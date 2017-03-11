Adams leads Silsbee to first UIL boys basketball 4A title

Sophomore Jordyn Adams scored 26 points to lead Silsbee to their first UIL basketball state title with 89-83 win over Freeport Brazosport.
Adams scored ten points in the third quarter as Silsbee (33-6) rallied from a 39-36 halftime deficit with a 33-19 third quarter scoring run that staked the Tigers to a 69-58 lead after three quarters. Adams was named championship game MVP and added nine rebounds.
Braelon Bush and Willie Jones scored 7 points each with Jones 13 rebounds. Trajan Harris added 14 points for the Tigers.
Silsbee opened the second half on a 9-1 run to go up 45-40 and Brazosport was unable to get closer than three points again.
Freeport Brazosport (33-4) got 35 points from point guard Chris Rossow. Hunter Quick scored 19 points with 12 rebounds while Jayson Cooper had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Exporters.
