This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

BOWLING
LITTLE RIVER LANES
Brunswick Plantation Early: Bruce Kertcher 234-608, Vic Sauvageot 583, Bud Naylor 559, Phil Lenkevich 548, Jim Smyka 543, Wayne Bollinger 533, Wayne Lewis 533, Suzanne Smith 211-509, Darlene Koehler 508.
Brunswick Plantation Late: Darrell Ritchie 234-593, Rich Edwards 546, Joe Longo 529.
Carolina Shores: Don Kulas 231-577, Jim Sweeney 546, Al Jackson 541, Diane Candage 529, Hank Sikorski 528, Jim Ratcliff 526.
Coffee & Donut: Regina Schliewe 546, Michael Logue 532, Marlene Ackley 514.
Grand Strand Doubles: Shane Allsbrook 607, Carmen DiLisio 562, Mike Allsbrook 539, Patrick Hoderlein 531, Barbara Wisniewski 522, Pat Piepoli 519, Barbara Ketcham 501.
Little River Classic: Clay Huffstetler 300-782, Jeff Evans 778, Augie Schuyler 757, Mike Benson 729, Nate Roberts 726, Daniel Turner 721, George Clark 300-708, Alex Shand 702, Kelly Daunno 576, Alissa Gibson 531, Nancy Hayes 524, Julie Willard 213-508, Megan Reed 505.
Mamas Nite Out: Lynda Callahan 530, Faith Keenan 509, Cil Boliver 200-505, Cathy Pascal 504.
Monday Nite Madness: Scott Jenkins 256-734, Frank Zimmerman 691, Corbin Esterak 651, Gordon Gallahan 647, Ralph Smith 630, Tony Voyer 630, Mark Maesano 625, Joyce Freeman 231-561, Robin Dowd 523, Barbara Wisniewski 513, Donna Bair 504.
Sandpiper Bay: Mike Spinelli 594, Tom Headman 540, Don Baker 536, Bobby Bryce 235-535, Vince Niland 532, Elaine Lewis 492.
State of Confusion: Carter Reid 280-691, Frank Utter 673, Keith Jones 279-650, Brad Alexander 642, Ray Lako 605, Glen Gray 601, Lois Vincent 224-593, Jennifer Utter 551, Cindy Lynch 227-540, Jeanette Sabiston 534, Lynda Callahan 531, Ginny Duncan 528.
Survivors: Nick Lopano 255-649, Paul Macchia 570, David Davis 565, Ron Virgilio 238-557, Salvatore Teta 548, Marcel Huguenin 543, Ed Hullings 542, Steve Madanski 530, Patricia Virgilio 513, Barbara Wisniewski 501, TJ Bagley 208-499.
Wholly Bowlers: George Tsiros 689, Jack Vilaca 248-673, Mike Norman 246-661, Joe LaBash 246-650, Eddie Allnutt 625, Ed Rogers 609, Joe Anderson 596, Danny Clodfelter 596, Pat McStravick 544, Myrtle Shupe 503, Rhonda Rogers 501.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 27) John Coons 737, Tom Schwind 280-724, Dave Ferdetta 692, Greg Dix 679, Sean Harrelson 671, Billy Hatoway 667, Mike Snider 665, Chris Richards 664, Josh Wright 663, Stephanie Feagin 661, Patrick Christenson 656, Phil Belisle 655, Bob Tingman 652, David Ridenour 651, Timmy Cox 630, Karen Brown 626, Chuck Dickert 623, Megan Reed 571, Mason Barnes 560, Regina Glazer 537
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 27) Pete Cook 687, Al Barnett 687, Ron Kemp 667, James Thomas 650, Tony Maturi 643, Reggie Cox 634, Juanita Eagles 610, Oscar Livingstone 608, Dennis Moore 597, Al Wellman 581, Fred Boros 563, Karen Mitchell 539, Charlene Balding 528, Mary Radebach 523, Ted Ackley 520, Helen Tillman 517, Laura Gray 500, Adrienne Noonan 463, Glinda Walker 448
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 29) Jammie Dalton 289-739, Sal Marsicano Jr. 728, Barry Barthelman 708, Vic Seagle 679, Thomas Willis 678, Steve Sassi 666, Dave Hamner 665, Dave Ferdetta 663, Teresa Holmes 661, Eva Diekmann 654, Billy Hatoway 652, Lou Tourloukis 649, Ron Pascocello 648, Daniel Lewallen 647, Nicky Ray 638, David Hawes 638, Don Pascocello 633, Butch Fetzer 574, Lois Quade 552, Beth Bailey 548
COLLEGIATE BOWLERS (Week 8) Justin Essary 561, Les Haga 544, Ashley Wilson 540, Justin Brown 462, Fadi Baroody 451, Harrison Weitzel 442, Courtney Brown 418
WINTER COFFEE BREAK (Week 24) Fred Boros 567, Ted Ackley 531
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 26) Jamie Holliday 717, Jerry Walker 681, Adam Monks 275-668, Harold Haycraft 637, Chuck Dickert 600, Glenn Leigh 594, James Thomas 591, Steven Richardson 589, Bill Funk Jr. 587, Rob Willoughby 582, Jeanne Kohler 576, Mac Rawls 555, Ricky Norris 532, Ed Oxley 524, Butch Minnick 507, Roger Thomas 493, Laura Conway 454, Tin Hyman 441, Marg Karas 412
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 25) Ben Shaw 647, Chad Gill 647, Joe Gentile 631, Tim Tomsen 629, Brett Taylor 611, Brian Gaffney 608, Matthew Marks 604, Brian Stout Jr. 548
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 25) Rod Taquino 589, Bob Elswick 560, Bob Bastian 559, Ted Ackley 540, Horace Jones 516, Ed McCorkindale 516, Ken Stiegler 504, Dan Hayes 499, Dave Smyth 462, Lois Totura 449, Millie Van Slaars 432, Joyce Hayes 426
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 27) Al Barnett 640, Michael Murray 611, Dennis Moore 589, Tony Maturi 574, Jerry Arnold 574, Oscar Livingstone 565, Mike Corrow 565, Katie Brooks 561, John Billey 560, M J Jones 558, Silas Eisenback 557, Lloyd Burtaine 532, Priscilla Shelton 521, Laverne Jackson 500, Ray Bader 489, Tom Propps 488, Janet MacKenzie 471, Doc Frost 460
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 24) Ryan Gasque 280-700, Darby Jones 664, Jimmy Hyatt 612, Rick Heldreth 607, Alan Nagy 596, Bob Taylor 596, Jessica Reidell 588, Al Ferrara 566, Jeremy Mendenhall 564, Adam Belyski 531
ARROWHEAD (Week 10) Fred Staley 540, Irene Morris 437, Ted Straub 407, Paul Weiss 406
TIGER TIMEOUT (Week 6) Jerry Rogers 541, Bill Porto 419, Megan Dials 408
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 25) John Hunter 644, April Holliday 602, Rod Taquino 601, Pat Forbes 569, Phil Ammons 544, Ryan Copeland 524, Karen Mitchell 522, Yvonne Cooper 503, Lenny Budd 499, Lysa Detroy 477, Jason Stack 475, Debbie Vitale 453, Dawn Stuart 428
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 10) Gerry White 594, Chase Smith 580, Dave White 547, Larry Simmons 519, Andrew Wallace 515, Ron Mishoe 513, Crista Folk 434, Kristy Freitas 407
YOUTH ALL STARS (Week 15) Sam Manausa 622, Chase Thomley 593, Joseph Cooke 557, Kolby Johnson 539, Wyatt McDaniel 521, Lyndsay Ennis 520, Jalen Garigen 515
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 8) Sam Manausa 267-696, Ryan Lopano 632, Clayton Hucks 622, Chase Thomley 593, Joseph Cooke 567, Jalen Garigen 561, Lyndsay Ennis 554, Brianna Holmes 465, Sean Rooney 446, T J Goodermote 444, Amber Ferrara 440
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 8) Emmalee Holmes 133-314, Madison Walsh 133-298, Raymond Walsh 273, Subee Vongsavanh 200, Max Vongsavanh 199, Aubrey Mauldin 183
BUMPERS (Week 8) Arthur Dionisio 170, Henry Dionisio 96-162
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 13) Rocci Centolanza 649, Louie Tourloukis 605, Darby Jones 589, Byron Gause 555, Jeri Brophy 506, Dee Snow 487, Lauri Suprano 461, Sharon Murray 449, Georgene Fontana 432
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: Brandon Deem 722, Marcus Collins 264-695, Suede Hightower 659, Dave Martin 644, Matthew Wright 643, Donna Neubert 213- 582, Julia Avant 227-574, Darby Jones 213-544, Denise Adams 531, Tina Myers 530, Marilyn Dumas 527, Billie Jo Reidell 221-520, Tamson Casselman 520, Tracie Collins 226-519.
Caropine Couples: Thomas Johnson 230-628, Jeff Lohmeyer 622, Lovell Clevinger 598, George Moran 578, Jim Hart 577, Bruce Ostrander 574, Tony Maturi 569, Phil Schadt 557, Tom Flinchbaugh 549, Rich Battel 541, Jerry Arnold 534, James Thomas 534, Wayne Adamson 532, Karen Mitchell 507, Laverne Jackson 505, Onetha Arnold 500.
Cimerron Rollers: Phil Belisle 289-718, Lloyd Spivey 684, Dylan Knapp 279-678, Tom Schwind 279-676, Otis Blakeney 665, Tim Bradford 656, Donnie Greathouse 647, Jim Gregory 640, Richard Ray 629, Bobby Hamlet 627, John Lawler 625, Ginny Duncan 556, Donna Neubert 552, Lori Rieder 521, Rusty Earley 519.
Fun Bunch: Phil Belisle 265-721, Jay Hillman 704, Otis Blakeney 689, Tom Schwind 672, Brandon Deem 667, Michael Rourke 663, Robert Ricketts 637, Phil Martin 625, Cameron Carroll 623, Eric Collins 617, Brue Ostrander 616, Patrick Martin 606, Jon Bender 604, Joshua Huneault 604, Karen Brown 244-565, Mary Ellen Scalice 538, Pat Pastore 527, Yvonne Yngstrom 517, Vern Bender 513.
Heritage: Karen Brown 243-702, Rich Porcoro 265-674, Chuck Lucas 662, Aaron Thompson 653, Brandon Deem 652, Steve Skidmore 616, Lynn Youmell 246-613, Randy Stephenson 603, Russ Speziale 599, Larry Richards 594, Barry Gray 593, Terry Markley 589, Tom Ferrara 584, Donna Neubert 581, Chris Richards 577, Cecelia Stortzum 235-558, Lisa Graves 538, Sara Walsh 523, Betty Brown 519, Eileen DelSolia 511, Mary Radebach 510.
Jensens: Ed Skarzynski 244-686, Lynn Barkley 586, John Steppling 567, Bob George 553, Jabo Harda 546, Ernie Morrison 539, Don Myers 532.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: Dave Asbaty 279-712, Kenny Ryan 255-698, James Keeler 649, Russ Cirillo 635, Ray Cassidy 602, David Ridenour 595, Corky Ross 557, David Ulyicsni 554, Jerry Campbell 543, Rick Rivera 541, Eric Peralta 540, Liza Iannuzzi 482.
Oceanside Village: Jeff Lohmeyer 233-658, Lovell Clevinger 621, Brandon Deem 235-620, Phil Martin 605, Marcus White 597, Leroy Ernst 561, Rich Kalama 553, Anthony Colelli 550, Danny Wales 547, Rich Battel 545, Helen Kalama 505.
Palmetto Ladies: Melissa Clark 194-509, Jeanne Koehler 505, Mary Ann Sircable 481.
Seniors Outing: Chuck Lucas 246-676, Tom Campbell 245-618, Charlie Featherston 601, Tom Brady 570, Bruce Ostrander 564, Jeff Lohmeyer 562, Dave Ferrera 539, Jim Guadagnino 538, Jerry Jedow 529, Donna Neubert 193-511.
South Beach Classic: Richard Ray 747, Steve Reed 280-729, Tim Bradford 287-715, Phil Moyer 708, Andrew Diley 707, Mickey Lincoln 701, Bob Peterson 698, Jeff Evans 697, Michelle Tully 267-694, Kenny Ryan 688, Eric Winters 681, Sal Marsicano Jr 681, Amy Harrelson 248-628, Karen Brown 225-610, Debbie Johnson 225-570, Kelly Daunno 521, Tonya Allen 514.
Surfside Classic: Rob Strickland 275-752, Mickey Lincoln 750, Derick Herrington 275-732, Chris Collins 277-731, Sal Marsicano Jr 722, Dennis Riebesell 707, Andrew Diley 704, David Scalice 697, Brandon Bell 685, Tony Tully 681, Quan Brown 678, Steve Mills 675, Michelle Tully 235-674, Jen Robles 208-551, Marilyn Dumas 543.
GOLF
Chix 2/ Stix
3/19 - River Oaks, Best 9 Par 4's: 1st place Laura Pierce, 2nd Place Andi Hodges, 3-way tie for 3rd place Sandi Bachmann, Janet Raulin, Francie Podvoyski, Most Fairways Andi Hodges, Chip-ins Janet Raulin Hole 12, Sue Jones Hole 7, and Laura Pierce Hole 1. On the Green Fox #8 Pat Hart and Sue Jones. On the Green Otter 12 Sandy Bachmann, Andi Hodges and Tommie Thompson.
Farmstead/Meadowlands Ladies Golf League
3/20 - Farmstead. Game: 3 worst holes back to par minus handicap. Scores: Flight 1 Eileen Reddy 64; Jane Glemming and Marcia Faris 66. Flight 2 Karen Hertling 56; Chris Faust 60; Sue Gratto 61. Flight 3 Barb Finn 59; Roberta Mackay 60; Ann Fiore and Claire Travers 62. Birdies Jane Glemming #3; Chip-ins Sue Gratto #1; Linda Bye #16.
Golden Swingers
3/17 - Oyster Bay Team Winners - (1st)- Jack Frischmann & Moe Clapp +2 Hogan Div. - (1st) - Bob Claffey + 1/2 (2nd) Tie - John Cameron & Steve Spritzer -4 Palmer Div.- (1st) - Bob Butler + 1 1/2 (2nd) Tie- Moe Clapp, Ron George & Jack Frischmann + 1. CTP- #4 Gary Cohen #6 Bob Claffey #8 Jack Frischmann #15 Moe Clapp #17 Hank Hallas.
Grand Strand Senior Men
3/13 - Sea Trail (Byrd) Golf Course. 51 golfers finished in three flights. “A” flight: Dennis Downes (78 Gross), Jerry Pruski (68 Net). “B” flight: Bill Jones (81 Gross), Steve Anthony (68 Net). “C” flight: Don Holmstrom (86 Gross), Don Moreland (62 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #2 - Todd Powless (17’ 8”), #7 - Bill Calvert (16’ 3”), #12 - Rick Thren (8’ 9”), #16 - Larry Eckert (17’ 8”). Gold/Red Tees: #2 - Ron Whittington (27’ 11”), #7 - Gary Crumling (3’ 6”), #12 - Fred Welch (8’ 9”), #16 - Bob McGlone (8’ 4”).
Grand Strand Women
3/4 - at Arrowhead the game was Low Putts. Winners 1. Malle Kasprzyk 34; 2. Bev Carter 35 (mc); 3. Mary Ann Stiles 35 (mc); 4. Bev Keyes 35 (mc); CTP: Cypress #6 Sierra Billheimer; Lakes #5 Kristin Fries; Lakes #8 Barb Cleghorn.
3/8 - at Arrowhead the game was 3 stroke do over less handicap. Winners Lakes/Waterway 1. Barb Cleghorn 64; 2. Veda Counts 65 (mc); 3. Diane Brescia 65 (mc); 4. Ginny Smith 66 Cypress/Lakes 1. Mary Ann Stiles 64; 2. Andra Montagna 66; 3. Kay Pierson 68 (mc). CTP: Cypress #6 Diana Coons; Waterway #6 Sue Durbin; Lakes 5 Joan Ash; Lakes #8 Barb Rensimer.
3/11 - Tiger’s Eye the game was Best of Front or Back less half handicap. Winners: 1. Barb Azzaretti 30; 2. Diane Brescia 31; 3. Diane Coons 32; 4. Jane Schwartzman 34 (mc). CTP Jamie Fisher #2; Verna Watts #6; Vickie Acri # 11; Gail Sundling #17.
3/18 - at Litchfield the game was Low Net. Winners: Flight 1: 1. Leesa Ruscio 67; 2. Barb Cleghorn 69; 3. Dianne Atkinson 70. Flight 2: 1. Diane Brescia 70; 2. Barb Azzaretti 71(mc); 3. Louise Goodman 71(mc). CTP: #4 Gail Sundling; #7 Kristen Fries; #17 Lisa Dragon.
Hanna Group
3/18 - Flight A - Low Gross - Al Bockhaus 83, Sandy Cianci 83, Eric Ault 84, Tom Sullivan 84, Mike Lisewski 86, Bobby Stanley 86. Flight B - Low Gross - Mike Remington 95, Jim Hanna 96, Al Dorazio - 99, Biob Celi 101. Flight C - Low Gross - Ron Rhea 92, Bill Mohr 96, Emil Hvisdak 97, Warren Wing 98, Rich McAndrews 100.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
3/18 - Blackmoor. Team quota. 1st Place : Gary Wiklund, Gregg Watters, Dennis Murphy, and Jim Wilson (+29) ; 2nd Place : Rich Haney, Arlin Jividen, Henry Jernigan, and Jim Herndon (+25) ; 3rd Place : Bill Buettner, Rich Staines, Dick Orr, and Harold East (+12) ; 4th Place : Greg Youngman, Paul Torok, Walt Grady, and Anthony Domning (+12). Low Gross (1st) : Bob D'Alessandro - 79 ; (2nd) : Gary Wiklund - 81. Most over Quota (1st) : Jim Wilson (+12) ; (2nd) : Anthony Domning (+10). CTP: Anthony Domning on # 4.......Gregg Watters on # 17.
Indigo Creek
3/17 - Indigo Creek - Low Net - G. Buntzen 68 - S. Richards 70- J. Temple 75mc - S. Beal 75mc - Odd Holes - T. Albright 32 1/2 - M. Lanzer 34 1/2 - J. Stankos 39 1/2 mc - R. Martin 391/2 mc - CTP- #5 E. Pesato 12-5 - #8 R.Walczak 7-8 - #12 J. Gula 29-1 - #15 T. Albright 12-1.
Indigo Creek Men
3/14 - Points Quota 1st Place A Division Dave Jackson +5, First Place B Division Lynn Burgess +2. First Place Team A/B Dave Jackson and Greg Temporino, +4, 2nd Place Bill Golding and Bob Collins +2, Third place, Tom Boyle and Dave Ayotte +1
3/16 - At Azalea Sands 100% hdc 4 man teams 2 best ball net; 1st Dave Humes, Lynn Burgess Kevin McGrath, Blind -26; 2nd Al Labolbo, Dave Ayotte,Dave Jackson, Bob Collins -20; 3rd Paul Desautels, Joe Gribbon, Greg Temporino, Bill Bernschein -16.
Inlet Men’s Golf League
3/20 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines.Low Net. Scores. A Flight. 1.Jerry Bohdanowicz 64. 2.Hug Huggins 66. 3.Ike Vinson 71. 4. Roy Smith 71. B Flight. 1.Les Sreca 64. 2. Ralph Ferrara 73. 3.Ron Comperchio 73. 4.Tom Stricker 74. C Flight. 1.Les Brunda 61. 2.Dave Murrin 64. 3.Bob Smith 65. 4.Steve Stricker 68. D Flight. 1.Clem Gagne 67. 2.Jack Banfield 67. 3. Tony Grecco 74. 4.Gary Myers 79. Closest to pin # 11. 1.Larry Ulrich 6’ 11”. 2.Les Brunda 11’ 7”. Closest to pin # 17. 1. Les Brunda 16’. 2.Larry Ulrich 20’ 6”.
Loomis Gang
3/17 - Pine Lakes - 1 ball from A/B, 1 ball from C/D, 4 balls par 3's - 1st - Bob Corrigan, George Myers, Ed Carey, Peter Beatham - +18; 2nd = Mike Deal, Ron Diamond, Yak Yak, Terry Lane = +19; 3rd = JD Lee, John Edlich, Charlie Beers, Bill Kaine = +20.
3/19 - Hummingbird - all the 7's - 1st = Mike Dunleavy, Jesse Carey, Jim Foy, Bill Kaine = +42; 2nd = Ross Edwards, Ed Carey, Janet Ramsey, Draw = +44.
3/21 - Kings North - all the 7's - 1st = Mike Deal, Scott Bagg, Al Cooper, Draw = +17; 2nd = Ross Everett, Ross Edwards, Jesse Carey, Bill Loomis - +19; 3rd = JD Lee, George Myers, Tom Franchine, Terry Lane = +23; 4th = Tom Ramsey, Cliff Marcum, Ted Volante, Hugh Schrowang = +24.
Murrells Inlet Elks
3/17 - Whispering Pines GC. Individual low nets/Flights: A FLIGHT; Hug Huggins 68, Ron Comperchio 68, Darryl Morris 69, Bill Brynildsen 70, John Whitlock 70, Fraser O’Neil 70, Jim Messick 70. B FLIGHT; John Elder 66, John Neese 66, Bob Alexander 68, Rick Lavery 70, Larry Johnson 71. C FLIGHT; Dennis Obrien 65, Emil Nagy 66, Tony Ricci 67, Lee Metz 69, John Kuhn 69. D FLIGHT; Larry Heath 69, Joe Robinson 69, Jesse Crabtree 70, Bill Chenault 71, Jim Hill 72, John Oldham 72. Low Gross; Hug Huggins 81, Bill Brynildsen 81. Low Net; Dennis Obrien 65. CTP; # 2 Rick Lavery 4’ 5” # 6 Bill Brynildsen 2’ 11”. # 11 Emil Nagy 3’ 7”. # 17 Jim Schadlich 5’ 8”.
Myrtle Beach All Stars
3/16 - Tiger’s Eye. 2 nets 1-4, 10-13, 3 nets 5-8, 14-17, 4 nets 9 and 18. 1. Leroy Fromang, Denny Sierck, Larry Sterling, Bob Suchy -18. CTP #2 Larry Hayes, #6 Larry Hayes, #11 Lloyd Price, #17 Chris Melitse. Low gross, Don Frye 76, Low net, Larry Sterling 66.
Okun Tour
3/18 - Caledonia Golf and Fish Club. Modified tour Stableford points. Scores: Ernie Blankenship, +4; Phil Benincasa, Vince Ditchkus, +2; John Lindley, Doug Mosti, Even; Mike Milne, -1; Herb Bleck, Dan Petry, -2; Mario Severino, -4; Charlie Lalomia, Bob Okun, -6; Rocco Fedele, -8; Rolly Hall, -11. Closest to the pin: Doug Mosti #3; Bob Okun #6; John Lindley #9; Ron Abbot #11; Tony Dee #17.
