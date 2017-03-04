Lincoln SW grabs 1st title with 56-51 OT win over Patriots

Hannah Kelle scored the go-ahead basket after a Millard South turnover, and Lincoln Southwest made 5 of 6 free throws in the last 46 seconds to secure its first state championship in girls basketball with a 56-51 victory over Millard South in the Class A final Saturday night.
Freshman Emerson Barada made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it 47-all with 2:06 left in regulation, and Millard South went into the stall but couldn't get off a good shot before the buzzer.
Barada stole the ball from Madison Krull and fed Kelle for a 51-49 lead with 59 seconds left in overtime. Krull's layup pulled the Patriots to 52-51 with 32.3 seconds left. Emma Kauf and Jaden Ferguson hit two free throws apiece in the last 25 seconds.
Alex Barada had 18 points and Ferguson added 17 for Lincoln Southwest (23-5).
Grace Rasmussen had 12 points, Jaisee Stinson had 11 and Lauren Sanders added 10 for the Patriots (25-4), who were in the state final for the first time since 1996.
