jr. said in an email.

TV station WMBF, citing an anonymous cheerleader, reported that the team was suspended following a letter mailed to Coastal Carolina University President Dave DeCenzo alleging that the cheerleaders were engaging in prostitution, buying alcohol for minors and paying others to do their homework.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

