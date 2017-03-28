Sports

March 28, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

BOXING

9 p.m.

FS1 — Premier Champions, Leduan Barthelemy vs. Reynaldo Blanco, junior lightweights; Marcos Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis, junior middleweights, at Nice, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament, first semifinal, Georgia Tech vs. CS Bakersfield, at New York

9 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament, second semifinal, TCU vs. UCF, at New York

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring training, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, at Mesa, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

SPSO — Milwaukee at Charlotte

8 p.m.

NBA — Golden State at Houston

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Washington at L.A. Lakers

SOCCER

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Men, International friendly, Russia vs. Belgium, at Sochi, Russia

2:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Men, International friendly, France vs. Spain, at Saint-Denis, France

