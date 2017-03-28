This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

BOWLING
LITTLE RIVER LANES
Brunswick Plantation Early: Carl Raitano 698, Mike Hansen 572, Frank Suppa 562, Frank Naylor 559, Wayne Lewis 549, Joe Ribaudo 545, Bud Naylor 535, Bill Gerber 533, Sara Hart 491.
Brunswick Plantation Late: Darrell Ritchie 581, Jan Truskowski514, Pam MacMillan 498.
Carolina Shores: Jim Ratcliff 255-610, Don Kulas 581, Al Jackson 577, Vince Hammerl 535, Pat Jackson 528.
Coffee & Donut: Marlene Ackley 554, John Allen 536, Allen Gossett 530, Paula Micale 525, Regina Schliewe 518.
Colonia Charters: John Dietz 570, Janice McBride 493, Kathy McCord 481.
Early Risers: Joan Dolce 219-543, Jan Spessard 528, Peg Cotton 505, Kathy Daum 502.
Grand Strand Doubles: Shane Allsbrook 290-817, Andrew Burns 588, James Lewis 560, Joyce Freeman 552, Joe Salvio 538, Barbara Ketcham Linda Mullins 495, Regina Schliewe 209 game.
Little River Classic: Tony Todd 735, Leonard Freeman 721, Ray Ghantt 289-716, Tradd Jones 705, Daniel Turner 703, Tony Hall 694, Ralph Smith 692, Paul Hoffman 692, Joshua Simmons 691, Alex Shand 691, Jeff Evans 280-690, Shane Allsbrook 689, Clay Huffstetler 689, George Clark 683, Duck Howard 677, Alissa Gibson 212-571, Nancy Hayes 527, Trina Dunn 512.
Mamas Nite Out: Lois Vincent 255-589, Cathy Pascal 517, Donna Tsiros 511.
Monday Nite Madness: Bob Morton 698, Duck Howard 265-672, Scott Jenkins 660, Mark Maesano 659, John Gorga 264-651, Hank Beuke 650, Ralph Smith 643, Jason Jozwiak 643, Jennifer Utter 584, Donna Bair 522, Peggy Beall 502, Jane Gurney 501, Frank Zimmerman 267 game, Joshua West 267 game.
Recycled Teens: Daniel Harrison 236-654, John Rogers 533.
River Rollers: Betty McManemin 521, Paulette Carriker 517, Sue Campbell 507.
State of Confusion: Glen Gray 255-720, David Davis 685, Duck Howard 667, Paul Lyons 5660, Michael Ayler 647, Scott Tuthill 644, Jed Long 639, Marco Stanco 625, Joyce Freeman 566, Angie Holland 233-564, Quannah Campbell 2331545, Lois Vincent 533, Jeanette Sabiston 532, Sandi Case 503, Gayle Tuthill 500.
Survivors: David Davis 246-664, Nick Lopano 592, Barbara Wisniewski 211-592, John DAuria 568, Ron Virgillio 551, Salvatore Teta 550, Pat McStravick 549, Steve Madanski 540, Barbara Ketcham 523.
Wholly Bowlers: Don Baker 276-692, Earl Geary 672, Mark Maesano 657, Eddie Allnutt 645, Jack Vilaca 608, Duck Howard 606, John Linker 601, Joyce Freeman 246-595, Cindy Lynch 525, Pat McStravick 507.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 29) Arthur Dionisio 777, Billy Hatoway 275-763, Phil Belisle 712, Matt Mahon 708, Tim Youngquist 708, Andy Kemp 706, Tony Barnhart 700, Doug Riley 686, Greg Dix 289-684, Mike Hysner 683, David Ridenour 662, Ryan Gasque 278-655, John Coons 653, Austin Davis 615, Rachel Lercari 505
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 28) Rod Taquino 610, Dennis Moore Jr. 603, Bill Cooke 595, Reggie Cox 583, Mary Radebach 579, Wayne Southworth 568, Pete Cooke 553, Katie Brooks 529, Al McLaughlin 529, Karen Mitchell 526, Juanita Eagles 520, Vern Bender 511, Helen Tillman 510, Lloyd Stevens 508, Lenny Budd 506, Charlene Balding 505,Priscilla Shelton 490, Jewell Bryant 451, Glinda Walker 437
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 30) Romel Batistil 279-718, Sal Marsicano Jr. 718, Matt Mahon 695, Daniel Lewallen 695, Milton Gantt 684, Stan Hunter 683, David Hawes 678, Barry Barthelman 675, Steve Paulsen 672, Ron Pascocello 663, Jerry Walker 659, Sean Harrelson 651, Michael Murray 647, Connie Manigo 640, Darby Jones 549, Kathryn Vogel 517, George Whitcomb 277 game
COLLEGIATE BOWLERS (Week 9) Justin Essary 628, Patrick Christenson 591, Ashley Wilson 518, Stephanie Southworth 491, Harrison Weitzel 482, Justin Brown 463, Nikki Miller 451, Zach Atkinson 428, Cecilia Finch 423
WINTER COFFEE BREAK (Week 25) Ted Ackley 510
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 28) Tyler Brooks 276-732, Steven Richardson 707, Adam Monks 683, Jamie Holliday 662, Dennis Campbell 660, Tim Youngquist 647, Tom Pennington 635, Harold Haycraft 607, Glenn Leigh 596, Billie Richardson 580, Rodney Wolf 550, David Miller 535, David Ellis 492, Laura Conway 476, Tim Hyman 462, Jeanne Koehler 461, Karin Booth 416
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 26) Joe Gentile 278-707, Kris Kelly 623, Ben Shaw 612, Matthew Marks 595, Travis Cooper 588, Bernie Strauss 573, Brian Stout Jr. 545, Mickey Drankoski 494, Brenda Geiger 491, Wendy Bragaw 481, Les Zurek 457
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 26) Tony Maturi 605, Jerry Campbell 542, Bob Bastian 522, Ted Ackley 516, Ken Stiegler 503, Tom Gayer 482, Harry Caldwell 462, Bob Kirk 460, Jeanie Bastian 435
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 28) Ed Taczala 633, Michael Murray 619, Dennis Moore Jr. 614, Russ Sanders 577, Wadsworth Campbell 542, T J Smith 516, Debby Kicklighter 512, Lusonie Montague 468, Carol Waters 440
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 25) Thomas Willis 300-706, Ryan Gasque 662, Tim Belda 634, Jerry Walker 609, Bob Taylor 606, Scott Reidell 592, Rod Taquino 589, Al Ferrara 576, Billie Reidell 574, Glenn Leigh 567, Jessica Reidell 556, Donna Bair 523, Terri Wilson 461, Barbara Watton 456
ARROWHEAD (Week 11) Bill Gavin 577, Joe Hubert 503, Frank Lupica 474, Tom Farley 422, Irene Morris 419, Darlene Velie 376+, Diane Lupica 369
TIGER TIMEOUT (Week 7) Jerry Rogers 613, Solomon Eagles 591, Charles Devine 515, Hannah Siuda 369
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 27) Adam Monks 664, Phil Cooper 627, Derrell Kicklighter 602, Rod Taquino 593, John Hunter 590, Beth Abrams 583, Gene Marquette 572, Sonya Copeland 503, William Brown 495, Lenny Budd 485, Yvonne Cooper 477, Debbie Vitale 463, Barbara Ammons 456
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 11) Chase Smith 688, Gary Cloutier 538, Dave White 531, Gerry White 515, Zane Folk 507, Chris Medicus 429, Carol Inman 422, Sue Morgan 412, Kristy Freitas 406
YOUTH ALL STARS (Week 15) Anthony Gray 601, Carson Mueller 599, Joseph Cooke 594, Jalen Garigen 585, Ghassen Green 583, Lyndsay Ennis 583, Kolby Johnson 559
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 9) Sam Manausa 278-680, Ghassen Green 643, Lyndsay Ennis 629, Chase Thomley 617, Carson Mueller 606, Jalen Garigen 580, Kolby Johnson 574, Vanessa Palisin 558, Bryana Howard 542, Wyatt McDaniel 534, Elina Rice 519, Vincent Dozier 502, Jamie Funk 440, Jeshua Matzdorf 410
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 9) Mason Hursey 139-399, Emmalee Holmes 99-298, Raymond Walsh 104-241, Logan Escalante 231, Kira Hursey 184, Ava Mauldin 174
BUMPERS (Week 9) Arthur Dionisio 180, Henry Dionisio 174, A J Gibson 154, Miles Mauldin 144
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 14) Darby Jones 267-667, Byron Gause 584, Tom Bridgeman 576, Rocci Centolanza 574, Robert McKeegan 568, Shane Washko 543, Mason Barnes 491, Sharon Murray 489, Mina Early 435, Seann Scanlon 421, Glen Bridgeman 400
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: Glenn Hightower 267-680, Wayne Witherspoon 677, Larry Avant 660, Marcus Collins 655, Greg Sellers 628, Robert Rogers 255-627, Don Myers 625, Tommy Moree 616, Suede Hightower 613, Kelvin Smith 612, Bob Trout 603, Darby Jones 207-547, Donna Neubert 534, Tracie Collins 534, Marilyn Dumas 205-519, Billie Jo Reidell 232-519.
Caropine Couples: Bruce Ostrander 227-626, Jerry Arnold 621, Jeff Lohmeyer 600, Phil Schadt 584, Fannye Embry 203-571, George Moran 570, Tony Maturi 564, Tony Spargal 563, Robert Burton 560, Tom Flinchbaugh 559, Onetha Arnold 247-558, Al Wellman 555, Jim Hart 551, Lovell Clevinger 548, James Thomas 546, Karen Mitchell 536, Laverne Jackson 530.
Cimerron Rollers: Doug Langlois 258-685, Lee Bennett 662, Donnie Greathouse 658, Ted Daudelin 657, Richard Ray 656, Warren Heins 650, Josh Grodnitzky 257-640, Pete Machtemes 635, Bobby Hamlet 630, Jo Kropkowski 542, Rusty Earley 537, Ginny Duncan 215-534, Margie Gray 525, Heidi Oliva 203-514.
Coffee Klatch: Karen Clevinger 193-519, Billie McLain 511, Eileen Campbell 196-495.
Fun Bunch: Karen Brown 278-704, Phil Belisle 258-671, Tommy Shifflet 252-665, Bobby McCullough 657, Brandon Deem 646, Miguel Antunes 637, Robert Ricketts 630, Michael Rourke 621, Patrick Martin 619, Gary Secrest 617, Mary Ellen Scalice 224-611, Frank Spadaro 609, Tim Erway 608, David Scalice 606, Phil Martin 602, Ronnie Layton 602, Dee Schwind 504.
Heritage: Karen Brown 279-702, David Ridenour 689, Skip Stortzum 676, Terry Markley 266-670, Jazzy Pomerleau 268-668, Brandon Deem 665, Betty Brown 244-652, Aaron Thompson 650, Marcel Berube 625, Dylan Knapp 607, Dave Martin 601, Donna Neubert 562, Lynn Youmell 562, Mary Radebach 542, Margie Gray 211-536, Irene Dexter 525, Carol Zuck 516, Kathryn Byrd 508, Lisa Graves 500.
Jensens: Jim Hamilton 601, Don Myers 244-589, Bob George 562, Steve Houpt 548, John Steppling 535, Tina Myers 489.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: Kenny Ryan 239-671, David Ridenour 237-671, Eric Peralta 609, Corky Ross 590, Jim Mayhew 590, Dave Asbaty 585, Tommy Moree 577, Ray Cassidy 560, Jerry Campbell 546, Russ Cirillo 532, Fannye Embry 505.
Oceanside Village: Danny Wales 268-725, Brandon Deem 279-676, Phil Martin 265-671, Anthony Colelli 645, Tom Flynn 622, Jeff Lohmeyer 617, Rich Battel 596, John Connolly 590, Anthony DeAngelo 559, Mickey Bunts 556, Lovell Clevinger 555, Nick Heitzmann 553, Karen Clevinger 201-516.
Palmetto Ladies: Jeanne Koehler 206-539, Pat Pastore 204-524, Karen Clevinger 494.
Seniors Outing: Tom Campbell 266-641, Bill Broach 630, Jerry Jedow 580, Donna Neubert 224-569, Jerry Campbell 563, Dino Cwalinski 556, Reiner Thode 552, Augie Smarra 547, Steve Kish 541, Charlie Featherston 537, Rick Lavery 533, Bruce Ostrander 531, Sue Belisle 505, Bettie Bowser 497.
South Beach Classic: Brandon Bell 279-755, David Ridenour 279-742, Tony Tully 739, Jason Holsinger 279-738, Otis Blakeney 278-737, Tradd Jones 737, Mickey Lincoln 279-734, Tim Bradford 718, Tom Shifflett 718, Corey Chestnut 710, Don Parsons 708, Phil Belisle 702, Kelly Daunno 223-652, Michelle Tully 221-623, Amy Harrelson 223-593, Karen Brown 218-585, Dana Tomko 513, Debra Burton 512, Tonya Allen.
Surfside Classic: Steve Shaffer 278-825, Scott Mann 777, James Cunningham 278-761, Jason Holsinger 748, Matt Piasecki 713, Rick Moyer 696, Ricardo Caicedo 691, Mike Albert 274-690, Tony Tully 689, Lloyd Spivey 682, Ken Shealy 671, Chuck Kinney 669, Mickey Lincoln 661, Michelle Tully 228-610, Marilyn Dumas 213-546, Jen Robles 215-533, Tonya Allen 515.
Surfside Youth: Casey Malone 223-564, Ray Lambert 243-564, Chase Cooper 542, Seth Harvey 592, Braden Shealy 441.
GOLF
Aberdeen
3/22 - Two Low Net. 1 St Mike Zierk, Bob Morton, Jerry Perrin Larry Wisniewski 2nd Roger Norman, Howard Kastle, Walt Potucek, Bill Mcalexander 3rd Brantley Mooneyham, Jerry Reece, Charlie Chapin, Bob Morrissey.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
3/23 - Fazio Course - Ace of the Month. Low gross - Johnnie Baxter - 90, low net - Terry Fleming - 67.
Blackmoor Travelers
3/22 - Shaftesbury Glen. A and B skins. A skins winners were: Larry Gordon - #5 -11; Fuzzy Merenick - #6; George Dorosh - #12; Stan Lenz - #13; Jack Bobko - #14. Closest to the pins for the A's were won by Don Sears on #4 at 9' 4 and Larry Gordon on #11 at 18' 1. For the B skins winners were: Dave Neville - #1; Ed Hess - #3 - 15; Joe Shepard - #4; Jim Shepard - #5; Charlie Foster - #8; Frank Morea - #9 - 17. Closest to the pins for the B's were Mike Deszaran on #4 at 17' 4 and Roger Stockdale on #11 at 15' 4.
Calabash Veterans Golf Association
3/20 - Four Man Team Stapleford, Leopards Chase Golf Course. First Place team was Tom Manning, Scott MacBean, Bob Smith, Will Sealock +4.5, Second Place was Rich Michaels, Pete Hummer, Dan O'Connell, Buster Donahue +3, Third Place was Bob Buttaro, Ed Urban, Walter Kolander, Bob Lange -1. Low Gross Paul Nehlsen 77. CTP #2 Paul Nehlsen 15'7", #4 Ed Nocella 7-6, #8 Rich Michaels 6-3, #13 Paul Nehlsen 20-6, #16 Tom Proctor 14'
Chix w/ Stix
3/22 - River Oaks: Shortest and Longest holes 1st place tie Sue Jones and LuAnn Cook, 2nd place tie Francie Podvoyski and Janet Raulin, 3rd place Pat Hart. Most Fairways Sue Jones, Chip-ins Sue Jones Otter 12 and Francie Podvoyski Fox #8 and On the Green Otter 12 LuAnn Cook and Faye Silvia.
3/26 - River Oaks: Throw out 3 consecutive worst holes: Tie for 1st Fay Silvia and Gwen Nelson, 2nd Laura Pierce, 3rd Pat Kopenhaver, 4th Sandy Bachmann. Most Fairways Tie Faye Silvia and Francie Podvoyski, On the Green #8 Faye Silvis, Francie Podvoyski, Pat Thompson, On the Green #12 Faye Silvia, Francie Podvoyski, Sandy Bachmann and Janet Raulin.
3/28 - River Oaks: Crier's Dice 1st Sandy Bachmann, tie 2nd Penny Holdsworth and Gwen Nelson, 4th Sue Jones, tie for 5th Pat Kopenhaver and Rita Smith. Most Fairways Gwen Nelson and Janet Raulin, Chip-in #3 Fox, On the Green Gwen Nelson Fox #8 and Fay silvia Otter 12.
Colonial Charters Ladies
3/23 - Even Holes doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Ginny Taylor 61, Ann Orman 64, Kay Pierson 69 M/C. Flight B: Darlene Nye 63 M/C, Joni Goulette 63, Jolaine Beadle 65. Flight C: Betty Reitzel 60, Gisela Keaton 66, Sandy Roach 67. Low Putts Kay Pierson 28. Chip-ins: Judy Wills #6, Kay Pierson #3, Ruth Rein #11, Joni Goulette #4, Janice McBride #13. Birdies: Judy Wills #9, Kay Pierson #3, Joni Goulette #4, Sharon Bennett #7, Janice McBride #12 & #13.
Crow Creek Ladies
3/21 – Crow Creek. Game: ONES. Scores: Flight 1 Linda Pillion 68; Liz Fox 69; Janet Capuano 70; Terri Crowley 71. Flight 2 Joan Zimmerman 50; Angela Callahan 62; Marsha Krug 63; Sandi Lindell 63. Birdies: Marsha Krug #5; Judy Zaenglein #6, Angela Callahan #11; Terri Crowley #14.
3/27 - Crow Creek. Game; Team score best 3 of 4 nets. Scores Team 1 Terri Crowley, Janet Capuano, Linda Allison, Sue Nordberg 205; Teams 2 & 3 are tied at 207. Team 2 Jeanette Pawlik, Sandie Lindell, Claire Travers & blind. Team 3 Angela Callahan, Bobbi Graves, Joan Zimmerman, Sandi Pilney. Birdies: Bobbi Graves #5; Sandie Lindell #6; Terri Crowley #11 & #18.