Palmetto Women
3/20 - At Burning Ridge. Best 17. Flight 1: Amy Hurst-60, Laurel Montano-61, Kay Pierson, -62. Flight 2: Cookie Belarge-61MC), Sue Durbin- 61, Vivian Watson 64. Flight 3: Lisa Bryant-60(MC), Joan Recco-60, Lois Dalgliesh-64. Birdies: Heidi Cherry #7, #8, #18, Amy Hurst #14 , Laurel Montano #5, Mary Ann Stiles#5. Chip Ins: Heidi Cherry #8, Amy Hurst #11,#14.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
3/20 - Burning Ridge. Lucky Four's. Scores: 1. Lin Buxton & Diane Powell 2. Diane Feeney, Dottie Henderson & Karen Harvey. Low Putts: Trudy Biden 28; Sally Hebert 30. Chip-Ins: Lin Buxton #8; Karen Harvey #1; Jane Caterina #13; Birdies: Trudy Biden #7; Lin Buxton #8 & #17; Karen Harvey #9; Diane Feeney #5
Surf Club Eagles
3/17 - 3bb of 4 net. 1st; Hack Pruitt, Shag Tagtmeyer, Marvelous Gobles, Sox Sylvester, 2nd, Rid n Riehl, Chef Handy, Sox Sylvester, Doc Goliber; 1st, Rod n Riehl, Chef Handy, Sox Sylvester, Doc Goliber, 2nd, Hack Pruitt, Shag Tagtmeyer, Marvelous Gobles, Sox Sylvester; Low Gross: Hap Pruitt 74, Ray Handy 74.
Surf Club Men
3-17 - Stableford Format plus two Jan Gunter, plus one Bob Johnson, even tie John Sill & Joe Trahan, C. T. P. # 6 J J Cook. # 13 Daryl Forsythe, # 18 Jan Gunter, Skins, John Sill, Jan Gunter, Joe Trahan, Mike Hinson two, Bill Keenum, Rich Hornfeck, two.
Timberlake Men’s Golf
3/20 - Legends Moorland. Modified Stableford. A Flight: T1. Dick Viele, Bill Dietzel and Gary Crowder +7, T4. Dan Sawyer and Mike Staley +4. B Flight: 1. Gwyn Harris +8, 2. Wally Wallace +5, 3. Emil Nagy +3, 4. Sam Lozier +2. C Flight: 1. Boyd Cornel +5, 2. Ken Anderson +2, 3. Dan Menich +1, T4. Larry Young and Jack Davison even. CTP #5 Gywn Harris, #7 Sam Lozier, #13 Dan Menich, #17 Bill Dietzel.
Tradition Gold Tees
3/15 - Weekly Game. Texas Scramble, Play own ball on Par 3’s, Winners Front Side:1st. Place- Tony DeFlumeri/Bill Renault/Frank Hawkins/Charlie Muratore (-7MC) 2nd. Place-Dan Goodell/Ron Eaglin/Dale Guzlas/Bill Kendall (-7) Winners Back Side-1st. Place- Ed Sheldon/Dave Krepps/Jef Sturm/Ernie Heilberg (-5MC) 2nd. Place- Paul Hayes/Paul Lempert/Blind/Roy MacSorley (-5) CTP-#2 Frank Hawkins #5 Tony DeFlumeri #12 Jim Conway # Paul Hayes.
Tradition Men
3/20 - 1-2-3 Rollercoaster, (-23) John McLaughlin, Bill Mitchell, Marion Culpepper, Dave Krepps. (-21) Vinnie Esposito, Don McDowell, Larry Barksdale, George Gableman. (-19) on MOC Craig Monaghan, Paul Lempert, Phil Fleiss, Frank Hawkins. (-19) Tony DeFlumeri, Henry Woltman, Jim Lewis, Dale Guzlas. (-15) Gary O’Dell, Bill Keyes, Jim Jackson, Jim Conway. CTP Hole # 2 Dan Goodell, # 5 Tom Swanson, # 12 Esposito, # 15 Bud Phillips. Low Gross Paul Hayes (76). Low Net O’Dell (78-15=63)
True Lies
3/18 - Beachwood: Modified Stableford, 2 best scores. 1st, Jeff Parry, Rich Scheiber and Glen Cassill, 92; 2nd, Mike Orlo, Dan Serra and Rick Joy, 90; 3rd, Rich Segotta, Ron Rogowski and Ron Gagner, 88; 4th, John Gutt, Bob Rigoli and Allen Butterfass, 84; 5th, Ed Bier, Dennis Sullivan and Colin Cuddy, 84. Closest to pin: Rich Segotta (2), Ed Bier and Mike Orlo. Le Brun Memorial Tournament winner, Allen Butterfass +10.5. Modified Stableford over 2 weeks.
Wachesaw Plantation Club 18 Hole Lady Golfers
3/9 - Wachesaw Plantation Club. Team Scramble. Scores: Flight One: 1. Diane Hicks, Rose Plesha, Jane Sherwin, Nancy Letzler; 2. Gayla DeArmond, Lenore Darrah, Patty Kolencik, Bernice Raimondo; Flight Two: 1. Sophia Hansen, Linda Averette, Margot Crawshaw.
Whispering Pines Men
3/15 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. 1. Juan Estrada +4, 2. Doug Sprague -1, 3. Bill Jordan -1, 4. Bob Bell -1. CTP #6 Dan Sawyer, #11 Mike Soucy.
Bowling
Little River Lanes
300 GAMES
George Clark and Clay Huffstetler: Clark and Huffstetler bowled perfect games in the Little River Classic at Little River Lanes.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
280 GAMES: Jammie Dalton 289, Tom Schwind 280, Ryan Gasque 280
10 Strike Games: Adam Monks 275
From the scoresheets: Bowling in the Tuesday Trios League, Ron Kemp was 157 pins over his average with a 667 series. Jessica Reidell was 147 pins over her average with a 588 series in the Nothing But Fun League. In the same league, Vic Seagle was 133 pins above average with a 679 series, Bowling in the Wednesday Fun League, Jerry Walker was 138 pins above average with a 681 series. John Coons was 134 pins over average with a 737 series in the Brighton Construction League. In the same league, Mason Barnes was also 134 pins above average with a 560 series.
Surfside Bowling Center
LADIES 700 SERIES
Karen Brown | Brown bowled games of 243, 239 and 220 for a 702 series in the Heritage League at Surfside Bowling Center.
From the scoresheets: Derick Herrington was 156 pins over his average when he bowled a 732 series in the Surfside Classic League…Also, in the Surfside Classic League, Quan Brown was 150 pins over his average with a 678 series.
Golf
Hole in one
Dylan McKellar: McKellar scored a hole in one on March 12 on the 151-yard fourth hole at Myrtle Beach National's Southcreek Course.
Eagle
Hap Pruitt: Pruitt scored an eagle on March 17 on the 554-yard, par-5 10th hole at Surf Club using an Epic Driver, PXG Hybrid and Sotty Cameron putter.
Shoot your age
Jerry Eubank: Eubank 77, shot a 75 March 16 at Blackmoor.
Golf
May 10: Veterans Committee 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. Byrd Course at Sea Trail. Captain’s choice format. 7 a.m. registration with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $100 per golfer includes golf and cart, lunch and gifts. Lunch with a cash bar at 2 p.m.
May 13: Annual Beachcomber Shootout, River Oaks Golf Plantation, Registration begins at 7 a.m. and play begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team and includes greens fee, cart, additional round of golf, refreshments and food. Prizes for winning teams, longest drive and closest to the pin will be rewarded as well as door prizes. Contact Greg Bullock (843-446-5811), Rusty Watson (843-685-5540 , Cameron Batten (843-449.5491) or Greg Barsnica (910.813.5641 or for further information.
May 13: Forestbrook Baptist Church is hosting the 2nd Annual Joel Reeves Memorial Golf Tournament at Arrowhead Country Club. Captain’s choice tournament’s cost of $42 per person including greens fee, cart, food and prizes. Check-in is from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., with lunch at 11:30 p.m. and a shotgun tee off at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee can be paid in advance via mail to Bruce Melton, 5340 Grosseto Way, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29579. For more information, contact Melton at 614-314-4860 or meltonbruce22@gmail.com.
Tennis
May 5-7: Registration for the Field Insurance Spring Classic Tennis Tournament. Tournament includes T-shirts, food, beer and more. Register at http://tinyurl.com/kokl9ls, using tournament ID (700046417). Registration closes April 30.
