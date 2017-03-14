This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

BOWLING
LITTLE RIVER LANES
Baytree Bowlers: Pam Shirey 201-540, Joey Roundy 488.
Brunswick Plantation Early: Carl Raitano 251-666, Mike December 235-637, Bud Naylor 603, Bob Krut 532, Darlene Koehler 507, Diane Cramp 502.
Brunswick Plantation Late: Darrell Ritchie 246-681, Mike Uliano 579, Rich Edwards 564, Darlene Koehler 203-522.
Carolina Shores: Paul Weiser 229-568, Mel Cunningham 536, Jim Sweeney 533, Mal MacRaild 525, Judy Smallwood 510.
Coffee & Donut: Marlene Ackley 205-559, Joe Longo 554, Marcel Huguenin 542, Diane Cramp 524, Dominick Manochi 226 game.
Grand Strand Doubles: Shane Allsbrook 593, James Lewis 558, Gary Schliewe 228-557, Wade McMickle 537, Joe Salvio 527, Barbara Wisniewski 506, Sandy Gabriel 200 game.
Little River Classic: Doug Linn 780, Chris McFee 774, Mike Albert 761, Bruce Wilkinson 744, Larry Goosney 728, Andrew Diley 716, Carter Reid 713, Leonard Freeman 712, Eric Grainger 704, George Clark 703, Paul Hoffman 701, Jeff Evans 701, Kelly Daunno 250-665, Dawn Clardy 202-544, Trina Dunn 209-538, Alissa Gibson 510, Tradd Jones 280 game.
Mamas Nite Out: Lois Vincent 259-661, Lynda Callahan 210-564, Faith Keenan 526, Barbara Ketcham 209-525.
Monday Nite Madness: Earl Geary 259-720, Bryan Thomas 697, Tony Voyer 659, Scott Jenkins 658, Don Armel 257-640, John Gorga 640, Joseph Snead 258-636, Brian Stout Jr 633, Barbara Wisniewski 206-565, Kim Breeden 203-556, Jennifer Utter 510.
Recycled Teens: John Rogers 539, Vicky Rogers 512, Janet Polizzotti 204 game.
River Rollers: Pat McStravick 528, Sue Campbell 579, Judy Nicoletti 465.
State of Confusion: Keith Jones 254-692, David Davis 648, Michael Ayler 636, Glen Gray 256-629, Marco Stanco 623, Jimmy Keeler 620, Paul Lyons 607, Ron Virgilio 603, Jessica Long 553, Jennifer Utter 551, Cindy Lynch 533, Kimberly Emery 204-513, Janice Gossett 504, Scott Tuthill 257 game.
Survivors: Nick Lopano 577, Salvatore Teta 571, Pat McStravick 207-567, Paul Weiser 234-545, Rich Wood 541, Cathy Pascal 217-509, Barbara Ketcham 205-507.
Wholly Bowlers: Mark Maesano 260-713, Eddie Allnutt 650, Jack Vilaca 645, Joe LaBash 627, Joe Tannone 619, Earl Geary 613, Mike Norman 606, Mike Depauw 591, Cindy Lynch 509, Pat McStravick 205-504.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 27) Greg Dix 279-750, Matt Mahon 747, Tony Barnhart 730, Sean Harrelson 279-728, Phil Belisle 728, Josh Wright 702, Arthur Dionisio 698, David Ridenour 682, Ryan Gasque 677, Robert Ricketts 673, Teresa Holmes 660, David Stoddard 660, Scottie Burk 659, Tim Youngquist 656, Doug Williams 655, Al Barnett 643, Mitch Moncato 636
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 26) Tony Maturi 663, Rod Taquino 656, Al Barnett 655, Dennis Moore 602, Jim Thomas 601, Ted Ackley 595, Reggie Cox 584, Oscar Livingstone 583, Jan Dobr 580, Bob Elswick 570, Vern Bender 550, Katie Brooks 522, Helen Tillman 513, Barbara Prescop 506, Viola Lawrence 505, Rick Fantini 503
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 28) David Hawes 726, Sal Marsicano Jr. 709, Steve Paulsen 276-704, David Ferdetta 700, Thomas Willis 697, Sylvester McCoy 683, Todd Whitesides 676, Al Roberts 674, Matt Mahon 671, Carl Ostuni 664, Romel Batistil 658, Sean Harrelson 653, Steve Sassi 648, Nicky Ray 645, Tyler Lewis 635, Dennis Lewallen 626, Dorothy Fetzer 620, Eugene Crist Jr. 599, Rich Post 573
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 26) Adam Monks 289-748, Steven Richardson 726, Garry Rackley 664, Tom Pennington 636, Nick Oliva 632, Rob Willoughby 600, Jamie Holliday 600, Mike Paulsen 589, Billie Richardson 577, Gary Woods 526, Don Godwin 524, Rodney Wolf 519, Ricky Norris 515, Roger Thomas 507, Marg Karas 492, Erin Ellis 471, Kori Hippe 465, Jeanne Kohler 465, Laura Conway 464, Karin Booth 448
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 24) Renard Poitier 665, Chad Gill 623, Lou Maracich 614, Kris Kelly 610, Joe Gentile 606, Richard Geiger 592, Travis Cooper 591, Mickey Drankoski 528, John Stanley 487, Linda Kelly 480, Cathy Danbury 425
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 24) Mike Sloan 585, George Thompson 582, Tony Maturi 577, Ted Ackley 575, Wayne Southworth 573, Bob Bastian 550, Fred Boros 549, Jerry Campbell 538, Norm Napier 517, Dave Smyth 476, Tom Dexter 447, Jean Niziol 442, Joyce Hayes 429, Jane Gardner 424
