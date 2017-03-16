Werenski, Anderson score as Blue Jackets beat Panthers 2-1

Zach Werenski and Josh Anderson scored 3:26 apart in the second period to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 33 saves for his NHL-leading 38th win to help Columbus pull two points behind Washington in the Presidents' Trophy race for the league's best record. The Blue Jackets have won six of their last eight games.
Jonathan Marchessault scored late in the first period for Florida, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games.
Columbus tied it with 4:05 left in the second when Werenski shot from the far left side of the ice caught Panthers goalie James Reimer looking for his 11th.
Anderson, who had an assist on Werenski's goal, then put the Blue Jackets ahead with 39 seconds remaining in the second when he knocked Jack Johnson's blue-line shot down and into the net for his 15th.
The Panthers got the scoring started with 1:45 to go in the first period when a barrage of Florida shots left Bobrovsky sprawling on the ice, and Marchessault chipped the puck in top shelf to give him a point in four straight games.
NOTES: Blue Jackets play-by-play man Jeff Rimer, who was previously the voice of the Panthers, was honored before the matchup for having called 2,000 NHL games. ... Panthers D Keith Yandle played in his 620th consecutive game, a streak dating back to March 26, 2009.
UP NEXT
Panthers: At the New York Rangers on Friday night.
Blue Jackets: At the New York Islanders on Saturday.
