St. Thomas More wins 4th straight state A girls championship

St. Thomas More reeled off 12 straight points to start the second half Saturday and cruised to a 47-36 win over Lennox and its fourth straight South Dakota Class A girls basketball title.
Aislinn Duffy had 16 points and Jayden Bies added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (24-0). It was the closest game for St. Thomas More at the state tournament.
The Cavaliers shot 35 percent while holding Lennox (22-3) to 23 percent. Lennox was playing in its first championship game since 1996 and its third all time.
Lennox was paced by Riley Peters and Rianna Fillipi with 13 points apiece.
Lennox led 18-14 at the half, but everything turned in the third quarter when the Cavaliers outscored the Orioles 17-5.