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 25) Michael Murray 712, Al Barnett 659, Oscar Livingstone 620, Jerry Arnold 619, Jim Thomas 587, Marge McIver 549, Debby Kicklighter 521, Laverne Jackson 516, Katie Brooks 499, Helen Tillman 475, Terry Strawser 472, Roxanne Ambridge 465, Brenda Perkins 430
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 23) Thomas Willis 709, Joe Harper 668, Rod Taquino 275-656, Darby Jones 625, David Bair 614, Ryan Gasque 603, Bob Taylor 600, Jeremy Mendenhall 593, Dorothy Fetzer 585, Hoyt Gasque 581, Tim Belda 572, Anthony Ferrara 568, Harry Watton 535, Adam Belyski 520, Sue Koseroski 503
ARROWHEAD (Week 9) Mike Perras 602, Fred Staley 590, Bill Gavin 579, Carol Scarsella 459, Irene Morris 448, Peggy Staley 430
TIGER TIMEOUT (Week 5) Jerry Rogers 548, Brian Rogers 525, Christina Marcott 522
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 25) Phil Cooper 691, Ralph Utermark 670, Adam Monks 604, Pat Forbes 560, Fred Boros 538, Beth Abrams 530, Michelle Utermark 528, William Brown 509, Cindy Fox 463, Sylvie Rossiter 403
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 9) Dave White 585, Chase Smith 567, Ron Mishoe 535, Brandon Causey 530, Carolyn Inman 421, Crista Folk 408
YOUTH ALL STARS (Week 14) Sam Manausa 620, Michaela Clardy 576, Chase Cooper 572, Kolby Johnson 535
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 7) Carson Mueller 617, Kolby Johnson 601, Clayton Hucks 583, Chase Thomley 558, Jacob Peterson 549, Andrew Elswick 491, Bryana Howard 462, Sean Rooney 419
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 7) Emmalee Holmes 144-342, Madison Walsh 110-299, Raymond Walsh 140-272
BUMPERS (Week 7) Arthur Dionisio 94-180, Henry Dionisio 91-173, Lucian Elliott 87-155, Stella Mauldin 70-129
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: Brandon Deem 685, Darby Jones 225-653, Robert Rogers 651, Chuck Lucas 648, Kelvin Smith 637, Scott Hair 636, Wayne Witherspoon 255-632, Marcus Collins 626, Bob Trout 622, Don Myers 618, Dan Martin 258-613, Gerald Jedow 611, Suede Hightower 602, Robert Adams 592, Robert Adams 592, Glenn Hightower 580, David Lloyd 577, Julia Avant 541, Donna Neubert 527, Tracie Collins 516, Tina Myers 511.
Caropine Couples: George Moran 255-663, Jim Hart 621, Jeff Lohmeyer 599, Lovell Clevinger 566, Dino Cwalinski 563, Al Wellman 559, Tony Maturi 557, Wayne Adamson 553, Rich Battel 546, John Steppling 537, Tom Flinchbaugh 536, Thomas Johnson 532, Dick Corkum 530, Leroy Ernst 529, Jerry Arnold 525, Carol Zuck 502, Barbara Prescop 501, Fannye Embry 203 game.
Cimerron Rollers: Dave Martin 683, Jim Hart 266-679, Lloyd Spivey 668, Jim Gregory 666, Richard Ray 661, Lee Bennett 263-646, Robbie Craig 610, Dan Christie 607, Tim Bradford 600, Bobby Hamlet 592, Nick Oliva 588, Ernie Morrison 586, Dylan Knapp 586, Jerry Mace 583, Doug Langlois 582, Lovell Clevinger 580, Barry Gray 579, Margie Gray 212-555, Rusty Earley 203-534, Lisa Bradford 218-499.
Coffee Klatch: Lois Fuller 199-513, Billie McLain 493, Linda Groover 484.
Fun Bunch: Robert Ricketts 254-728, Tom Schwind 684, Phil Belisle 677, Brandon Deem 672, Tim Erway 672, Patrick Martin 638, Shane Yellock 638, Brian Morris 628, Tommy Shifflett 627, David Scalice 624, Randy Moore 616, Dave Martin 256-606, Bryan Nelson 605, Deborah Niland 215-596, Mary Ellen Scalice 210-551, Dee Schwind 506, Fannye Embry 501, Vern Bender 203 game.
Heritage: Chuck Lucas 253-666, Rick Kralovic 661, Jazzy Pomerleau 258-652, Brandon Deem 650, Shawn Clark 636, Jim Quartuccio 601, Larry Richards 601, Dylan Knapp 600, Steve Skidmore 596, Randy Stephenson 590, Frankie Fisher 582, Dave Martin 581, Donna Neubert 235-580, Betty Brown 538, Lynn Youmell 200-532, Sara Walsh 529, Margie Gray 508, Cathy Bereths 507.
Island Green: Curt Mandeville 217-598, Tom Johnson 216-571, Don Carney 533, Talmadge Shifflett 525, Barbara Kelly 462.
Jensens: Pete Troiani 578, Ed Skarzynski 270-573, Lynn Barkley 559, Ernie Morrison 547, Bob George 533, Jim Hamilton 533, Dave Eddy 531, Tina Myers 200-510.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: David Ridenour 643, Dave Asbaty 628, Tim Self 612, Russ Cirillo 580, David Ulyicsni 566, Corky Ross 267-564, James Ianuzzi 240-557, Eric Peralta 549, Tommy Moree 540, Jerry Campbell 539, Jim Mayhew 538, Ernest Carson 527.
Oceanside Village: Anthony DeAngelo 648, Brandon Deem 630, Marcus White 617, Jeff Lohmeyer 608, Phil Martin 244-581, Anthony Colelli 549, Steve Kish 543, Dan Christie 541, Randy Stephenson 525.
Palmetto Ladies: Melissa Clark 511, Jeanne Koehler 483, Lydia McCarthy 472.
Seniors Outing: Jerry Jedow 234-684, Reiner Thode 565, Augie Smarra 564, Bruce Ostrander 549, Jeanne Koehler 539.
South Beach Classic: Jeff Evans 753, Austin Smothers 278-744, Jason Holsinger 732, Dennis Jacques 713, Corey Chestnut 712, Sal Marsicano Jr 701, Rick Kralovic 699, Chris Strickland 688, Dave Ferdetta 685, Chuck Kinney 270-684, Phil Belisle 684, Michelle Tully 269-675, Kelly Daunno 216-614, Tonya Allen 544, Amy Harrelson 538, Debbie Johnson 234-518, Bob Bartolomeo 279 game.
Surfside Classic: Steve Shaffer 278-762, Sal Marsicano Jr 279-751, Bill Martin 725, Mike Albert 722, Corey Chestnut 280-722, Tony Todd 280-704, Jason Holsinger 704, Stan Hunter 697, Chuck Kinney 686, Chris Collins 683, Phil Martin 677, Michelle Tully 228-629, Marilyn Dumas 221-564, Tonya Allen 536.
Surfside Youth: Chase Cooper 217-589, Casey Malone 501, Tanya Pinette 158-409.
GOLF
Aberdeen
3/8 - Format Team Quota: 1st roger norman / larry persing / john deslaurier / blind; 2nd brantley mooneyham / walt potucek / vinnie barone / blind; 3rd bob morressette /bob sugrue /bob morton /larry wisniewski.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association: 3/9 on the Fazio course: N.O.S.E. game. 1st, Terry Fleming 28.5; 2nd, Donna Krohn, 29; 3rd, Nancy Forman & Dru Kownacki, 30 (TIE). Birdies: Connie Pappas, #3; Nancy Forman, #6; Jeanne Kenny, #11.
Blackmoor Travelers
3/8 - True Blue. A and B skins. A winners: Rich Dorosh - #2 - 8. Fuzzy Merenick - #10 - 15. Joe Garnot - #14. Jay Briggs - #16 B winners: Rich Tino - #2. Joe Harbin - #5. Dave Neville - #9. Gary Himstedt - #11. Joe Shepard - #14. Frank Morea - #15 - 17. Ed Hess - #16. Closest to the pin for the A's: Joe Garnot #7 at 7' 7 and also Joe Garnot on #14 at 5' 6. Closet to the pin for the B's were Jack Davison on #7 at 13' 7 and Joe Shepard on #14 at 13' 9. Closest to the pin for the ladies was Timmy Hutchinson on #7 at 19' 5.
Calabash Veterans Golf Association
2/27 - Valley at Eastport, 1-2-3- Four Man Team, 1st Place Bob Buttaro, John Fogilietta, Dennis Miller, Don Eisenman -31, 2nd Place Richard Gravelin, Patrick Marron, Dom Cerscino -26, 3rd Place Ken Locatelli, Nick Surmela, Ray O'Donnell, Russ Johnson -27 Low Gross Don Kulas 75 Low Net Don Hunt 61 CTP #4 Don Hunt 4'11", #7 Bob Buttaro 7-1, #13 Gene Bellando 5-2 #15 Don Kulas 1/2".
3/6 - Pearl West, Two Man Scramble, 1st Place Walt Kolander, Jim Barker 76, 2nd Place Bob Buttaro, Patrick Marron, 3rd Place Tom Proctor and Dennis Miller 79.
Chix w/ Stix
3/7 - River Oaks: 1st place Faye Silvia, 2nd place Francie podvoyski, 3rd place Sandy Bachmann, tie for 4th place Janet Raulin Pat Kopenhaver, Pat Hart, 7th place LuAnn Cook. Most Fairways Lynda Trudgen, Chip-ins Gwen Nelson. On the Green Fox 8 Faye Silvia, On the Green Otter 12.
Colonial Charter Ladies
3/7 - 4 Clubs and a Putter-double score less full handicap. Flight A: Sharon Bennett 59, Cheryl Colgan 61, Kay Pierson/Ruth Rein 67. Flight B: Judy Pikula/Jolaine Beadle 63, Ginny Taylor 65. Flight C: Carol Gannon 58, Gisela Keaton 65, Carol Peterson 70. Low Putts: Sharon Bennett 27. Chip-ins: Jolaine Beadle #6, Cim Johnson #13, Eileen Mastracchio #6. Birdies: Carol Gannon #17, Kay Pierson #7, Cim Johnson #13, Judy Pikula #7, Cheryl Colgan #9, Sharon Bennett #1 & #9.
Crow Creek Ladies Golf League
3/7 - Crow Creek. Game: Low Gross/Low Net. Scores: Flight 1 LG Jeanette Pawlik; Terri Crowley. LN DanaMcKinney; Janet Capuano. Flight 2 LG Nancy Pennington; Linda Pillion; LN Sandi Pilney; Judy Zaenglein. Flight 3 LG Dorine Stoecker; Sue Nordberg; LN Carole Hickey; Marsha Krug. Flight 4 LG Ingrid Fallon; Sandi Lindell; LN Judy Giffel; Sue Pennell. Birdies: Terri Crowley #4; Liz Fox #5; Jeanette Pawlik #6 & #8; Joan Hanna #9 & #16; Dana McKinney #14; Nancy Pennington #14.
Eastport Cruisers
3/8 - Flight Day: Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts. Flight A: LG Sharron Tabelle 88, LN Phyllis Welch/Iris Parr/ Ruth Rein 66, LP Gail Wayand 30. Flight B: LG Mary Griffin 99, LN Barb Dagenais 68, LP Pat Greer 29. Flight C: LG Marilyn Prota 101, LN Mary Connelly 69, LP Judy Walter 29. CTP: Jackie Wells #4, Iris Parr #13. Chip-Ins: Ginnie Bradley #11, Phyllis Welch #17. Birdies: Phyllis Welch #14, Iris Parr #10, Ginnie Bradley #6, #11, #13.
Flounders League
3/9/17 - Tradition– Individual Net Stroke Play, 11 men’s flights and 3 ladies flights – Men’s flight A, 1st place winner with a score of 68, Dennis Cahill – “B” flight 1st place with a score of 64, Alan Martin – “C” flight 1st place with a score of 65, Bob Dougan – “D” flight 1st place with a score of 68, Tom Prickett – “E” flight 1st place with a score of 65, Bob Stone – “F” flight 1st place with a score of 56, Ralph Johnston – “G” flight 1st place with a score of 59, George Bealand – “H” flight 1st place with a score of 58, Bob Brochu – “I” flight 1st place with a score of 54, Bob Tuttle – “J” flight 1st place with a score of 65, Harry Wolfmuller – “K” flight 1st place with a score of 61, Russ Reinhardt – “Ladies’ flight 1 1st place with a score of 63, Karen Caissie – “Ladies” flight 2 1st place with a score of 60, Marilyn Tague – “Ladies” flight 3 1st place with a score of 59, Liz Mansfield – CTP winners on Hole # 2, Al Martin, Paul Caissie, and Liz Mansfield – Hole # 5, Dennis Cahill, Bill King, and Marge Prickett – Hole # 12, Rick Bayless and Mike Fadziewicz – Hole # 15, Rick Bayless, Jim Herbert, and Deb Oram-Smith.
Golden Swingers
3/10 - Long Bay - Team Winners (1st) Jack Frischmann & Dave Power + 7.5 (2nd) Bob O'Leary & Steve Gerych + 4 (3rd) Jim McAfee & John Davidson +3.5 Hogan Div.- (1st) John Cameron +8 (2nd) Gary Cohen +5 Palmer Div.- (1st) Steve Gerych +5 (2nd) - Tie - Ed Lochinger & Moe Clapp +1 Furyk Div. - (1st) Jack Frischmann +6 (2nd) Chip Hopkins +3 Winner High Points - John Cameron +8 (78). CTP- #5 Del Crowell - #8 Bob O'Leary - #13 Del Crowell - #17 Steve Gerych.
Golden Tees
3/8 - Texas Scramble with three drives maximum, Play own ball on Par 3’s, Individual Closest to the Pin on Par 3’s Winners Front Side: 1st. Place-Tony DeFlumeri/Bill Renault/John Melzer/Charlie Muratore (-12); 2nd. Place- Jim Cronin/Marion Culpepper/Frank Hawkins/Terry Tuttle (-8); Winners Back Side: 1st. Place-Paul Lempert/Tom Swanson/Ed Werczynski/Glen Campbell (-8); 2nd. Place- John McLaughlin/Al Carline/Bob Fulton/Bob Keller (-6); Closest to the Pin: #2 Jim Cronin #5 George Baker #12 Brian Kramer # Ed Sheldon.
Grand Strand Senior Men
3/6 - Diamondback Golf Course. 92 golfers finished in five flights. "A" flight: Barry Buffington (82 Gross), Bill King (68 Net). "B" flight: Curt Miel (80 Gross), Jim Taylor (67 Net). "C" flight: John Olson (86 Gross), Dave Barilla (67 Net). "D" flight: Harry Wolfmuller (95 Gross), Steve Brockway (71 Net). "E" flight: Fred Welch (89 Gross), Ron Whittington (62 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #4 - Roger Davis (45' 0"), #8 - Bill King (2' 3"), #12 - Eddie Fuller (8' 6"), #16 - Rick Thren (7' 7"). Gold/Red Tees: #4 - Don Collins (4' 5"), #8 - George Kenney (9' 10"), #12 - Bob McGlone (4' 1"), #16 - Sal Fiorentino (15' 8").
Grand Strand Swingers
3/7 - Arcadian Shores. 3 nets. 1. Don Frye, Walt Hornbeck, Tom Lohnes, Ted Miller -24. 2. Dave Nevil, Archie Williams, Terry Fletcher, Mark Burke -24. 3. Leroy Fromang, Charlie Lesson, Phil Wright -20. Ctp, #2 Larry Sterling 3’6”, #8 Don Frye 2’10”m #15 Dave Nevil 10’3”, #17 Larry Sterling 6’7”. Low gross, Denny Sierck 78. Low net, Tom Lohnes, Ted Miller 64.
Hanna Group
3/12 - Flight A - Low Gross - Bobby Stanley 83, Al Bockhaus 83, Mike Lisewski 86, John Craig 86, Jim Colston 87. Flight B - Low Gross - Milt Beneke 92, Jim Hanna 94, Bob Celli 96 Mile Boaland 98, Frank Emerson 98. Flight C - Low Gross - Jeff Musiker 96, Bill Mohr 101, Sam Cannone 102, Warren Win 104, Rich Mc Andrews 104.
