UConn beats UCF in AAC semifinal for 106th straight win

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.5 Pause

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

3:48 Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016