Grand Strand viewer’s guide for the sports week ahead

▪ The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team opens the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Wednesday with an 11:30 a.m. contest against South Alabama in New Orleans. Should the Chants make a run to the title game, they would play at 2 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2).
▪ The CCU women’s basketball team opens the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Tuesday with a 12:30 p.m. game against Appalachian State in New Orleans. Should the Chants make a run to the title game, they would play at 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3).
▪ CCU’s baseball team hosts Wake Forest at 4 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Illinois for a three-game set Friday through Sunday. Game times are 4 p.m., 2 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
▪ The CCU women’s lacrosse team plays at UC Davis at 2 p.m. Monday, at Fresno State at 5 p.m. Wednesday and vs. Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. Sunday.
▪ Coastal Carolina’s women’s golf team plays in the Bay Area Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday in California.
▪ The CCU men’s golf team plays in the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Collegiate on Monday and Tuesday in Aiken. The Chants then host the General Hackler Championship on Saturday and Sunday at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.
▪ The Coastal softball team hosts Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Northern Kentucky at 1 p.m. Wednesday and Robert Morris at 2 p.m. Thursday before playing a three-game series against Texas Tech Saturday and Sunday. Times for Saturday’s doubleheader are 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., while Sunday’s game is scheduled for noon.
▪ The CCU women’s tennis team hosts Richmond at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Ashland at a time TBA Thursday.
▪ The Coastal men’s tennis team hosts Creighton at a time TBA Tuesday and James Madison at 7 p.m. Friday. 12th-seeded Clemson begins ACC tournament play against 13th-seeded N.C. State at noon Tuesday (ESPN2). Should the Tigers advance to the title game, they would play at 9 p.m. Saturday.
▪ South Carolina begins the SEC tournament with a quarterfinal match against an opponent TBD around 2:30 p.m. Friday (SEC). Should the Gamecocks advance to the title game, they would play at noon Sunday (ESPN).
▪ The World Baseball Classic begins Monday in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Mexico.
▪ The NASCAR Monster Energy circuit heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Kobalt 400 at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The PGA Tour heads to Palm Harbor, Fla., for the Valspar Championship on Thursday through Sunday.
▪ In men’s and women’s tennis, the ATP & WTA BNP Paribas Open begins Monday in Indian Wells, Calif.
David Wetzel
