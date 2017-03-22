Sports

March 22, 2017

See what local sporting events are on tap today in the Myrtle Beach area

College

Men’s basketball

College Basketball Invitational, semifinals, Illinois Chicago at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Softball

Coastal Carolina at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

High school

Baseball

Myrtle Beach vs. Carolina Forest (at Springs-Brooks Stadium, CCU), 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Conway; South Brunswick at Loris, 6 p.m.

Boys golf

Socastee at Conway, 4:30 p.m.; St. James at Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; Waccamaw, North Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 4:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Conway, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Loris at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Socastee at West Florence, 5 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at Waccamaw, 5 p.m.; Georgetown at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

St. James at Waccamaw, 7 p.m.

Softball

North Myrtle Beach at Conway, 6 p.m.; Kingstree at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.

Track and field

Green Sea Floyds at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; Carvers Bay at West Ashley, 5 p.m.; Georgetown at Berkeley, 5 p.m.

