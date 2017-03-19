GGG outlasts Jacobs in close unanimous decision

3:35 Carolinas All-Star Classic 3-point and slam dunk contests Pause

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.19

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash