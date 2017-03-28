See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

BOXING
9 p.m.
FS1 — Premier Champions, Leduan Barthelemy vs. Reynaldo Blanco, junior lightweights; Marcos Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis, junior middleweights, at Nice, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament, first semifinal, Georgia Tech vs. CS Bakersfield, at New York
9 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament, second semifinal, TCU vs. UCF, at New York
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring training, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, at Mesa, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
SPSO — Milwaukee at Charlotte
8 p.m.
NBA — Golden State at Houston
10:30 p.m.
NBA — Washington at L.A. Lakers
SOCCER
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Men, International friendly, Russia vs. Belgium, at Sochi, Russia
2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Men, International friendly, France vs. Spain, at Saint-Denis, France