Indigo Creek Men
3/6 - Point Quota Results; Flight A Dave Jackson +9; Flight B Frank Yelinko +10; Teams Tie 1st Dave Jackson, Don Amoroso +14; Tied 1st Paul Desautels, Frank Yelinko +14; 2nd Greg Temperino, Bill Hamberger +11; 3rd Bill Golding, Lynn Burgess +8; Tied 3rd Dave Ayotte, Ed Healy +8; 4th Bob Collin, Frank Riso +7; 6th Wally Kennedy, Dick Messier +6.
3/8 - 4 Man balanced teams 100% of gold hdcp Teams will alternate White, Gold, Green tees 2 best ball net 1st Dan Burgess, Greg Temperino,John Anninos, Leon Homan -29; 2nd Dave Hume, Larry Keefe, Frank Yelinko, Scotty Legget -26; 3rd Ed Healy, Dave Jackson, Wally Kennedy, blind -25; 4th Al Labalbo, Wayne Paiva,Walt Lynch, Tom Boyle -22; 5th Bob Collins, Don Amoroso, Bill Bellinzoni, John McCullough -20; 6th Tom Ruane, Ken Rogers, Howard Ward, Charlie Jeter -20; 7th Bill Hamberger, Lynn Burgess, Paul Desautels, Bill Golding-19; Closest to the pin #6 Frank Yelinko 15' 3"; #11 Bob Hogan 12' 1 1/2".
Inlet Men’s Golf League
3/13 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. Scores. A flight. 1.Ralph Ferrara 63. 2.Lee Steinberg 67. 3. Roy Smith 69. 4. Jerry Bohdanowicz 70. B flight. 1.George Keeler 69. 2.Sal Farina 69. 3. Steve Stricker 70. 4. Dennis Gambuzza 71. Closest to pin. # 2. Don Mims 11’ 3”. Closest to pin # 6. Roy Smith 15’ 3”.
Lady Islanders
3/7 - Wachesaw East; Low Gross, Low Net. A Flight: Low Gross: Sandy Panetta (87). Low Net: 1. Helen Gervais (69), 2. Darlene Jarin (76), 3. Fran Flater (77). B Flight: Low Gross: Judy Bachand (102). Low Net: 1. Ellene Keyes (74), 2. June Baxter (75), 3. June Shubert (81). C Flight: Low Gross: Maureen Rodgers (107). Low Net: 1. Pat St. Denis (74), 2. Judy Thomas (77), 3. Anne Kearns (78).
Legends Men
3/6 - Heathland-Three Low Net: 1st Keith Holden/Karl Loney/Jim Shaffer/Norm Schneider/Frank Monteforte -32; 2nd Tony Posillico/Elliot Popper/Jim Kemmerling/Bill Vondervor/Jerry Chiolero -23. 8 March-Heathland- One Low Net Holes 2-8,11-17. Two Low Net 1,9,10,18: 1st Eddie Fuller/Elliot Popper/Tony Posillico/Blind Draw -18; 2nd Jerry Chiolero/Ernie Presser/Mike Pomara/Frank Monteforte -15; 3rd Keith Holden/Larry Myers/Vincent Brennon/Bill Vondervor -4.
Litchfield Ladies Golf Association
3/7 - Team points - 1 on par 5's, 2 on 4's, 3 on 3's: 1st. Martha Smith; Elizabeth McNulty. 81; Chris Pikaart ; 2nd. Dianne Jo Smith; Margaret Smith. 77; Sheila Burnside. Birdies: Joann Sgorrano on Hole #5.
Loomis Gang
3/6 - Southcreek - all the 7's - 1st - Barry Kuhn, Bob Corrigan, Dick ONeil, Bill Loomis - +11; 2nd = Mike Deal, Bob Cirigliano, Charlie Beers, Draw - +14; 3rd = Mike Dunleavy, Lee Bennett, Jim Foy, Pat Davis = +17; 4th = Gary Brown, Hugh Schrowang, Tom Franchine, Peter Beatham = +18; Will Estanich,. Bob Henretty, Terry Lane, Ron Gierisch = +18.
3/8 - Heathland - 1 ball from A/B, 1 ball from C/D, 4 balls par 3's - 1st = Cliff Marcum, Yak Yak, Brian McMahon, Ron Gierisch - +7; 2nd - tie - Ross Everett, Charlie Beers, Hugh Schrowang, Dan Menich = +10; Gary Brown, Ross Edwards, Ed Carey, Bill Loomis = +10.
3/10 - Indian Wells - yellow ball - 4 balls par 3's - 1st - tie - Scott Bagg, John Edlich, Charlie Beers, Terry Lane - +23; Mike Dunleavy, Ron Diamond, Yak Yak, Bill Loomis - +23; 3rd = Mike Deal, Lee Bennett, Al Gunsten, Pat Davis = +24; 4th = Bob Corrigan, Hank Chambliss, Wayne Levy, Ron Gierisch = +25; 5th - Ross Everett, Tom Franchine, Ted Volante, Janet Ramsey = +26.
MBGY Men
3/3 - Indigo Creek. Low Net: S. Richards 64 - B. Cairns 65 - K. Mcgrath 68 - E. Pesato 69. Game: 3- 3, 3-4, 3-5: P. Secondino 27 1/2 - G. Buntzen 29 - D. Buchanan 29 1/2 - M. Lanzer 30 1/2. Ctp: #3 J. Thomson 4-9 - #6 S. Richards 10-10 - #11 D. Buchanan 4-6 - #15 S. Richards 9-10.