Eastport Cruisers
3/22 - 1 Par 5, 2 Par 3’s, 6 Par 4’s double score less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Judy Nicoletti 76, Nets Phyllis Welch/Ginnie Bradley 55. Flight B: Gross Mary Griffin 86, Nets Barb Dagenais 53, Eileen Bowen/Marlene Cleary/Barb Finn 57. Flight C: Gross Marcy Mawby 90, Nets Marilyn Prota 52, Mary Connelly 56. CTP: Adilia Jurgensen #13, Judy Hardin #15. Chip-ins: Phyllis Welch #3, Maggie Kirkby #2, Adilia Jurgensen #12, Joyce Smith #9. Birdies: Marlene Cleary #7, Mary Griffin #14, Maggie Kirkby #2, Marilyn Prota #14, Marcy Mawby #4, Judy Nicoletti #14, Iris Parr #7.
Flounders League
3/23 – Founders Club – Played Handicap 2-3-4, 3 flights, 2 men’s and 1 ladies – “Men’s A” flight 1st place winners with a score of 185, Bob Dougan, George Russell, John McLean, and Frank Barbosky – 2nd place with a score of 186, Tom Murphy, Bob Clarke, Mike Sehrt, and Ralph Aiello – “Men’s B” flight 1st place with a score of 181, Roy Rogers, Ken Dimick, Steve Yura, and Paul Zulin – 2nd place with a score of 188, Gene Coscia, John Hasenstab, Mike Kothe, and Paul Orehovec – “Ladies” 1st place with a score of 187, Marilyn Tague, Lori Uhazie, Caryn McLean, and Gwen King – 2nd place with a score of 191, Bobbie Dougan, Marge Prickett, Karen Caissie, and Ellen Cahill – CTP winners on Hole # 3, Joe Cavicchia, George Bealand, and Marilyn Tague – Hole # 5, Rick Bayless, Dave Jones, and Caryn McLean – Hole # 11, Dave Uhazie and Ron Coakley with a Hole In One – Hole # 16, Dave Uhazie, John Hasenstab, and Myriam Laconte.
Golden Swingers
3/24 - Meadowlands Chili Open - Team Winners (1st) Larry Tierney & Ron George +20.5 (2nd) Brian Kasprzyk & John Davidson + 11 (3rd) Tie Gerry Koy & Bob Butler, Bob Claffey & Jack Frischmann +8 Div. Winners - Hogan Div. (1st) Larry Tierney +19.5 (2nd) Rocco Gangemi +6 (3rd) Bob Claffey +5 Palmer Div. (1st) Brian Kasprzyk +7.5 (2nd) Jack Haught +5 Furyk Div. (1st) Tie Jeff Fahey & Bob Butler +6. CTP- #5, #8, #15 Rocco Gangemi #11 Moe Clapp.
Grand Strand Senior Men’s Golf Association
3/20 - Lockwood Folly Golf Course. 78 golfers finished in seven flights. "A" flight: Charlie Hanlon (82 Gross), Karl Pettersen (72 Net). "B" flight: Tony Giresi (83 Gross), John Bevevino (72 Net). "C" flight: Jim Geary (82 Gross), Andy Pate (68 Net). "D" flight: Tom Williams (86 Gross), Ken Rheault (70 Net). "E" flight: Joe Lux (98 Gross), Steve Anthony (71 Net). "F" flight: Al Larson (92 Gross), Chuck Meyers (69 Net). "G" flight: Steve Monahan (96 Gross), Don Moreland (62 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #2 - Mickey Barnes (17' 2"), #6 - Karl Pettersen (7' 2"), #11 - Karl Pettersen (8' 10"), #16 - Charlie Hanlon (6' 6"). Gold/Red Tees: #2 - Ron Rogowski (9' 9"), #6 - George Russell (6' 2"), #11 - Don Moreland (5' 3"), #16 - Andy Pate (16' 5").
Grand Strand Women
3/22 - Arrowhead the game was 17 holes less full handicap. Winners Waterway/Cypress: Kristin Fries 61,Wanda Davidson 65,Dawn Kendall 67,Peg O'Leary 68. Lakes/Waterway: Diane Brescia 58, Sue Durbin 59,Faith Shaughnessy 61. CTP: Barb Eckroth, Sue Asteris,Cathy Borsuk, Sue Durbin, Kristin Fries, Barb Azzaretti
3/25 - Eagle Nest the game was Even holes less half handicap. Winners: Susan Kenny 28, Lynae Ruttle 30, Wanda Davidson 30, Dianne Atkinson 30, Jane Schwartzman 30. CTP: Robin Chater, Barb Cleghorn, Jane Schwartzman.
Hanna Group
3/25 - Flight A - Low Gross - tom Sullivan 76, Eric Ault 78, Randy Jarrell 79, Ken Murphy 79, Churck Orth 80. Flight B - Low Gross - Frank Emerson 90, Jerry Armstrong 90, Joe Francisco 90, Jim Hanna 91, Carl Ostuni 96. Flight C - Low Gross -Bill Mohr 93, Jeff Musiker 97, Warren Wing 97, Rich Mc Andrews 98 Glenn Olf 99. Low Net Winners - Flight A - Ken Murphy 62, Flight B - Frank Emerson 66, Flight C - Glenn Olf 66.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
3/25 - International. Team quota.1st Place : Charles Jones, Bill Buettner, Greg Youngman, and Harry Koerber (+20) ; 2nd Place : John Briggs, Gregg Watters, Walt Grady, and Joe Burger (+8) ; 3rd Place : Bruce Kulpit, John Manbeck, Don Yager, and Ross Lenhart (+4) ; 4th Place : Ken Graham, Anthony Domning, and Jim Wilson (+3). Low Gross (1st) (tie) : John Briggs and Charles Jones - 78 ; (2nd) : Walt Loos - 79. Most over Quota (1st) (tie) : Walt Loos, Charles Jones, and Jim Miller (+7). CTP : Jim Herndon on # 3........Harold East on # 11.
Hidden Lakes Village Golf
3/28 - Sandpiper Bay - Sand / Piper: Format: Individual Stableford. 1st: Mike Bahnick +9; 2nd Don Wolford, Hank Domyslawski, Rich Gallman +7; 3rd Bill McConnell, Jim Charest, Dave Stralkowski +5: CTP: Sand #6 Bob Rigoli, #8 Bill McConnell: Piper #3 Jim Charest, #8 Bill Gansman.
