NHL Capsules

3:35 Carolinas All-Star Classic 3-point and slam dunk contests Pause

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.19

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

2:28 Patrick Carroll of Dirty Don's Oyster Bar & Grill in Myrtle Beach shows off "Patrick's Painkiller" | Hot Pour