3/10 - Indigo Creek. Low Net:J. Stankos 66 M/c - G. Buntzen 66 M/c - D. Buchanan 70; Game: 2-3, 2-5, 5-4; P. Secondino 26 1/2 - S. Beal 30 - T. Albright 30 1/2 Mc; Ctp; #3 M. Lanzer 19-1 - #6 T. Albright 10-9 - #11 J. Stankos 9-11 - #15 S. Beal 17-1.
Murrells Inlet Elks
3/10 - International GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Al Foley 66, Ron Comperchio 66, Hug Huggins 68, Don Melling 68, Pete Rambone 70, Fraser O’Neil 70. B FLIGHT; Chet Homicki 62, Jeff Kimball 64, Art Eza 65, Jack Feehan 67, John Elder 67, Rick Lavery 67. C FLIGHT; Charles Salvaggio 66, Steve Hart 68, Stan Data 68, Matt Gesicki 69, John Pauling 71. D FLIGHT; Ron Crown 61, Pat Taylor 64, Ron Azzola 64, John Deyo 65, John Evans 67. Low Gross; Al Foley 73. Low Net; Ron Crown 61. CTP; # 3 Jim Vitale 0’ 0”(Ace). # 6 Erold Seminerio 9’ 4”. # 11 George Keeler 5’ 4”. # 14 Larry Oppel 2’ 7”.
Myrtle Beach All Stars
3/9 - Sea Trails/Byrd. 2 nets, 3 nets, 4 nets repeat. 1. Jim Kirsch, Larry Hayes, Bob Swab, Archie Williams-blind -20. 2.Archie Williams, Sherwood Hayes, Tom Lohnes, Phil Wright -18. CTP. #5 Sherwood Hayes, #7 Jim Kirsch, #12 Sherwood Hayes, #15 Jim Kirsch. Low gross, Bob Hall 77. Low net, Ben Hough 66.
Myrtle Beach National Ladies' 18 hole League
3/8 - Game: One's half handicap South Course: Low Gross, Heidi Cherry 45, 1st Low Net, Flo Sipler 33.5, 2nd Low Net, Barbara Mousaw 34.5, Low Putts, Liz Cummings 31, Chip-ins, Tina Perez #5 & Marie Richter #4, Closest to the pin #17, Flo Sipler.
Ocean Ridge Ladies Golf Association
3/1 and 3/8 - Spring Ringers Tournament, March 1st & 8th, Panther’s Run Golf Course: Over two days, players try to better their own score on the same course. Lowest net after 2 days of play wins in each flight. Winners. Flight A: Judy Harlow-57 (1); Karen McCloskey-60 (2); Jan Henson-60 (3). Flight B: Sharon Benson-57 (1); Susan Scott-63 (2); Donna Shank-65 (3). Flight C: Sheree Seben-55 (1); Deb MacFarlane-63 (2); Donna Cilberto-65 (3). Flight D: Judy Keegan-62 (1); Melanie Kelly-62 (2); Debbie Lebkicher-64 (3). Flight E: Colleen Plebanek-60 (1); Debbie Sisk-63 (2); Phyllis LaClair-63 (3); Kathy Beadnell- 65 (4). Chip-ins: Day One - Joan Hill; Day Two - Debbie Sisk. Chip-in Birdies: Day Two - Diane Wright. Birdies Day One: Jan Henson, Karen McCloskey, Holly Brenneman, Sharon Benson, Judy Harlow. Day Two: Joan Hill, Susan Carano, Holly Brenneman (2), and Diane Wright (2).
Ocean Ridge Men
3/6 - Spring Clean Up- 2 low nets on par3s, 1 low net & 1 low gross on par4s, 2 low nets on par5s 20 players. Team 1 (-19) Bob Plebanek, Mike Ratchford, Kevin Cotter, Guy Giancarlo. Team 2 (-19) Kevin Fitzgerald, Roger LaClair, Dan Pallen, Mike Savoia. Team 3 (-15) Gordon Wicke, George Brooks, Joe Coffini, Rich O'Connor. Team 4 (-14) Chuck Maliszewski, Walt Shannon, Jim Story, Bob Dugan. Team 5 (-10) Paul Jensen, Ed McCloskey, Richard Rudnicki, Charlie Augone.
3/8 - Fred and Ginger (Cha, Cha, Cha) 1st hole 1 net, 2nd hole 2 nets, 3rd hole 3 nets, Repeat the rest of the way. Team 1: Dave Ozvat, Bob Dugan, Bob Krzywicki, Ralph Divito. Team 2: Richie Liggera, Wally Milinichuk, Larry Wright, Tom Burke. Team 3: Ed Gruver, Tom Seben, Matt Sanchez, Bill Bixler.
Players Golf Association
3/9 - Meadowlands- 2 man team stapleford. Dave Miller, Jack Haught +6.5, Jack Frischmann & Paul Groves (tie) Bob Butler & Joe Southard +6. Andy Pate & Dick Clark 5.5. CTP #5 Andy Pate 18.3,#8 Bob Butler 25.1,#11 Bob Butler 15.4, #15 Joe Fioravanti 15.7. Most points Bob Butler +6.
Renegades of Carolina Shore
3/9 - Carolina Shores Golf Club. Game: Yellow Ball lowest team score. Team winners : Dawn Giles, Cindy Baker, Kay Craig and Blanche Johnson with a team score of 86. Birdies: Debbie Creamer on hole 3 and Linda Mullins on hole 2. Chipins: Violet Collins on 16, Kay Craig on 3 and Sharon Clark on 13. Low putts: Debbie O’Dell and Linda Mullins with 29.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
3-6 - Stableford: 1-Craig Rarick +9 2-Tie Ken Hoffmann, George Rickard +5 3-George Lewis +4 Closest to the pin #3 Ken Hoffmann #15 Jim Olin.
3-8 - Four Club Challenge: 1st: Jim Olin, Will Schoedler, Dick Schwarz, Rod Orem; 2nd: George Pravata, Ray Canapini, Vince DeCaria, George Lewis. Closest to the pin: #6 Craig Rarick #15 Bob Lind.
Sandpiper Piperettes
3/8 - 2017 League Play. Captain’s Choice. Sand / Piper: 1ST: Judy Nicolletti; Marilyn Oliver; Judy DeStefon; Ann Adams; 2ND: Michaela Richardson; Peggy Donawick; Brenda Goldsmith; Karen Spinelli; 3RD (tie): Bernice McRoberts; Marcey Ashton; Charlene Barno; Ann Pollock; Penny Doss; Carol Lopez; Judy Hanna; Ro Martere.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
3/8 - Whispering Pines. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1. Sam Weiss, 63; 2&3. Warren Bassett and Darryl Morris, 69; 4. Hug Huggins, 70; 5. Galen Bloom, Jim Cooksey and Dick Ferchak, 72. Flight B: 1. Tom Stricker, 68; 2. Barry Chanonich, 70; 3. Bob Alexander, 71; 4&5. Nick Rollins, Rocket Comperchio, Lew Watkin and Fred Scott, 72. Flight C: 1&2. Ernie Gonzales and Dave Hudson, 67; 3. Charley Salvaggio, 68; 4. Fred Rinehart, 69; 5. Charlie Curto and Brian Speicher, 70. Flight D: 1. Ron Crooks, 59; 2. Barry McDonald, 64; 3. Tony Borassi, 65; 4. Ron Crown, 66; 5. Ray Bail, 70. CTP: Tony Borassi, #2, 8’2”; Fred Rinehart, #6, 4’10”; Jim Cooksey, #11, 1’5”; Lee Steinberg, #17, 5’7”.
Sea Trail Men
3/7 - Sea Trail Resort, Maples course, individual low net. A flight: Bill Huxley, 65; Brian Blaine, 65; Lou DeVita, 66; Mike Luff, 67; Alan Suvalle, 67; Dennis deLagarde, 67; Jack Law, 68; Ron Dubas, 68. B flight: Tony Imondi, 64; Jim Gooding, 65; Mike Trescak, 66; Frank Martorelli, 67; Bob Thwaites, 67; Niels Kaas, 67; Bill Joerger, 68; Jim Foley, 68.
Surf Club Eagles
3/7 - Stableford Format: 1st, Shag Tagtmeyer, Mary Harelson, Peanut Reese, Third Degree Burns, 2nd, Slammer Doino, Tips Gallagher , London Bridges, Soupy Hawes, 3rd, Big Mac Willoughby, Bull Jack, Jimbo Hultquist , Capt Burk.. back, 1st, Big Mac Willoughby, Bull Jack, Jimbo Hultquist , Capt Burk, 2nd, Shag Tagtmeyer, Mary Harelson, Peanut Reese, Third Degree Burns, 3rd, Capt Burk, Rain Spainhour, Lady Liberty, Duke Hodrick; Low Gross: Wayne Reihl 79, John Reese 79, Paul Willoughby 78, Jim Hultquist 78, Bob Jack 76.
3/9 - 3 of 4 net. 1st, Frosty Frost, Third Degree Burns, Lady Liberty, Sir Lawson, Peanut Cup Reese, Chuck Howie, Ralph Howie, Shag Tagtmeyer, 3rd, Jimbo Hultquist, Kunta Kunda, Slim Coleman, Marvelous Gobles; Back 1st, Paul Willoughby, Elrod Kendricks, Tricky Dick Harding, Homer Simpson, 2nd, Jimbo Hultquist, Kunta Kunda, Slim Coleman, Marvelous Gobles; Back 1st, Paul Willoughby, Elrod Kendricks, Tricky Dick Harding, Homer Simpson, 2nd, Jimbo Hultquist, Kunta Kunda, Slim Coleman, Marvelous Gobles, 3rd, Bull Jack, Rain Spainhour, Tax Man Slapnick, Charley Brown; Low Gross: Tommy Stokes 79, Tom Tagtmeyer 79, Rick Sylvester 79, Jim Hultquist 78, Bob Jack 77, Paul Willoughby 69; Surf Club Eagles 03/10/2017 3 of 4 net; 1st, Cat Sylvester, Slammer Doino, Mayor Blalock, Mary Harelson, Big Mac Willoughby, Sargeant Maneely, Kunta Kunda, Marvelous Gobles, Back 1st, Jimbo Hultquist, Tech Goodall, Doc Golliber, Buck Novak, Frosty Frost, Bull Jack, Tricky Dick Harding, Hack Pruitt; Low Gross: Kim Hultquist 79, Steve Frost 76, Paul Willoughby 76, Rick Sylvester 75.
Surf Club Men
3-10 - Low Net 65 Bill Keenum, Team Low Net 55 David Hughes, Tom Aldridge, Jan Gunter, Lynn Jackson , tie Bill Serues, Mike Hinson, Lou Pimpare, Larry Oliphant.C. T P. #6 Tom Aldridge, # 13 Jan Gunter, # 18 Jan Gunter, Skins Don Potter, Larry Oliphant, Bill Serues.
Timberlake Men
3/13 - Legends Parkland. Modified Stableford. Front 9: 1. Ken Anderson +5, 2. Dan Sawyer +3, T3. Bill Dietzel and Dan Menich +1.5. Back 9: 1. Dave Strohl +5, 2. Richard Chamberlain +4.5, 3. Emil Nagy +1, 4. Sam Lozier even. CTP #5 Dan Sawyer, #13 Curt Lancaster, #16 Richard Chamberlain.
