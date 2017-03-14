Sports

March 14, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

BASEBALL

6 a.m.

MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, second round, Cuba vs. Japan, at Tokyo

9 p.m.

MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, second round, Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, at San Diego

Midnight

MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, second round, Netherlands vs. Cuba, at Tokyo (joined in progress)

BOXING

9 p.m.

FS1 — Premier Champions, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Kemahl Russell, middleweights, at Tunica, Miss.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:40 p.m.

TRU — NCAA Tournament, First Four, Mount St. Mary’s vs. New Orleans, at Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT, first round, UNC-Greensboro at Syracuse

7:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT, first round, Valparaiso at Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT, first round, Oakland at Clemson

9 p.m.

ESPN — NIT, first round, Indiana at Georgia Tech

9:10 p.m.

TRU — NCAA Tournament, First Four, Kansas St. vs. Wake Forest, at Dayton, Ohio

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT, first round, Richmond at Alabama

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT, first round, Boise St. at Utah

11:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT, first round, CS Bakersfield at California

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, at Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, San Francisco vs. Cleveland, at Goodyear, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBA — Detroit at Cleveland

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Philadelphia at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

FSN — N.Y. Islanders at Carolina

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at Montreal

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 2, Leicester City vs. Sevilla

FS2 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 2, Juventus vs. Porto

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights and sounds of the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

View more video

Sports Videos