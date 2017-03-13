Heading West: No. 1 seed Gamecocks top Stockton Regional

4:20 Analyzing the March Madness brackets Pause

1:17 Urine and bleach send man to hospital

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:00 Police, clergy team up to better community

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse