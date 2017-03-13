Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina baseball team plays at UNC Wilmington at 4 p.m. Tuesday and hosts the Seahawks at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Chants then play at Texas State Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
▪ The CCU men’s tennis team hosts Georgia State at 3 p.m. Tuesday and North Carolina Central at 3 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Coastal’s beach volleyball team opens up at South Carolina at 6 p.m. Tuesday and then plays at UNC Wilmington at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The Coastal Carolina softball team hosts UMass-Lowell at 3 p.m. Wednesday before playingat South Alabama in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and concluding the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The CCU women’s lacrosse team host Louisville at 3 p.m. Wednesday and George Mason at 1 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Coastal’s track and field teams compete in the 49er Classic from Thursday through Saturday.
▪ The CCU women’s golf team competes in the 3M Augusta Invitational from Friday through Sunday.
▪ Coastal’s women’s tennis team plays at Wofford at 10 a.m. Saturday and at South Carolina at 5 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The NCAA tournament tips off Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four games before the field of 64 tips off Thursday and Friday.
▪ The South Carolina men’s basketball team opens NCAA tournament play Friday against Marquette.
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup heads to Phoenix International Raceway for the Camping World 500 at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Orlando, Fla., for the Arnold Palmer Invitational from Thursday through Sunday.
▪ In men’s and women’s tennis, the ATP & WTA BNP Paribas Open continues through Sunday in Indian Wells, Calif.
▪ The women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Special show is set for 7 p.m. Monday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments