McClendon-Englemon leads Holmes past Henderson County

Tyrah McClendon-Englemon scored 27 points and Holmes defeated Henderson County 58-48 in Friday's KHSAA Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Tournament quarterfinals at Northern Kentucky University's BB&T Arena.
Holmes plays Franklin County in Saturday's 8 p.m. semifinal. It's Holmes' first appearance in the semis in 15 years.
McClendon-Englemon gave Holmes (29-5) the lead for good at 32-30 with a basket at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter. The score was part of an 11-0 Bulldogs run. McClendon-Englemon scored nine points in the third. She scored 15 second-half points and finished 10-for-11 shooting from the field.
Emma Lander scored 18 points for Henderson County (28-6). She fouled out with 3:30 to play, putting the Lady Colonels' top two players on the bench. Alisha Owens, who led Henderson County in scoring and rebounding, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the regional final.
