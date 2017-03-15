Coastal Carolina University plays in College Basketball Invitational game

Coastal Carolina’s Jaylan Robertson (0) drives against Hampton in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational at the HTC Center on Wednesday. Coastal won 83-67 and will host Loyola (Md.) Monday in the second round.
Coastal Carolina University’s Elijah Wilson (22) shoots in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Artur Labinowicz (2) fights for a rebound in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Amidou Bamba (15) reaches for a rebound in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Colton Ray-St Cyr (45) drives inside in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University plays in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, Marth 15, 2016. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Colton Ray-St Cyr (45) shoots in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Demario Beck (20) gets his shot blocked and jammed in the backboard in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Amidou Bamba (15) chases a loose ball in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Jaylan Robertson (0) shoots in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Colton Ray-St Cyr (45) gets his own rebound in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Jaylen Shaw (5) looks for help in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Artur Labinowicz (2) falls in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
Coastal Carolina University’s Demario Beck (20) shoots in the College Basketball Invitational game with Hampton University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Coastal won 83 to 67.
