See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, at Hampton, Ga.
BASEBALL
4:30 a.m. (Monday)
MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Israel vs. South Korea, at Seoul, South Korea
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midnight
FSN — TCU vs. Mississippi
Midnight
FS2 — LSU vs. Texas Tech, at Houston (same-day tape)
3 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — Mississippi vs. TCU, at Houston (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Cincinnati at UConn
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament, first semifinal, Lehigh at Boston U.
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
ESPN — Big South Tournament, championship, Campbell vs. Winthrop, at Rock Hill, S.C.
2 p.m.
CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament, championship, S. Illinois-Illinois St. winner vs. Missouri St.-Wichita St. winner, at St. Louis
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament, second semifinal, Navy at Bucknell
ESPNU — Temple at South Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Sun Championship, North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast
4 p.m.
CBSSN — East Carolina at Houston
ESPNU — Tulsa at Tulane
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Purdue at Northwestern
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
CYCLING
2 a.m.
NBCSN — 2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 1, Bois-d’Arcy to Bois-d’Arcy, France (same-day tape)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, final round, at Waterkloof, South Africa
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, at Mexico City
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, at Mexico City
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at New York
6 p.m.
NBA — Utah at Sacramento
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado
8:30 p.m.
SPSO — Carolina at Arizona
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premiership, Worcester vs. Bristol (same-day tape)
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — HSBC Sevens World Series, semifinals, at Las Vegas
Midnight
NBCSN — HSBC Sevens World Series, finals, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Everton at Tottenham
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SC Freiburg
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City at Sunderland
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, New York City at Orlando City
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta
TRACK & FIELD
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
ESPNU — Atlantic 10 Tournament, championship, Dayton-Saint Louis winner vs. Duquesne-Saint Joseph’s winner, at Richmond, Va.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — ACC Tournament, championship, Louisville-Notre Dame winner vs. Miami-Duke winner, at Conway, S.C.
FS2 — Big East Tournament, first quarterfinal, Creighton vs. Xavier-Butler winner, at Milwaukee
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big 12 Tournament, first semifinal, Kansas St.-Iowa St. winner vs. Baylor-Texas Tech winner, at Oklahoma City
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — SEC Tournament, championship, South Carolina-Kentucky winner vs. Mississippi St.-Texas A&M winner, at Greenville, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament, second quarterfinal, Marquette vs. Georgetown, at Milwaukee
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — AAC Tournament, first semifinal, UCF-Tulane winner vs. UConn-Tulsa winner, at Uncasville, Conn.
FS1 — Big 12 Tournament, second semifinal, Texas-Oklahoma St. winner vs. Oklahoma-West Virginia winner, at Oklahoma City
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament, championship, Purdue-Ohio St. winner vs. Michigan St.-Maryland winner, at Indianapolis
FS2 — Big East Tournament, third quarterfinal, DePaul vs. Seton Hall-Providence winner, at Milwaukee
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — AAC Tournament, second semifinal, Temple-Houston winner vs. South Florida-SMU winner, at Uncasville, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament, championship, Oregon St.-UCLA winner vs. Stanford- Oregon winner, at Seattle
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Villanova vs. St. John’s, at Milwaukee
Comments