Beamer leads Tampa Sickles past Tallahassee Lincoln 51-45

0:23 Scenes from the Juniper Bay Baptist Church Wildlife Expo (2) Pause

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

2:39 Months after Hurricane Matthew, a Rosewood couple still can’t get back in their house

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:35 Myrtle Beach alligators on the rise

0:25 Alligator at the door!

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom