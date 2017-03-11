Manhattan edges Derby to win Kansas 6A girls state title

Christianna Carr had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Kennedy Wilson scored the go-ahead layup and Manhattan beat Derby 44-42 on Saturday to win its first Kansas 6A girls state basketball championship.
The Indians (23-1) had built an 18-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Sydney Nilles led the Panthers (20-4) on an 18-2 charge to close the game. Nilles scored seven straight points during the run, and Derby's Kennedy Brown drove for a layup with 26 seconds left to tie it up.
Wilson answered with 13 seconds to go to give the Indians the title.
Nilles finished with 14 points and seven steals for Derby, which was playing in its first title game since 1985. Brown finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Comments