See what local sporting events are on tap today in the Myrtle Beach area

College
Men’s basketball
College Basketball Invitational, semifinals, Illinois Chicago at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Softball
Coastal Carolina at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
High school
Baseball
Myrtle Beach vs. Carolina Forest (at Springs-Brooks Stadium, CCU), 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Conway; South Brunswick at Loris, 6 p.m.
Boys golf
Socastee at Conway, 4:30 p.m.; St. James at Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; Waccamaw, North Myrtle Beach at Aynor, 4:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Conway, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Loris at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Socastee at West Florence, 5 p.m.; Myrtle Beach at Waccamaw, 5 p.m.; Georgetown at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
St. James at Waccamaw, 7 p.m.
Softball
North Myrtle Beach at Conway, 6 p.m.; Kingstree at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.
Track and field
Green Sea Floyds at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.; Carvers Bay at West Ashley, 5 p.m.; Georgetown at Berkeley, 5 p.m.
Comments