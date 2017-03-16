Penn State off to good start at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Penn State, looking to win its sixth national championship in seven years, took an early lead after two rounds of the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday.
Zain Retherford (149 pounds), Jason Nolf (157) and Bo Nickal (184) helped the Nittany Lions take control of the team race with six combined bonus point victories in the first two rounds inside Scottrade Center.
Retherford, the defending champion at 149, turned in back-to-back technical falls as did Nolf, last season's runner-up at his weight. Nickal, who lost in the 174-pound finals last season, also notched a technical fall and pinned his second-round opponent to give the Nittany Lions a slight edge over second-place Ohio State.
Vincenzo Joseph (165), Mark Hall (174), Matt McCutcheon (197) and Nick Nevills (285) also advanced to the quarters for Penn State and Jimmy Gulibon (141) is still alive in his consolation bracket.
Five Buckeyes moved on to the quarterfinals with defending heavyweight champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder leading the way with two technical falls. Nathan Tomasello (133), Micah Jordan (149), Bo Jordan (174) and Kollin Moore (197) also advanced for Ohio State.
Ohio State suffered a major setback when Myles Martin, last year's 174-pound champion, fell to Illinois' Emery Parker in the second round.
Oklahoma State, Iowa and Missouri are also in position to challenge for the team title. The Cowboys have seven wrestlers in the quarters while the Hawkeyes and Tigers sent six and five, respectively.
