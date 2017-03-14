Marsicano Jr. strikes at 2nd Battle of the Beach

Rolling a barrage of strikes in the final match, Sal Marsicano Jr. routed Thomas Wall in the championship match to capture the 2nd Battle of the Beach of the 2017 series.
Marsicano Jr. opened the game with strikes in the first eight frames. He then also rolled a perfect 300 game during the qualifying rounds. Wall defeated Tony Todd in the semifinal match. An outstanding field of 46 top bowlers entered the competition.
Other bowlers cashing were Mark Burke, Jay Watts, Tim Morley, Jeff Evans, Jimmy Nichols, Chris Collins, Brandon Snook, Tony Tully and Andrew Diley. High pot game winners were Tim Morley (289), Dave Ferdetta (275) and Philipp Hudak (278).
