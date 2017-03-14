See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

BASEBALL
6 a.m.
MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, second round, Cuba vs. Japan, at Tokyo
9 p.m.
MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, second round, Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, at San Diego
Midnight
MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, second round, Netherlands vs. Cuba, at Tokyo (joined in progress)
BOXING
9 p.m.
FS1 — Premier Champions, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Kemahl Russell, middleweights, at Tunica, Miss.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:40 p.m.
TRU — NCAA Tournament, First Four, Mount St. Mary’s vs. New Orleans, at Dayton, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN — NIT, first round, UNC-Greensboro at Syracuse
7:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT, first round, Valparaiso at Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT, first round, Oakland at Clemson
9 p.m.
ESPN — NIT, first round, Indiana at Georgia Tech
9:10 p.m.
TRU — NCAA Tournament, First Four, Kansas St. vs. Wake Forest, at Dayton, Ohio
9:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT, first round, Richmond at Alabama
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT, first round, Boise St. at Utah
11:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT, first round, CS Bakersfield at California
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, at Clearwater, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, San Francisco vs. Cleveland, at Goodyear, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBA — Detroit at Cleveland
10:30 p.m.
NBA — Philadelphia at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
FSN — N.Y. Islanders at Carolina
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at Montreal
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 2, Leicester City vs. Sevilla
FS2 — UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 2, Juventus vs. Porto
