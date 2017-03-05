Sports

March 5, 2017 5:00 AM

See what’s on TV today in sports on the Grand Strand

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, at Hampton, Ga.

BASEBALL

4:30 a.m. (Monday)

MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Israel vs. South Korea, at Seoul, South Korea

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Midnight

FSN — TCU vs. Mississippi

Midnight

FS2 — LSU vs. Texas Tech, at Houston (same-day tape)

3 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — Mississippi vs. TCU, at Houston (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Cincinnati at UConn

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament, first semifinal, Lehigh at Boston U.

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

ESPN — Big South Tournament, championship, Campbell vs. Winthrop, at Rock Hill, S.C.

2 p.m.

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament, championship, S. Illinois-Illinois St. winner vs. Missouri St.-Wichita St. winner, at St. Louis

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament, second semifinal, Navy at Bucknell

ESPNU — Temple at South Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Sun Championship, North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast

4 p.m.

CBSSN — East Carolina at Houston

ESPNU — Tulsa at Tulane

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Northwestern

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

CYCLING

2 a.m.

NBCSN — 2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 1, Bois-d’Arcy to Bois-d’Arcy, France (same-day tape)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, final round, at Waterkloof, South Africa

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, at Mexico City

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, at Mexico City

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at New York

6 p.m.

NBA — Utah at Sacramento

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Colorado

8:30 p.m.

SPSO — Carolina at Arizona

RUGBY

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premiership, Worcester vs. Bristol (same-day tape)

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — HSBC Sevens World Series, semifinals, at Las Vegas

Midnight

NBCSN — HSBC Sevens World Series, finals, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Everton at Tottenham

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SC Freiburg

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City at Sunderland

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS, New York City at Orlando City

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta

TRACK & FIELD

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Atlantic 10 Tournament, championship, Dayton-Saint Louis winner vs. Duquesne-Saint Joseph’s winner, at Richmond, Va.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC Tournament, championship, Louisville-Notre Dame winner vs. Miami-Duke winner, at Conway, S.C.

FS2 — Big East Tournament, first quarterfinal, Creighton vs. Xavier-Butler winner, at Milwaukee

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big 12 Tournament, first semifinal, Kansas St.-Iowa St. winner vs. Baylor-Texas Tech winner, at Oklahoma City

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — SEC Tournament, championship, South Carolina-Kentucky winner vs. Mississippi St.-Texas A&M winner, at Greenville, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament, second quarterfinal, Marquette vs. Georgetown, at Milwaukee

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — AAC Tournament, first semifinal, UCF-Tulane winner vs. UConn-Tulsa winner, at Uncasville, Conn.

FS1 — Big 12 Tournament, second semifinal, Texas-Oklahoma St. winner vs. Oklahoma-West Virginia winner, at Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament, championship, Purdue-Ohio St. winner vs. Michigan St.-Maryland winner, at Indianapolis

FS2 — Big East Tournament, third quarterfinal, DePaul vs. Seton Hall-Providence winner, at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — AAC Tournament, second semifinal, Temple-Houston winner vs. South Florida-SMU winner, at Uncasville, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament, championship, Oregon St.-UCLA winner vs. Stanford- Oregon winner, at Seattle

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Villanova vs. St. John’s, at Milwaukee

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights and sounds of the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

View more video

Sports Videos