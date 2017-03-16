Wednesday's Sports in Brief

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

0:39 Khan calls for White House advisers to guide Trump in 'an American manner'

2:06 Loggerhead sea turtles lay eggs at Myrtle Beach State Park

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

1:39 Explore WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach

2:06 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.4

1:01 Father of fallen Muslim American war hero blasts Trump at DNC