Indigo Creek
3/24 - Indigo Creek - Low Net - B. Cairns 64 -G. Buntzen 65 - S. Beal 65-.J. Nappo 67 - K. Mcgrath 69 Odd Holes - S. Richard 271/2 - J.Temple 32 - J. Stankos 33 1/2 mc - M. Lanzer 331/2 mc - J.Gribbon 34 CTP. #3 G.Buntzen 11-11, #6 J. Gribbon 11-1, #11 K. Mcgrath 2-6, #15 T. Albright 10-7
Indigo Creek Men
3/21 & 3/23 - 2 day Tournament 2 Man Teams Flighted Day 1 best ball net 100% Handicap. Day 2 scramble. FLT A 1st Bob Hogan, Dave Jackson -12; 2nd Larry Keefe, Bob Kingman -11; 3rd Dave Ayotte, Barry Buffington -11; FLT B 1st Sheldon Richards, Ken Rogers -11; 2nd Bob Collins, Frank Yelinko -10; 3rd Charlie Jeter, Howard Ward -10; Flt C 1st Bill Bellinzoni, Dick Messier -10; 2nd John Anninos, Leon Homan -9; 3rd Joe Gribbon, Dave Moore -9; FLT D 1st Al Lobalbo, Gary Williams -5; 2nd Don Amoroso, Walt Lynch +3.
Inlet Men
3/27 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Don Mims 66. 2.Jerry Bohdanowicz 67. 3.Hug Huggins 68. 4.Roy Smith 68. B Flight. 1.Ron Campus 63. 2.Bob Alexander 65. 3.George Keeler 66. 4.Ralph Ferrara 67. C Flight. 1.Bob Smith 59. 2.Steve Stricker 65. 3.Tom Dewey 66. 4.Les Brunda 67. D Flight. 1.Jack Banfield 61. 2.Skip Archer 63. 3.Larry Heath 63. 4.Dennis Gambuzza 68. Closest to pin # 2. 1.Don Mims 8”. 2.Jerry Bohdanowicz 11’ 8”. Closest to pin # 6. 1.Bill Wrenn5’ 3”. 2.Hug Huggins 6’ 9”.
Inlet Women’s Golf
3/20 - Inlet Women's Golf at Indigo Creek. Net minus Bonus Putts. Flight A: Bev Ives 58, Judy Wood 59; Flight B: Sharon Wells 69, Darlene Viele 59; Flight C: Peggy Robinson 60, Candy Anderson 61, Candy Wendell 65. Birdies: Janine Metcalf #14, Bev Ives #8, Judy Wood #14, #15. Chip-Ins Marge Prickett #10, Karen West #8. Closest to the Hole #6 Janine Metcalf.
Lady Islanders
3/21 - Lady Islanders/Wachesaw East. Ryder Cup Winners: Red Team (12); Fran Flater; Maureen Willis; Sandra Panetta; Pat St. Denis; Darlene Jarin; Judy Thomas; Jane Schwartzman; Nancy Webster; Judy Bachand; Ann Sorentino. Blue Team (3) Carmen Sutcliffe; Sherry Jewell; Carol Koontz; Charlotte Nadeau; Norma Cain; Maureen Rogers; Sue Helbing; June Baxter; Ann Marie Kearns; Pat Davidson.
Legends Men
3/20 - Moorland-Two Low Net: 1st Tony Posillico/Frank Monteforte/Jake Cox/Jeff Heffgott -21; 2nd Jerry Chiolero/Elliot Popper/ Jim Shaffer/Blind Draw -20; 3rd Keith Holden/Dean Gates/Bill Vondervor/Mike Pomara -14. 22 March-Parkland-Flag: 1st Tony Posillico/Frank Monteforte/Jerry Chiolero/Jim Heffgott -15; 2nd Dean Gates/Jake Cox/Keith Holden/Eddie Fuller -9.
Loomis Gang
3/20 - MB National West Course - 1 ball from A/B, 1 ball from C/d, 4 balls par 3's - 1st = Bob Corrigan, Wayne Levi, Dave Ketch, Draw = +15; 2nd = Barry Kuhn, Brian McMahon, Tom Franchine, Ralph Rhode - +19; 3rd = tie - Tom Ramsey, Bob Cirigliano, Hugh Schrowang, Janet Ramsey = +20; Mike Deal, Bob Hagan, Bill Kaine, Draw = +20.
3/22 - Parkland - all the 7's - 1st = Scott Bagg, Delwyn Smith, Dennis Michaud, Bill Loomis = +26; 2nd = Mike Deal, Hank Chambliss, Ted Volante, Dan Menich = +31; 3rd = JD Lee, Jesse Carey, John Eroszonak, Ralph Rhode = +32.
3/24 - Indian Wells - 1 ball from A/B, 1 ball from C/D, 4 balls par 3's - 1st - tie - Mike Dunleavy, Pat Dunleavy, Hank Chambliss, Pat Davis - +22; George Myers, Lee Bennett, Tom Franchine, Ron Gierisch - +22; 3rd = tie - Barry Kuhn , Dick Oneil, Yak Yak, Bill Loomis - +24; Cliff Marcum , Bob Corrigan, Jim Foy, Bill Kaine = +24; Ross Everett, Delwyn Smith, Ted Volante, Bob McNeil - +24.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies Golf League
3/27 - Meadowlands. Game: Modified Stableford. Flight 1: Bev Ibbott +8; Eileen Reddy +5; Maureen Grant +3. Flight 2 Coralea Lander +8; Karen Hertling & Ginnie Bradley +7. Flight 3 Sue Gratto +18; Barb Finn +16; Ann Fiore +12. Birdies: Karen Hertling #4; Donna Moetsch #5; Bev Ibbott #11; Sue Gratto #11. Chip-ins: Peggy Acree #4; Karen Hertling #14.
Meadowlands Men’s League
3/21 - Meadowlands, Modified Stableford: Front Nine: First: Bill Tencza, Daryl Steen, Chip Hopkins , Curtis Brenk (- 1/2) Back Nine: First: David Coates, Joe Fioravanti, Rick Rickert (+8 1/2) Overall: First: David Coates, Joe Fioravanti, Rick Rickert (+6 1/2) Second: Bill Tencza, Daryl Steen Chip Hopkins, Curtis Brenk (+6) Third: Bill Favro, Dick Carter, Dave Deaken (E); Flights: A Flight:Chris Gratto (+4 1/2) B flight: Ed Hobgood (+4 1/2) C Flight: Joe Fioravanti ((+2 1/2) D Flight:Curtis Brenk (+8).
Murrells Inlet Elks
3/24 - Blackmoor GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Don Melling 64,Ron Comperchio 66, Fraser O’Neil 67, Rich Barnhorst 67, Lonny Bryant 67. B FLIGHT; Randy Engel 58, Fred Scott 62, John Elder 63, Lance Glass 65,Jack Feehan 66, Ed Grob 66, Rick Lavery 66, John Pauling 66, Rick Butker 66. C FLIGHT; Paul Brown 64,Dick Chamblin 65, Don Ott 66, Stan Data 66, Dan Menich 67. D FLIGHT; Joe Robinson 61, John Oldham 61, Bruce Ridgely 64, Mike Smith 65, Tom Luff 66. Low Gross; Fraser O’Neil 79. Low Net; Randy Engel 58. CTP; # 2 Lee Steinberg 10’ 9” # 4 Don Melling 9’ 5”. # 6 Dan Menich 7’ 8”. # 15 Larry Heath 7’ 6”, # 17 Nick Cappola 6’ 1”.
Myrtle Beach National Ladies 18 Hole League
3/22 - West Course Game: Revert one hole to par each side. Low Gross, Heidi Cherry 83, 1st Low Net, Marie Richter 65 (tie on cards) 2nd Low Net 65 Anne Blatz, Low Putts, Liz Cummings 36, Closest to the pin #4 Marie Richter, Birdies, Pat Gurley #12, Liz Cummings #8.
Ocean Ridge Ladies Golf Association
3/20 - Panther’s Run. Mutt & Jeff, Each team counts 2 low nets from 10 designated holes (5 longest holes and 5 shortest holes). Winning Team Sharon Benson, Maureen Craik, Ginny Ward, and Laura Wheaton.
3/22 - Panther’s Run. Charity Scramble for Shallotte Assisted Living, Christmas in July Event. Teams of four played a scramble to raise money for Shallotte Assisted Living, Christmas in July event when our ladies league purchases Christmas Presents for the residents. $782 raised through entrance fees, mulligans, and a 50/50 raffle. First place team, Diane Wright, Kathy Giancarlo, Sharon Simon, and Pam Hartmanwith 56.7; Second place team July Harlow, Pat Brooks, Kathy Wicke, and Judy Keegan with 57.4; Third place team Rosemarie Savoia, Linda Johnston, Debbie Lebkicher, and Jan Schneider with 60.2.
Ocean Ridge Men
3/20 - Two Man Stableford vs The Field 21 Players 1.(69) Bob Larkin, John Wehner 2. (63) George Brooks, Bill Bonnington 3. (61) (BD) George Brooks, Mike Savoia 4. (55) John Sebra, Andy Carden 5. (55) Matt Sanchez, Rich O'Connor.
3/22 - Hello Spring. Count 1 Net on Par 3s, 2 Nets on Par 4s, 1 Gross and 1 Net on Par 5s. 50 Players. 1. (-25) Ron Kishbaugh, John Harlow, Craig Pennington, Joe Wilson 2. Carl Schuster, Bill Bonnington, John Tunnacliffe, Tom Burke 3. David Ciliberto, Pete Williams, Ray Beadnell, Ted Pounds.
Okun Tour
3/26 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points. Scores: Vince Ditchkus, +9; Paul Fallon, +5; Steve Franzi, +3; Bob Okun, +2; Rocco Fedele, +1; John Lindley, Even; Dan Hannon, -1; Mike Milne, John Morris, -2; Bruce Fritz, Patrick Hawkins, Michael Whipp, -3; Chad Barnes, Herb Bleck, -4; Carl Meyer, Marion Pacic, -5; Rolly Hall, -6; Mario Severino, -7. Closest to the pin: Dino Pappas #3, Herb Bleck #7, Vince Ditchkus #11, #14 and #16.
Piperettes
3/21 - Sandpiper Bay Golf and Country Club. Play all 18 holes; only count the par 3's and par 5's; subtract 1/2 handicap. Scores: 1. Ann Pollock 31; 2. Jacquie Bridge 32; 3. Betty Swain 33; 4. Marilyn Oliver 33.5; 5. Betty Casagranda 34; 6. Michaela Richardson 34.5; 7. Diane Rauch 36.5. Chip-Ins: Betty Casagranda Bay #4; Ella Mae Brooks Sand #1; Birdies: Barbara DeMore Sand #2; Jacquie Bridge Sand #8.
Players Golf Association
3/16 - Meadowlands- Indivial stapleford. Bill Kasper +5.5, Gary Cohen +3, Dick Clark +2,5,Joe Capaldo +2.CTP #8 Carl Blanchard 8ft 2 inches, #11 Dick Clark 9' 4:, #15 Gary Cohen 6'3".
3/23 - Pearl -Team stapleford. Gary Cohen, Bob Butkevicius, Bob Butler, Bill Kasper +3.5, Ray O'Donnell, Joe Fioravanti, Andy Pate, Joe Capaldo +3, CTP #2 Jack Haught,10"1", #4 Dale Easter 12' 4", #12 Dave Miller 4"6", #17 Bob Butkevici;us 3"2" Most points Bob Butkevicius +3.5, Dave Coates & Jack Haught +3.0.
Renegades of Carolina Shores
3/23 - Carolina Shores a game of CrossOver with 10 players (Best score plus 1/2 handicap). Winners were: Kathy Harniman 25; Debbie O’Dell 26 and Linda Mullins 26 (MOC). Chip-ins Linda Mullins on 18. Low Putts: Debbie O’Dell and Linda Mullins with 32.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
3/27 - Burning Ridge - Low Gross/Low Net. Scores: Gross 1.Carol Konrad; 2.Pat Paxson; Net 1.Robyn McCauley & Diane Powell 3.Trudy Biden.Low Putts: Lin Buxton 28;Pauline Thomas 30. Chip-Ins:Lin Buxton #1;Jane Caterina #4;Pauline Thomas #5; Birdies: Carol Konrad #8.
River Hills Men’s Golf Association
3-20 - Stableford 1- Bernie Hasting +10, 2-Tie Jim Olin, Ed Peebles +4, 3- Dave Livingstone +3 Closest to the Pin: #3 Dave Livingstone #15 Bernie Hasting.
3-22 - Team Play: 1- Ray Canapini, Bob Lind, George Rickard, Regis Stanley Closest to the pin #6 Steve Ellis #15 Bob Hiltzheimer.
Sea Trail Men’s Golf Association
3/21 - Sea Trail Resort Byrd course, St. Patrick’s Day Tournament, two best nets. Brian Blaine/ John Riesser/Pam Ilg/Marti Kennedy, -30; Jerry Stoll/Bob Thwaites/Paula Jones/Pat Lupi, -26; John Rastocky/Dick Saunders/Cheri Lambert/Blind Draw, -26; Dennis deLagarde/Don McDevitt/Dennis Morris/Cheryl Campbell, -24; Jeff Chamberlin/John Olson/Guy Mulford/Muriel Saunders, -24; Betty Priscu/Pat Gooding/Brian Managan/Tom Layden, -23; Jack Lambert/Scott Bernreuther/Coralea Lander/Jerry Tanner, -23.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
3/22 - River Oaks (Fox/Otter). Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Jim Cooksey, 69; 2&3. Johnny Whitlock and Sam Weiss, 70; 4. Warren Bassett, 72; 5. Darryl Morris, 73. Flight B: 1. Bob Alexander, 64; 2. Nick Rollins, 65; 3&4. Ron Comperchio, 67 and Barry Chanonich, 67; 5. Ken Youmans and Charlie Curto, 68. Flight C: 1. Rick Howitt, 64; 2&3. Gary Wycker and Seymour Levy, 67; 4&5. Jim Beecher and Doug Moreland, 70. Flight D: 1. Oscar Zolbe, 66; 2. Ron Crooks, 67; 3. Al Undly, 69; 4. Leo Rockwood, 72; 5. Barry McDonald, 74. CTP: Bob Johnson, Fox #3, 10’6”; Barry Chanonich, Fox #8, 2’6”; Johnny Whitlock, Otter #12, 4’3”; Dave Kuhar, Otter #16, 15’.
Surf Club Eagles
3/21 - 3 bb of 4 net 1st, Tech Goodall, Tax Man Slapnik, Statue Liberty, Critter Crittenden, 2nd, London Bridges, Elrod Kendricks, Soupy Hawes, Statue Liberty, 3rd, Third Degree Burns, Rod n Riehl, Mary Harelson, Root Baroody 1st, Peanut Reese, Hurt Payne, Cigar Sander, Imposter Clark, 1st, Bull jack, Lawyer Bard, Ward Montgomery , Statesman Lawson, 3rd, London Bridges, Elrod Kendricks, Happy Hawes, Statue Liberty Low Gross: Jim Hultquist 77, Bob Jack 78.
3/23 - 1 Gross 1 net of 3 1st, Hack Pruitt, Bobby Jones, Sherrif Stone, 2nd, Slammer Doino, Crumb Bun, Tax Man Slapnik 1st, Bull Jack, Aiken Carolina, President Adams, 2nd, Jeryl Johnson, Statue Liberty, Coach Simmons Low Gross: Bob Jack 78, Bill Harelson 79, Steve Frost 79, Jeryl Johnson 79.
3/24 - 2 bb of 4 net: 1st, Slammer Doino, Pittsburg Haggerty, Doc Goliber, Hack Pruitt, 2nd, Soupy Hawes, Rain Spainhour, Rod n Riehl, Texas Schiller 1st, Mary Harelson, Mets Gannon, Cigar Sander, Duke Hodrick, 2nd, Chef Handy, Frosty Frost, Jim Hultquist, Slim Coleman Low Gross: Bill Harelson 72, Hap Pruitt 78, Ray Handy 78, Bob Tamplin 79, Steve Frost 78.
Surf Club Men
3/24 - Low net 62, Larry Reed, 63 Larry Oliphant, Team low net, 51 Bob Jones,Lou Pimpare, Larry Oliphant, Jan Gunter. C. T. P. # 6 Bill Serues, # 13 Dave Hughes, Skins Bill Keenum, Lou Pimpare, Jon Crittenden, Larry Oliphant, Dave Hughes,Bob Jones two, Jan Gunter two,Larrt Reed two.
Timberlake Men
3/27 - Oyster Bay. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Dave Strohl +9, 2. Dave Hall +3, 3. Bill Dietzel +2, T4. Dick Viele and Frank Maag +1. B Flight: 1. Joe Bartomeo +11, 2. Dan Menich +10, 3. Sam Lozier +8, T4. Charles Evans and Larry Young +7. CTP #4 Joe Bartomeo, #6 Steve Little, #8 Jay Hoffman, #15 Curt Lancaster, #17 Fred Rauh.
Tradition Gold Tees
3/22 - Texas Scramble with three drives maximum, Play own ball on Par 3’s, Individual Closest to the Pin on Par 3’s Winners Front Side: 1st. Place-Dan Goodell/Bill Renault/Gary Clifford/Terry Tuttle(-8MC); 2nd. Place- Tony DeFlumeri/Jerry Mithen/Ron Eaglin/Roy MacSorley (-8). Winners Back Side: 1st. Place-John McLaughlin/Tonm Swanson/Bob Fulton/Mr. Declet (-9); 2nd. Place- Henry Woltman/George baker/Mr. DiGaudio/Vince Franco (-7).
Tradition Ladies Golf Association
3/23 - individual stableford event. This game was very close. The winners on match of cards were; 1st Pat Kemper (24) 2nd Janet Ransom (24), 3rd Penny Pikarrt (24), 4th Maureen Lempert(24). Chip ins were made by Dot Franco hole # 4 and Janet Ransom hole #6. Nancy Higgins made a birdie on hole # 6 and Debbie Massie had two birdies one on hole #1 and another #2.
True Lies
3/25 - at Sea Trail/Byrd: Format; 1,2,3 nets; 1st, John Gutt, Ed Bier, Rick Joy and Dennis Sullivan, 125. 2nd, Jeff Parry, Bill Meadows, Rich Scheiber and Colin Cuddy. 128. 3rd, Mike Orlo, Bob Rigoli, Larry Pagano and Ron Gagner, 135. Closest to pin: Ed Bier (2), John Gutt and Rich Scheiber.
Tradition Men
3/27 - Annual two round “Masters Tournament” The tournament is flighted and the format is Individual Stableford points with one point for net bogie, two for net par, three for net birdie and four for net eagle. “A Flight” Dave Philips (43), Craig Monaghan (42), Bill Mitchell (41), Allan MacDonald and Harry Stewart (40), Tom Swanson and Dick Pacella (39). “B Flight” Rudy Schwarz (40), Jerry Mithen, Bill Jacobs, Frank Hawkins and Jim Lewis (37), Bill Renault and Don McDowell (36), Marion Culpepper (34). Al Britsch and Gary Clifford (33), Dick Culver (32). CTP Hole # 2 Bob Caufield, # 5 Eric Muller, # 12 Mac Donald, # 15 Vinnie Esposito.
Whispering Pines Men’s Golf
3/22 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Fred Rauh +8, 2. Mike Stalvey +7, 3. Jake Grimm +7, 4. Joe Rogers +5. B Flight: 1. Mike Basmagy +10, 2. Phil Russ +6, 3. Neil Christian +6, 4. Wally Wallace +4. C Flight: 1. Norm Fernie +5, 2. Bob Bell +4, 3. Tom Corneau -1, 4. Larry Young -3. CTP #2 Frank Maag, #6 Mike Basmagy, #11 Gary Crowder, #17 Joe Rogers.
Highlights
Bowling
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
800 SERIES
Steve Shaffer: Shaffer bowled games of 278, 277 and 270 for an 825 series in the Surfside Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Shane Allsbrook: Allsbrook bowled an 817 series which included an 11-strikes-in-a-row 290 game in the Grand Strand Doubles League at Little River Lanes.
300 GAMES
Matt Piasecki: Piasecki bowled a perfect game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
290 to 299 GAMES
Doug Linn: Linn bowled 11 strikes in a row for a 290 game in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
LADIES 700 SERIES
Karen Brown: Brown bowled two 700 series this week at Surfside Bowling Center. Brown had games of 279, 229 and 194 for a 702 series in the Heritage League and games of 278, 214 and 212 for a 704 series in the Fun Bunch League.
Little River Lanes
From the scoresheets: In the Little River Classic League, Mark Vymislicky bowled a 289 game, Ray Ghantt a 289 game and Jeff Evans a 280 game.
Surfside Bowling Center
From the scoresheets: Steve Shaffer was 180 pins over his 215 average when he bowled an 825 series in the Surfside Classic League…Paul Willard bowled a 288 game in the South Beach Classic League.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
300 GAME
Thomas Willis
259 TRIPLICATE
Arthur Dionisio 777
280 GAMES
Greg Dix 289
11 STRIKE GAME
Romel Batistil 279
10 Strike Games
Ryan Gasque 278, Sam Manausa (youth) 278, Joe Gentile 278, George Whitcomb 277, Billy Hatoway 275
From the scoresheets: Bowling in the Wednesday Fun League, Tyler Brooks was 165 pins over his average with a 732 series. In the same league, Dennis Campbell was 126 pins over his average with a 660 series. In the Brighton Construction League, Tim Youngquist was 150 pins over average with a 708 series and Billy Hatoway was 136 pins over with a 763 series. Harrison Weitzel, bowling in the Collegiate Bowlers League, was 134 pins over average with a 482 series. In the Youth Leagues, Vincent Dozier was 130 pins over average with 502, Mason Hursey was 120 pins above average with a 399 series and Anthony Gray was 118 pins over with his 601 series.
Golf
Hole in one
Hap Taylor: Taylor scored a hole in one on March 25 on the 135-yard sixth hole at Heritage Club using a pitching wedge.
Garry Klinck: Klinck scored a hole in one on March 22 on the 15th hole at The Valley at Eastport using an 8-iron.
Harold East: East scored a hole in one on March 25 on the 135-yard, par-3 11th hole at International Club using a 7-iron.
Eagle
Mike Hassett: Hassett scored an eagle on March 20 on the 340-yard, par-4 12th hole at Surf Club using a Tieleist driver and Mizzuno 9-iron.
Calendar
Golf
April 8: Brierwood Masters Combo, Brierwood Golf Club in Shallotte, N.C., 9 a.m. shotgun start, two-person team format. Score is the best total net team score plus the Sunday score of two golfers in the Masters drawn randomly. Entry fee of $32 for course members and $34 for others includes a pasta lunch buffet and prizes. Entry deadline is 10 a.m. April 6. Call the clubhouse at 910-754-4660 or email joey@brierwoodgc.com.
April 29: North Strand Housing Shelter fourth annual tournament, Crown Park Golf Club, four-person captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $75 includes breakfast, lunch, prizes, a $20 PGA Tour Superstore gift certificate, door prizes, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. The tournament benefits the homeless of Horry County. Contact Jo Harvey at 571-643-9533.
May 10: Veterans Committee 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. Byrd Course at Sea Trail. Captain’s choice format. 7 a.m. registration with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $100 per golfer includes golf and cart, lunch and gifts. Lunch with a cash bar at 2 p.m.
May 13: Annual Beachcomber Shootout, River Oaks Golf Plantation, Registration begins at 7 a.m. and play begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team and includes greens fee, cart, additional round of golf, refreshments and food. Prizes for winning teams, longest drive and closest to the pin will be rewarded as well as door prizes. Contact Greg Bullock (843-446-5811), Rusty Watson (843-685-5540 , Cameron Batten (843-449.5491) or Greg Barsnica (910.813.5641 or for further information.
May 13: Forestbrook Baptist Church is hosting the 2nd Annual Joel Reeves Memorial Golf Tournament at Arrowhead Country Club. Captain’s choice tournament’s cost of $42 per person includes greens fee, cart, food and prizes. Check-in is from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee off at 12:30 p.m. Anyone who makes a hole in one will win a 2017 Buick Cascada from Hyatt Buick GMC. Entry fee must be paid in advance via mail to Bruce Melton, 5340 Grosseto Way, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29579. For more information, contact Melton at 614-314-4860 or meltonbruce22@gmail.com.
May. 20: Myrtle Beach Cares second annual Folds of Honor Tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, 9 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. On Armed Forces Day, entry fee of $70 per player in March and $80 per player in April includes food and prizes. Hole-in-one prizes include trip for two to the Masters Tournament and $8,513 in cash. Entry deadline is May 15. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of military service members killed or disabled while serving. Contact Gil Dudrow at 843-333-3445 or 1gillyd@msn.com.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
Tennis
May 5-7: Registration for the Field Insurance Spring Classic Tennis Tournament. Tournament includes T-shirts, food, beer and more. Register at http://tinyurl.com/kokl9ls, using tournament ID (700046417). Registration closes April 30.
