Bibbins scores 27, Long Beach pulls away from Hawaii 73-62

Long Beach State's Barry Ogalue celebrates his dunk against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Long Beach State's Justin Bibbins, left, is fouled by Hawaii's Noah Allen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Hawaii's Noah Allen, center, goes up for a basket past Long Beach State's Evan Payne, left, and Roschon Prince during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Hawaii's Matthew Owies, center, drives past Long Beach State's Justin Bibbins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Hawaii's Gibson Johnson, center, is pressured by Long Beach State's Justin Bibbins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Long Beach State's Temidayo Yussuf, bottom, takes a tumble as he tries to grab a loose ball in front of Hawaii's Matthew Owies during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Hawaii's Ido Flaisher, left, gets his shot blocked by Long Beach State's Quentin Shropshire during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Long Beach State's Temidayo Yussuf, left, and Hawaii's Gibson Johnson reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Hawaii's Matthew Owies, left, is defended by Long Beach State's Mason Riggins, right, and Barry Ogalue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Hawaii's Noah Allen, left, shoots next to Long Beach State's Barry Ogalue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West conference men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
