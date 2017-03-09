Will South Carolina’s Fireflies win the Tim Tebow sweepstakes?

1:40 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.9 Pause

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan