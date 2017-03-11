Sports

March 11, 2017 9:20 PM

Ellis leads Pocahontas to OT win in Class 4A title game

The Associated Press
HOT SPRINGS, Ark.

Ashlyn Ellis scored 22 points to help Pocahontas rally in the second half for a 54-46 overtime victory over Pottsville to win the Class 4A Girls state championship on Saturday night.

Kristen Wiseman added 13 points and 15 rebounds for Pocahontas (34-3), which trailed by as many as eight points in the second quarter before Mikayla Kirk tied the game at 41-41 with two free throws with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. Pocahontas then outscored the Lady Apaches (21-13) 13-5 in overtime to secure the win, and Kirk finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Aspen Campbell led Pottsville with 14 points, while Skylar Campbell added 10 in the loss.

