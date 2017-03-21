This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

2:32 Carolinas All-Star Classic highlights Pause

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.21

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore

0:39 Watch the sun rise on the first day of Spring in Myrtle Beach

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises