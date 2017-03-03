Green Sea Floyds plays Estill in Class A girls state championship game

Dwayne McLemore
Green Sea Floyds guard Tamara Jackson drives against Estill in the Class A girls state championship game Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. 3/3/17
Green Sea Floyds guard Tamara Jackson (4) drives against Estill's Tykeria Jackson (11) and Jonica Jackson (23) in the Class A girls state championship game Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. 3/3/17
Green Sea Floyds guard Jalinda Johnson drives against Estill in the Class A girls state championship game Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. 3/3/17
Green Sea Floyds players look on during the postgame ceremony after falling to Estill in the Class A girls state championship game Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. 3/3/17
Green Sea Floyds players Jalinda Johnson (5) and Tamara Jackon (4) receive the runners-up trophy after the Class A girls state championship game Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. 3/3/17
Green Sea Floyds players look on during the postgame ceremony after falling to Estill in the Class A girls state championship game Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. 3/3/17
Green Sea Floyds players Jalinda Johnson (5) and Salena McCall (34) leave the court as Estill celebrates its win in the Class A girls state championship game Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. 3/3/17