Tradition Ladies
3/9 - Tradition Club. Game called crossover. 1.Donna Culver; 2.Maureen Lempert; 3.Joan Sheldon (moc); Birdie #7-Maureen Lempert.
Tradition Men
3/6 - Round One of a Two Round “Ringer” Tournament. This tournament of 2 man teams played over 36 holes records the best “Net” 18 holes of the 36 played. After Round One, the leaders are John McLaughlin and George Gableman (net 59), Patrick Tole and Dick Baughman (net 60), Dave Philips and Al Britsch (net 61), Ed Sheldon And Jim Spataro (net 62), Ron Eaglin and Bill Renault (net 63) and John Melzer and Jim Cronin also at (net 63) with Paul Hayes and Tim Mandroc at (net 64). CTP Hole #2 Tole, # 5 Dick Pacella, # 12 Larry Barksdale, #15 Eric Muller.
3/14 - Round Two of the Two Round “Ringer “Tournament was played and finished under difficult conditions (Rain & Wind).The best 18 holes (Net) of the 36 holes played determined the finish by the 2 man teams. The winners were Dave Philips & Al Britsch with a Net 54. Patrick Tole & Dick Boughman Net 55. John McLaughlin & George Gableman Net 56. Paul Hayes & Tim Mandroc Net 57 and Anthony DeFlumeri & Marion Culpepper Net 58. CTP Hole # 2 Henry Woltman, # 5 Gary O’Dell, # 12 Neal McKellegan # 15 Woltman.
True Lies
3/11 - Eagles Nest: format, Random draw, 3 modified stableford scores per hole. 1st, John Gutt, Dan Serra, Rick Joy and Ron Ronkowski, 112.5. 2nd, Ed Bier, Bob Rigoli, Charlie Dugan and a blind, 112.5. 3rd, Jeff Parry, Dennis Sullivan, Rich Scheiber and a blind, 111. 4th, Rich Segotta, Vinnie Stich, Colin Cuddy and a blind, 96. 5th Mike Orlo, Glen Cassill, Allen Butterfass and Ron Gag'ner, 94.5. Closest to pin: Jeff Parry, Mike Orlo, Rich Scheiber and Rich Segotta.
Wachesaw Plantation Club 18 Hole Lady Golfers
3/9 - Team Scramble. Flight One: 1st..Diane Hicks, Rose Plesha, Jane Sherwin, Nancy Letzler 2nd..Gayla DeArmond, Lenore Darrah, Patty Kolencik, Bernice Raimondo Flight Two: 1st..Sophia Hansen, Linda Averette, Margot Crawshaw.
Whispering Pines Men
3/8 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Fred Rauh +6, 2. Dan Sawyer +3, 3. Mike Stalvey +2, 4. Jim Budkus +2. B Flight: 1. Jake Grimm +16, 2. Ron Campus +11,3. Gary Crowder +10, 4. Phil Russ +6. C Flight: 1. Frank Maag +9, 2. Tom Corneau +8, 3. Leroy Broach +1, 4. Ron Gotham -1. D Flight: 1. Tom Murphy +13, 2. Bob Bell +3, 3. Doug Sprague +3, 4. Bill Jordan +2. CTP #2 Mike Soucy, #6 Leroy Broach, #11 Joe Bartomeo, #17 Leroy Broach.
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
289 Game: Adam Monks
11 Strike Games: Greg Dix 279, Sean Harrelson 279
10 Strike Games: Sylvester McCoy 278, Steve Paulsen 276, Rod Taquino 275
From the scoresheets: Bowling in the Coca Cola Classic League, Eugene Crist, Jr. was 143 pins over his average with a 599 series. Rod Taquino was 137 pins over his average with a 656 series in the Tuesday Trios League. Bowling in the Brighton Construction League, Greg Dix was 132 pins above average with a 750 series. Ralph Utermark was 127 pins over average with a 670 series in Marie’s Mixed League. Bowling in the Double Nickels League, Roxanne Ambridge was 126 pins above average with a 465 series and Carol Scarsella was 126 pins over with her 459 series in the Arrowhead League.
Surfside Bowling Center
From the scoresheets: Bill Martin was 188 pins over his 179 average when he bowled a 725 series in the Surfside Classic League.
Golf
Hole in one
Jim Vitale: Vitale scored a hole in one on March 10 on the third hole at International Golf Club.
Eagle
Mo Spada: Spada scored an eagle on the 220-yard, par-4 13th hole of the Maples course at Sea Trail on March 8 using a driver and a sand wedge.
Shoot your age
Dick Cronin: Cronin, 77, shot a 74 March 3 at Myrtle Beach National.
Howard Van Dusen: Van Dusen, 87, shot 84 on March 10 on the Byrd Course at Sea Trail.
Golf
May 10: Veterans Committee 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. Byrd Course at Sea Trail. Captain’s choice format. 7 a.m. registration with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $100 per golfer includes golf and cart, lunch and gifts. Lunch with a cash bar at 2 p.m.
May 13: Annual Beachcomber Shootout, River Oaks Golf Plantation, Registration begins at 7 a.m. and play begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team and includes greens fee, cart, additional round of golf, refreshments and food. Prizes for winning teams, longest drive and closest to the pin will be rewarded as well as door prizes. Contact Greg Bullock (843-446-5811), Rusty Watson (843-685-5540 , Cameron Batten (843-449.5491) or Greg Barsnica (910.813.5641 or for further information.
