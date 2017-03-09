Sports

March 9, 2017 9:34 PM

Xavier stays alive in Big East with win over No. 18 Butler

By JIM O'CONNELL AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK

Trevon Bluiett scored 23 points, including a tough foul line jumper that broke the game's final tie with 16 seconds left, and Xavier beat No. 18 Butler 62-57 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.

Bluiett, who had six points in the first half, hit the winner over two defenders to make it 59-57. Butler missed two chances to tie or go ahead and Xavier added a free throw and a dunk at the buzzer for the final margin.

The Musketeers (21-12) will face the winner of the Creighton-Providence game in Friday's semifinals. It will be Xavier's fourth appearance in the semifinals.

Malcolm Bernard had 12 points and 10 rebounds for seventh-seeded Xavier, while Sean O'Mara had 10 points in a win that almost assures the Musketeers a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Kelan Martin had 15 points to lead the second-seeded Bulldogs (23-8), who have never won a game in four Big East Tournaments.

