NHL Capsules

1:46 11-year-old wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:19 Sights and sounds from the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

2:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.12

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:39 The debate over legalized medical marijuana in South Carolina

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman