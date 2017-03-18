Elliott gets 10th straight win as Flames beat Stars 3-1

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer) Pause

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:09 Massive fire breaks out at North Carolina construction site

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'