Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team hosts Loyola Maryland in a quarterfinal game of the College Basketball Invitational at 7 p.m. Monday.
▪ CCU’s softball team plays at Charleston Southern at 3 p.m. Wednesday before hosting a doubleheader against Troy on Saturday (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) and finishing the three game series with a noon Sunday game.
▪ The Coastal baseball team hosts Arkansas State for a three game series beginning Friday (6 p.m.), followed by games Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
▪ The CCU women’s lacrosse team plays at Elon at 6 p.m. Friday and at Furman at noon Sunday.
▪ The Coastal track and field teams compete in the Raleigh Relays and Weems Baskin Relays on Friday and Saturday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s tennis team plays at East Carolina at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The CCU women’s tennis team hosts Appalachian State at a time TBA on Saturday and Troy at a time TBA on Sunday.
▪ The NCAA men’s tournament resumes play Thursday-Sunday, beginning with Sweet 16 action.
▪ The NCAA women’s tournament continues with games Monday.
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup circuit heads to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., for the Auto Club 400 at 3:30 p.m. Sunday (Fox).
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Austin, Texas for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament Thursday through Sunday.
▪ In tennis, the ATP Tour and WTA Tour begin play in the ATP & WTA Miami Open on Monday.
▪ A World Baseball Classic champion will be crowned this week. The Netherlands takes on Puerto Rico in a semifinal at 9 p.m. Monday, followed by the other semifinal featuring the United States and Japan at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The winners will play in the championship game at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
