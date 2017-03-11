Mansfield Timberview overcomes deficit to win Class 5A

Mansfield Timberview staged a 22-6 third quarter rally to overcome a 37-27 halftime deficit and defeat Fort Bend Marshall 74-66 in Class 5A state championship.
Junior guard Chris Mullins scored 24 of his game high 36 points in the second half run as the Timberwolves (32-7) raced off a 19-2 scoring run to open the third quarter. Mullins, selected as championship game MVP, connected on 13 of 20 shots from the field.
Timberview's Isaac Likekele scored nine points with 12 rebounds while Tim Johnson added 15 points and William Owens chipped in ten points. Timberview scored 24 fast break points in the contest.
Marshall (32-8) led 37-27 at the half by out-rebounding the Wolves 24-14 but the Timberview had a 21-8 second half advantage.
Jabari Rice led Marshall with 20 points while Tajzmel Sherman added 17 points and nine rebounds with John Walker III finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds.
